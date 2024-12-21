You are enjoying a walk with your four-legged friend, when they do a big stinker on the street. Don't worry — you're prepared! You've brought the dog poo bags! But do you really have to carry the smelly parcel of poo all the way home? Is it okay to put your dog poo in someone else's bin?Thanks to Genevieve for this stinky dilemma!
3:12
BITES – Paying people to be kind
Everyone says it's good to be kind and that acts of kindness can make the world a better place. But often we aren't as kind as we could or should be. So should we pay people to be kind? Would it make the world a better place?Thank you to Pepper for this awesome question!
3:12
BITES – Friends inviting themselves over
It's fun to hang out with our friends, but sometimes we need a bit of alone time. Maybe you want to listen to your favourite music and sing along loudly. Or curl up in a special place and read a book. So should you always say yes if someone asks if they can come over to your house? Thanks to Melissa for this curly question!
3:00
BITES — What to do with unwanted gifts
We all love getting presents, but what about when you get a gift you don't like and will never use? So what should you do with unwanted gifts? Is it ok to give them away or do you have to keep them forever? Thanks to Oscar for this curious question!
3:12
BITES – Should teachers bribe students?
It must be hard work being a teacher and trying to get a classroom of kids to behave. But is it ok for teachers to bribe kids with lollies to get them to be good? Thanks to Milly for this curious question!
A fast-paced fun-filled ethics podcast for kids and their parents that asks those curly questions. From banning lollies to trusting robots, and from colonising other planets to eating pets, Short & Curly covers it all.