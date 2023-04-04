About Table Read

TABLE READ - a one-of-a-kind podcast experience that brings the excitement of a live theater performance to your ears. Each episode features a selection of exceptional, award-winning scripts performed live by a talented cast of 20 working actors in a world-class studio. Featuring some of the most respected writers in the industry. But that's not all - each episode is finished with a full Hollywood music and surround sound mix, giving you the full cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home. Join us for the debut season of TABLE READ, and be a part of the best elements of theater, film, and audio. This is a podcast like no other - don't miss it! Executive produced by Jack Levy, Shaan Sharma, and Mark Knell, TABLE READ is a must-listen for fans of high-quality entertainment. Tune in today and be transported to the world of award-winning storytelling. Visit us online to download scripts, read cast info, get updates, and enjoy a peek behind the scenes: https://www.tablereadpodcast.com/ Visit Manifest Media for all productions: https://www.manifestmediaproductions.com/ contact: [email protected]