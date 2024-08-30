Alyssa Farah Griffin: 'You Have To Talk To People You Disagree With'

Farah Griffin sits down with executive producer Brian Teta to discuss the latest debates at the Hot Topics table, why she is urging for Americans to have dialogue with people they disagree with and what she would say to President-elect Trump in a meeting after MSNBC anchors Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski reopened lines of communication with him.