S3 Ep17: When Drew Took the Bit Too Far at Coachella 2023!!!

hellooo friendsss! this week we decided to copy the 2022 versions of us and do a quick cute lil recap for y'all on our experience at Coachella Weekend One this year! in this episode we talked about visiting Drew's spicy pizza pie place of worship, Deison running into her crush???, and our running bits for that weekend lmao