Bullish trends, financials and infrastructure, Bitcoin break out
Are the markets pricing in a Goldilocks scenario? Maybe so says David Keller, given the Fed rate cut cycle and economic outlook for 2025 (1:00). Why expectations for financials and infrastrucutre are high (3:40). Crypto patterns, Bitcoin breaking out (7:35). Recorded on November 12.Episode transcripts: seekingalpha.com/wsbShow links: Sectors all up YTD, but Financials and Energy were the only up last weekBitcoin hits all-time high as it surpasses $93,800Market Misbehavior with David Keller, CMTThe Mindful Investor w/ David Keller, CMT
Fate Therapeutics rises on Lupus drug data
Fate Therapeutics (FATE) closes 12% higher after soaring 73% on drug data (update). (00:25) Super Micro (SMCI) announces appointment of independent auditor, filing of compliance plan with Nasdaq. (02:11) Blackstone (BX) is said to near acquisition of Jersey Mike's sandwich chain. (03:02)Episode transcripts seekingalpha.com/wsb.Show links: Biggest stock movers Tuesday: SMCI, INCY, and moreNippon Steel makes anti-import promise to win worker support for US Steel dealNo time to chill: Netflix must fix livestreaming before Christmas NFL games or lose faceDOJ to ask judge to push Google to sell Chrome browser - BloombergApple said to offer $100M investment in Indonesia to reverse iPhone 16 ban
Beware juicy yields and ETF expense ratios
In Kim's absence this week, we're bringing you some conversations from recent Investing Experts podcasts. Today we're discussing interest rates, high yields, REITs and dividends. Ryne Williams warns of juicy yield traps and advises looking at dividend history (0:49). How the macro picture affects price movements, especially in REITs (2:15). Dividend Growth Investing, meanwhile, shares why he prefers dividend ETFs like SCHD and DGRO (4:05). Episode transcripts: seekingalpha.com/wsbShow links: Ryne Williams YouTube channelDividend Growth Investing YouTube channel
Spirit Airlines lands in Chapter 11
Spirit Airlines (SAVE) begins bankruptcy proceedings amid financial woes. (00:21) Caremax (CMAX) files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection: reports. (01:13) Boeing (BA) sends layoff notices to 400-plus members of professional aerospace union - report. (02:18)Episode transcripts seekingalpha.com/wsb.Show links: Biggest stock movers Monday: TSLA, SMCI, and moreNvidia's Blackwell AI chips overheating in servers: reportXi Jinping says China ready to work with Trump 2.0, but warns on crossing 'red lines'Cineworld owners working on plans to return to stock markets: report
Here comes the boom: Nvidia
Nvidia's guidance could make or break the AI trade for the rest of '24. (0:18) Health check on the housing market. (3:34) First U.S. mpox case. (6:05)Show NotesSuper Micro Computer to file plan on Monday to remain listed on NasdaqDividend RoundupEarnings CalendarEpisode transcripts: seekingalpha.com/wsb