LOL Storytime - Stories for Kids

Mitchell has been visiting the dentist since he was three, so when his friend Poppy tells him she's never visited a dentist before, he has a hard time believing the reason why. Poppy teaches Mitchell that dentists aren't who they say they are. Now he might need to find a way to cancel his appointment.
19:50
Cuddles University - A Funny Story for Kids
Cuddles University - A Funny Story for Kids

Not everyone enjoys hugs. Penny is one of those people. She happily avoids all forms of physical contact. Then, one day, her sister brings something home that changes EVERYTHING!
18:29
Allergic to Fridays - A Funny Story for Kids
Allergic to Fridays - A Funny Story for Kids

Ever wondered if you had an allergy that you didn't even know about? In this silly story, Hendrix goes on a mission to figure out what he might be allergic to. Turns out it might be a very rare allergy. A weekday allergy.
19:31
I Forget - A Funny Story for Kids
I Forget - A Funny Story for Kids

In this silly story a boy named Fox wakes up and realizes he doesn't remember anything. He doesn't know where he is or how he got there. He can't even remember his name. As the memories slowly begin coming back, Fox discovers that he may not be who he thought he was.
20:54
A Quiet Loudmouth - Funny Story for Kids
A Quiet Loudmouth - Funny Story for Kids

In this silly story we meet Oskar, a loud, talkative kid, and his sister Audrey who knows exactly how to handle her brother. After pushing his teacher past her limits, Oskar decides to try something he's never done before: be silent. But is it even possible for a loudmouth to be quiet? Find out in episode 75!
LOL Storytime is the goofy-story-podcast for kids. These silly original stories are lighthearted and unapologetically weird. Discover what it might be like to be kid-pirate or what really happens when you catch a leprechaun. These family and school friendly stories average 10 minutes in length and are perfect for listening to in the classroom, car, or at home. Funny stories before bedtime? Sure, why not! Check out our TeePublic merch store HERE!