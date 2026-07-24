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Thomas & Friends™ Storytime (US)
Gullane (Thomas) Limited.
Latest episode
116 episodes
- In today’s Thomas & Friends™ 80th Anniversary podcast story for kids, Gordon the big express engine is upset when he has to pull a train of trucks. In an attempt to get out of taking the trucks he tries to jam the turntable, but gets far more than he bargained for. Find out more in this Thomas & Friends™ 80th Anniversary podcast story for kids, read by Voice Director Sharon Miller.
For more kids' stories, subscribe and listen to Thomas & Friends™ 80th Anniversary podcast series on Apple Podcasts®, Spotify®, and wherever else you listen to your podcasts. ©2025 Gullane (Thomas) Limited.
- In today’s Thomas & Friends™ 80th Anniversary podcast story for kids, Bruno and Diesel find themselves stuck in an avalanche after Diesel doesn't listen to Bruno's advice. Will the two friends escape? Find out in today's story read by writer Daniel Share-Strom.
For more kids' stories, subscribe and listen to Thomas & Friends™ 80th Anniversary podcast series on Apple Podcasts®, Spotify®, and wherever else you listen to your podcasts. ©2025 Gullane (Thomas) Limited.
- Lifelong Thomas fan Daniel Long reads the story of how Thomas and all of his friends get together to say "thank you" to a nice old lady just in time for Christmas. Tune in to today’s festive Thomas & Friends™ 80th Anniversary podcast story for kids to find out more.
For more kids' stories, subscribe and listen to Thomas & Friends™ 80th Anniversary podcast series on Apple Podcasts®, Spotify®, and wherever else you listen to your podcasts. ©2025 Gullane (Thomas) Limited.
- In today’s Thomas & Friends™ 80th Anniversary podcast story for kids, Mark Moraghan reads the Story of when Harold the Helicopter was showing off, so Percy and his driver decided to surprise him.
For more kids' stories, subscribe and listen to Thomas & Friends™ 80th Anniversary podcast series on Apple Podcasts®, Spotify®, and wherever else you listen to your podcasts. ©2025 Gullane (Thomas) Limited.
- Percy and Diesel are delivering a very old musical organ to the smelters yard. But Percy thinks it's special and tries to make it play music again. Tune in to today’s music-themed Thomas & Friends™ 80th Anniversary podcast story for kids, read by Series Producer Ian McCue, to find out more.
For more kids' stories, subscribe and listen to Thomas & Friends™ 80th Anniversary podcast series on Apple Podcasts®, Spotify®, and wherever else you listen to your podcasts. ©2025 Gullane (Thomas) Limited.
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About Thomas & Friends™ Storytime (US)
Join Thomas and his friends on a new adventure in Thomas & Friends™ Storytime, a new kids' podcast series featuring stories from the magical island of Sodor! With new episodes, Thomas & Friends Storytime will feature special origin stories of your favorite engines, magical fairy tales, and so much more. Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you listen to your podcasts!Podcast website
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