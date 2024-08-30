Alyssa Farah Griffin: 'You Have To Talk To People You Disagree With'
Farah Griffin sits down with executive producer Brian Teta to discuss the latest debates at the Hot Topics table, why she is urging for Americans to have dialogue with people they disagree with and what she would say to President-elect Trump in a meeting after MSNBC anchors Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski reopened lines of communication with him.
Have a question or want advice from Brian or a co-host? Call or text us at (917) 960-3037 or leave us a message here: https://woobox.com/kaoojs. Messages may be used on a future podcast.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
19:18
Sara Haines' Fiery Message For A Polarized America
Haines joins executive producer Brian Teta to discuss the importance of conversation across the aisle in today's age of political polarization and why she agrees with "Morning Joe" anchors Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski's decision to sit down with President-elect Trump. Plus, she weighs in on Bill Maher's critiques of the Democratic Party's "anti-common sense" agendas and the backlash she faced for calling on President Biden to step aside earlier this year.
24:13
Eva Longoria Unexpectedly Calls Ana Navarro & Sets The Record Straight On Living Abroad
Navarro sits down with executive producer Brian Teta to discuss President-elect Trump's most controversial cabinet picks, where she's finding joy these days as she grapples with a second Trump term and receives a surprise call from her friend, Eva Longoria. Longoria addresses headlines that she has left the United States because of President-elect Trump winning a second term.
30:10
Alyssa Farah Griffin On How Trump Won A Second Term
Farah Griffin weighs in with her take on what Trump got right in his campaign, whether Vice Pres. Kamala Harris should have stopped Joe Rogan’s podcast and which Trump cabinet appointees have her most concerned.
23:52
The 5 Stages Of Grief With Joy Behar
Behar joins Brian Teta to discuss how she's processing the 2024 election results, she looks back on when she got interested in politics and she weighs in with her picks for "Sexiest Man Alive."
