After Bedtime with Big Little Feelings

The Hills’ Whitney Port on Fertility Struggles, Mom Life & More

You know her from the *iconic* reality shows The Hills and The City, and we know her as a Big Little Bestie & rockstar mom! Today we welcome creative director, designer, and mom to 6-year-old Sonny, the one-and-only Whitney Port!!! No topic is off limits, and we cover it ALL in our convo with this inspiring mom & business woman. In this episode, we chat with Whitney about mom life, how she adjusts to life in the spotlight, and her ongoing IVF and infertility journey. This episode is a *true* treat and an incredible reminder that even though everyone's journey is unique, we're all in this parenting thing TOGETHER. And trust us: It will leave you feeling empowered, inspired, and even MORE obsessed with Whitney than you were already! PLUS: The #1 thing Whitney regrets sharing on social media Whitney gets super vulnerable and shares her struggles with secondary infertility—from pregnancy loss to her IVF and surrogacy journey Get the inside scoop on what it was like to be a part of The Hills craze Whyyy is the internet so obsessed with Whitney's body?? Whitney talks mom life: The very best parts AND the super challenging parts Get the inside scoop on her reality TV journey — and how she used it as a stepping stone to launch an enviable career in fashion and design (consider us inspired!) Get Whitney's TOP TIPS for juggling her career and quality time with Sonny The BLF techniques that have TOTALLY *transformed* the bedtime routine in Whitney's home from pure chaos to total calm