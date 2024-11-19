Fate Therapeutics rises on Lupus drug data

Fate Therapeutics (FATE) closes 12% higher after soaring 73% on drug data (update). (00:25) Super Micro (SMCI) announces appointment of independent auditor, filing of compliance plan with Nasdaq. (02:11) Blackstone (BX) is said to near acquisition of Jersey Mike's sandwich chain. (03:02)Episode transcripts seekingalpha.com/wsb.Show links: Biggest stock movers Tuesday: SMCI, INCY, and moreNippon Steel makes anti-import promise to win worker support for US Steel dealNo time to chill: Netflix must fix livestreaming before Christmas NFL games or lose faceDOJ to ask judge to push Google to sell Chrome browser - BloombergApple said to offer $100M investment in Indonesia to reverse iPhone 16 ban