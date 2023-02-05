Just two idiot girls talking...what more could you ask for? More
S3 Ep18: Are We the Assholes?? Feat: Morgan Absher!
hi besties! this week we had the absolute pleasure of going through all of your personal "Am I the Asshole" scenarios with none other than the amazing talented and beautiful Morgan Absher from Two Hot Takes!! in this episode we talked about hiding olive oil from your roommates, when your best friend admits they have a crush on your boyfriend, and is it ok to lie to your kids about how the ice cream truck only plays music when they're out of ice cream??? GIRL I KNOW lol
THANK U AGAIN to Morgan for coming onto our show! We luv you! Make sure you follow her everywhere! @twohottakes & @morganabsher
- ZocDoc: Go to zocdoc.com/TwoidiotGirls and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours.
5/2/2023
1:04:39
S3 Ep17: When Drew Took the Bit Too Far at Coachella 2023!!!
hellooo friendsss! this week we decided to copy the 2022 versions of us and do a quick cute lil recap for y'all on our experience at Coachella Weekend One this year! in this episode we talked about visiting Drew's spicy pizza pie place of worship, Deison running into her crush???, and our running bits for that weekend lmao
- Babbel: Right now, get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to BABBEL.com/twoidiotgirls.
- Julie: Julie is an FDA-approved, morning after pill that helps stop pregnancy before it starts. You can go to JULIECARE.CO to learn more or find Julie at your nearest CVS, Target, or Walmart today.
4/25/2023
1:12:54
S3 Ep16: Why Were Grind Trains a Thing at Middle School Dances???
hi besties!! this week we continued our embarrassing prom and dance stories and it honestly got even weirder this time?? in this episode we talked about more stories from Drew's senior prom, when your teacher gets drunk for the first time at prom and takes her dress off, and when Deison got to do donuts in a school bus on her way home from senior night??? idk mannnn
- Manscaped: Get 20% off + free shipping with the code twoidiotgirls at manscaped.com. That’s 20% off + free shipping with the code twoidiotgirls at manscaped.com. Don’t just get your money back this year, get
the best gift on the market with MANSCAPED™.
4/18/2023
48:35
S3 Ep15: Taking Out Your Front Teeth at the Prom After Party??
hiii bestiessss!! :)) because of Prom season we wanted to giggle with y'all over your embarrassing cringey Prom and High School dance stories! in this episode we talked about being ditched by your date, getting swerved when going in for a kiss & stabbing your boob on his boutonniere, and even more details about our personal horrific prom experiencesssss lol
- Babbel: Right now, get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to BABBEL.com/twoidiotgirls
- Lume: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get $5 off off your Starter Pack (that’s over 40% off) with promo code TWOIDIOTGIRLS at lumedeodorant.com/twoidiotgirls #lumepod
4/11/2023
58:13
S3 Ep14: Why Did We All do Michael Jackson Performances at our School Talent Shows???
hiii friends! this week we decided to do one more part for our embarrassing things we all did as fangirls and we learned we all have even MORE in common with y'all like why???? lol in this episode we talked about believing you'd lose your virginity to the Janoskians, treasuring Hannah Montana pj pants your cousins gave you almost 20 years ago, and participating in a birthday collab video for Liam Payne but it was never posted and now a stranger on the internet has a video of you screaming "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY DIRECTION".....girl WAT
- ZocDoc: Go to zocdoc.com/TwoidiotGirls and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours.
