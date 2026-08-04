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118 episodes
- With the world’s Spidey sense activated by the latest Spider-Man installment (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day), Adam and Josh look back at the webslinger’s first 25 years on the screen with their Top 5 Spider-Man Scenes. Yes, even Andrew Garfield gets some love.
Filmspotting Podcast
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Intro (00:00:00-00:02:35)
Top 5 Spider-Man Scenes (00:02:36-00:41:30)
Filmspotting Family: ‘20s/’30s Madness — Round 2 (00:41:31-00:49:34)
Notes / Poll: Best Spidey Movie (00:49:35-01:03:38)
Top 5 Spider-Man Scenes, cont. (01:03:39-01:34:44)
Credits / Releases (01:34:45-01:37:59)
Links:
“When Mary Jane Kissed Spider-Man” | The Ringer
https://www.theringer.com/2022/05/03/movies/spider-man-kiss-tobey-maguire-kirsten-dunst
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See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Rooms of Experience, Act 3
By Steffany Sommers
Starring Patty McCormack as Ada Wells
and Dan Lauria as DA Harvey Davis
The trial begins.
Detective Curtis takes the stand.
Gina tells the jury about the woman who spent sixty-five years caring for her son.
Alexis puts Ada on the stand.
Ada does not ask for forgiveness.
She asks them to understand.
Dana answers with the law.
Alexis answers with lived experience.
An expert insists Teddy could have adapted to a new home.
Ada insists they never knew her son.
Then the case goes to the jury.
But Dana’s real judgment comes somewhere else.
The blue envelopes.
The hospital.
The daughter she left behind.
Dana finally tells Ada the truth.
Her baby was born with Down syndrome.
Dana walked out of the hospital.
She never went back.
And she prosecuted Ada because she needed to believe that leaving her own child had been the right choice.
Ada does not condemn her.
She reminds Dana that not every choice is permanent.
Then she asks the question Dana has avoided for seven years.
What is her daughter’s name?
Maddie.
Before the jury can deliver its verdict, Ada dies quietly in her garden.
In the hollowed-out place where Teddy used to lie.
The case is dismissed.
But the question remains.
At Ada’s funeral, Alexis gives Dana one final letter.
Dana opens it.
She finds Christopher.
She finds Maddie.
And for the first time since that day at the hospital, Dana moves toward her daughter instead of away.
By the end of Act Three, the law never delivers a verdict.
Dana makes a different choice.
Starring Academy Award nominee Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed) as Ada Wells
with Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years) as DA Harvey Davis
Craig Parker (The Lord of the Rings) as Detective Curtis
Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor) as Carter
Nora Zehetner (Heroes, Everwood) as Rebecca
Alyshia Ochse as Dana Jeffries
Candice Coke as Alexis Martinez
Eileen Grubba as Gina Gordon
Alain Uy as Ethan
and narrated by Sarah Elmaleh
Table Read is executive produced by Jack Levy, Mark Knell, and Shaan Sharma. A Manifest Media production.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Rooms of Experience, Act 2
By Steffany Sommers
Starring Patty McCormack as Ada Wells
and Dan Lauria as DA Harvey Davis
Dana tries to outrun the case.
Literally.
But Ada Wells keeps following her home.
At Teddy’s funeral, Ada collapses.
Alexis asks for mercy.
Dana refuses.
Harvey warns her not to go soft.
The medical examiner confirms it was homicide.
Then reveals Ada could have hidden it.
No visible trauma.
No obvious cause of death.
No reason to test for helium.
But Ada left everything in plain sight.
Detective Curtis admits she never tried to escape responsibility.
Gina cares for Ada as her health begins to fail.
Ethan offers Dana a life built on trust.
And the blue envelopes hidden inside her desk keep demanding the truth.
Then, at Rebecca’s birthday party, Dana is handed a baby.
A little girl named Molly reaches for her.
A child with Down syndrome.
Molly touches Dana’s face.
And something buried begins to surface.
The prosecutor who insists there is always a choice can no longer avoid the choice she made.
By the end of Act Two, Ada Wells is not the only mother being judged.
Starring Academy Award nominee Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed) as Ada Wells
with Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years) as DA Harvey Davis
Craig Parker (The Lord of the Rings) as Detective Curtis
Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor) as Carter
Nora Zehetner (Heroes, Everwood) as Rebecca
Alyshia Ochse as Dana Jeffries
Candice Coke as Alexis Martinez
Eileen Grubba as Gina Gordon
Alain Uy as Ethan
and narrated by Sarah Elmaleh
Table Read is executive produced by Jack Levy, Mark Knell, and Shaan Sharma. A Manifest Media production.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Rooms of Experience, Act 1
By Steffany Sommers
Starring Patty McCormack as Ada Wells
and Dan Lauria as DA Harvey Davis
The call comes in at night.
An elderly woman.
A dead son.
A tank of helium left in plain sight.
Ada Wells doesn’t deny it.
She wanted his last day to be peaceful.
Enter Dana Jeffries, razor-sharp, undefeated, and hungry to prove herself.
Her boss, Harvey Davis, assigns the case for one reason: optics.
Defense attorney Alexis Martinez pushes back hard.
Detective Curtis starts questioning his own conclusions.
Gina Gordon protects Ada like family.
Carter becomes another pressure point inside the machine.
Rebecca is caught in the ripple effect.
