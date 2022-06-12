Thomas & Friends™ Storytime (US)

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Gullane (Thomas) Limited.
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
  • Resilient Engines - Thomas & Friends™ Storytime
    Emily, Caitlin, Nia and Rebecca. In this Thomas & Friends™ compilation story, these engines show their power by facing challenges, making discoveries and getting the job done! They keep on chugging, no matter what. Listen and learn with these funny, heartwarming railway stories for kids. For more kids' stories, subscribe to the Thomas & Friends™ Storytime podcast on Apple Podcasts®, Spotify®, and wherever else you listen to your podcasts! ©2022 Gullane (Thomas) Limited.
    3/7/2023
    29:58
  • Christmas Animals Special: Animal Families - Thomas & Friends™ Storytime
    Family and friends are especially important at Christmas. On Sodor, that includes the animals! This holiday-themed compilation story for kids shows how Thomas and his friends make Christmas better for the animal families of Sodor. For more kids' stories, subscribe to the Thomas & Friends™ Storytime podcast on Apple Podcasts®, Spotify®, and wherever else you listen to your podcasts! ©2022 Gullane (Thomas) Limited.
    1/3/2023
    31:01
  • Christmas Special Compilation: Presents and Nutcrackers - Thomas & Friends™ Storytime
    There’s Christmas cheer for all to hear in this Thomas & Friends™ holiday compilation story for kids! Tune in for stories about Christmas kindness for an old coffee pot engine, Percy’s perfect present and even a Nutcracker-themed Thomas & Friends™ fairy tale! For more kids' stories, subscribe to the Thomas & Friends™ Storytime podcast on Apple Podcasts®, Spotify®, and wherever else you listen to your podcasts! ©2022 Gullane (Thomas) Limited.
    12/20/2022
    31:20
  • Thomas' Night Before Christmas - Thomas & Friends™ Storytime
    T'is the night before Christmas and Thomas has too much to do! So many deliveries to make, he's worried he'll miss Santa! Will he make it back to Tidmouth Sheds in time? Tune in to this Thomas & Friends™ holiday podcast and see! For more kids' stories, subscribe to the Thomas & Friends™ Storytime podcast on Apple Podcasts®, Spotify®, and wherever else you listen to your podcasts! ©2022 Gullane (Thomas) Limited.
    12/13/2022
    11:13
  • Christmas Fun Special: Happy Holidays- Thomas & Friends™ Storytime
    This Thomas & Friends Christmas compilation story is filled with special deliveries—letters to Santa, holiday packages and more. Thomas even helps Santa (aka Sir Topham Hatt) deliver Christmas joy after his sleigh slips down the hill! Tune in for all the holiday fun! For more kids' stories, subscribe to the Thomas & Friends™ Storytime podcast on Apple Podcasts®, Spotify®, and wherever else you listen to your podcasts! ©2022 Gullane (Thomas) Limited.
    12/6/2022
    30:58

About Thomas & Friends™ Storytime (US)

Join Thomas and his friends on a new adventure in Thomas & Friends™ Storytime, a new kids' podcast series featuring stories from the magical island of Sodor! With new episodes, Thomas & Friends Storytime will feature special origin stories of your favorite engines, magical fairy tales, and so much more. Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you listen to your podcasts!
