Thomas & Friends™ Storytime (US)

In today’s Thomas & Friends™ 80th Anniversary podcast story for kids, Gordon the big express engine is upset when he has to pull a train of trucks. In an attempt to get out of taking the trucks he tries to jam the turntable, but gets far more than he bargained for. Find out more in this Thomas & Friends™ 80th Anniversary podcast story for kids, read by Voice Director Sharon Miller.



For more kids' stories, subscribe and listen to Thomas & Friends™ 80th Anniversary podcast series on Apple Podcasts®, Spotify®, and wherever else you listen to your podcasts. ©2025 Gullane (Thomas) Limited.