Then Alexis shows Dana the home movies.
The real story.
The years no one saw.
The cost no one counted.
By the end of Act One, Dana walks out of Ada’s house shaken.
No longer sure the law and justice are the same thing.
Starring Academy Award nominee Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed) as Ada Wells
with Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years) as DA Harvey Davis
Craig Parker (The Lord of the Rings) as Detective Curtis
Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor) as Carter
Nora Zehetner (Heroes, Everwood) as Rebecca
Alyshia Ochse as Dana Jeffries
Candice Coke as Alexis Martinez
Eileen Grubba as Gina Gordon
Alain Uy as Ethan
and narrated by Sarah Elmaleh
Table Read is executive produced by Jack Levy, Mark Knell, and Shaan Sharma. A Manifest Media production.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- RECALL: Act Three
By the time RECALL reaches Act Three, Miami Military Academy is no longer pretending it can survive. The school is still marching, still saluting, still shining brass and barking orders into the Florida heat, but the center is gone. Colonel Barnes is dying. Commander Patterson knows it. Sally knows it. And the boys, even when they are laughing too hard to say it out loud, can feel the whole place slipping into history.
Written by Academy Award nominee Bruce Davison, and once optioned and held by the great Carroll O’Connor with eyes on a Pacino lead,, RECALL is a funny, savage, deeply human coming-of-age drama about abandoned boys, broken fathers, old soldiers, Cuban exiles, secret weapons, and the terrible bargain countries make when they ask the young to carry the sins of the old.
Act Three begins with the last quiet hours before everything breaks. Lishinsky and Sally steal a small piece of freedom on the water, drifting toward Captain Kidd’s Island, talking about California, escape, fathers, graves, and the strange fantasy that two damaged kids might simply sail away from all of it. But nobody really gets away from Miami Military Academy. Not yet.
Inside Barnes’ house, Patterson sits beside a dying friend and is handed the thing no soldier wants: responsibility without rescue. Barnes tells him the Army is calling in its chips. The school, the land, the boys, the munitions, the whole dream is coming apart. Patterson rages because he knows what the place is, and what it has been. A broken institution, yes. A madhouse, absolutely. But also the only home some of these boys have ever had.
Then the machinery starts moving.
The Army arrives. The Cuban officials arrive. The inspection becomes theater. A live round falls where it should not. The old bunkers by the bay are suddenly more important than the boys standing in formation. The parade takes them through Miami and into the Dade County Fair, where the whole strange, glorious organism of “A” Company explodes into one last carnival of cigars, sheep, majorettes, busted noses, bad decisions, and Patterson turning, for one mad instant, into the hero the boys still need him to be.
But the comedy cannot hold the line forever.
Colonel Barnes is gone. The flag drops to half-mast. The Razor Fiend is finally revealed. Lindquist, the feral boy from the mango trees, becomes a cadet, a savior, and maybe the strangest proof that the academy was never only a school. It was a place that took in the lost and gave them a uniform because it had no better language for love.
Slouch and Bebop reach the end of pretending. Bebop is called home by a country that no longer exists the way he remembers it. Slouch follows because friendship, for him, is the only oath that ever meant anything. The Cuban exiles come in the night. Patterson tries to stop them. History steps over him.
Sally leaves for California. Lishinsky stays behind with the ache of first love and the knowledge that some people are not meant to be held. Patterson sits with his ghosts. The boys graduate into a world already waiting to use them. And somewhere beyond the academy walls, the Bay of Pigs turns courage, loyalty, and bad American promises into blood in the surf.
RECALL is about boyhood at the edge of the American century, when duty still sounded clean from a podium and war still knew how to dress itself up as honor. It is about boys who wanted fathers, fathers who failed them, soldiers who could not save themselves, and a country that keeps asking the young to pay for the old men’s maps.
Starring Alan Rosenberg, Carson Bolde, Stone Garcia, Wesley Kimmel, Dan Lauria, Kensington Tallman, Roxton Garcia, Bruce Davison, Luca Diaz, Amari O’Neil, Amir O’Neil, David Errigo Jr., Zeke Alton, Gian Franco Rodriguez, Miki Yamashita, Nemil Mudvari, Sofia D’Marco, and Ashley Ciarra.
A portion of proceeds from RECALL will benefit the National Veterans Foundation and the Lifeline for Vets. To support NVF or speak with a Veteran who understands, visit https://nvf.org or call 888-777-4443.
Produced by Table Read Podcast and Manifest Media Productions, LLC.
Executive Produced by Jack Levy, Shaan Sharma, and Mark Knell.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Table Read
Cinema for your ears. Performed by Hollywood’s best.Step inside the studio where Hollywood’s top actors bring award-winning screenplays to life... complete with a full cinematic score, immersive sound design, and the energy of a live performance.Each episode is a front-row seat to a one-of-a-kind production: 20-plus working actors, world-class scripts from acclaimed writers, and film-quality sound crafted by Emmy-winning producers. It’s not just a podcast... it’s a movie you hear.Recent guests include Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, Ty Burrell, Joe Mantegna, Fred Armisen, and more. Produced by Jack Levy, Shaan Sharma, and Mark Knell Manifest Media.#1 Fiction Podcast | 2025 Webby, Shorty, and Signal Winner | Cinema for your ears. 👉 TableReadPodcast.comPodcast website
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