More Than One Idiot Brother - Act 1 Part 1
When an industrialist is murdered in an impoverished Michigan backwater, a misfit veteran must choose between saving her three idiot brothers from life in jail, or escaping her toxic family forever.PART I: In Northern Michigan, DUTCH NYBERG was set to quit the rust-belt town of Twelfth, forever. She’d returned home to care for her dying father, but now that he’s passed, she’s eager for the road. However, on the eve of her departure – she happens upon a bloody, murder scene. The perpetrators – her three idiot brothers: JP, RAIF and MORT. What’s worse for the boys is who they’ve killed – being a senior executive at a company proposing to build the first new factory in Twelfth in over 20 years.Vists: https://www.tablereadpodcast.com/Contact: [email protected].com
5/4/2023
26:38
Little Man - Act 3
Little Man - Act 3

Little Man Act 3: They do! Doug finds out Ethan and his girlfriend, Priya, are engaged and expecting a baby. Devastated Doug undoes all the good he's done by acting out at school and runs away. Doug begs Carl for help. Carl finds an underground ice cream man who can fix Doug's mess. At the meeting point, Doug saves a toddler from getting hit by a train, but misses the rendezvous and his last hope. Ethan and Francine find Doug. He'll always be family; families stick together. The next day at the school play, fifth grade bullies sabotage the performance. Julia is in tears. Doug makes a heart-felt speech about her kindness and belief in her students. He saves the day and transforms back into a grown up! Over the next 8 months, he gets his act together and becomes a responsible adult. Doug is asked to be the godfather to Ethan and Priya's son. 

LITTLE MAN: A hysterical irreverent comedy! "SHALLOW HAL" meets "13 GOING ON 30"... with a generous, dusting of "SUPERBAD." Our all-star cast absolutely destroys this script... guaranteed. You'll laugh out loud!

Imagine a world where karma is a magic blue popsicle. LITTLE MAN is a comedy about a foul-mouthed loser who gets an unwanted "do-over" as an 8 year-old. But to turn back into a grown-up, this little d-bag has 10 days to become a decent human being or he'll stay a kid forever. It's hard to be good when you've been bad for so long. Time's running out. Tick tock!

Vists: https://www.tablereadpodcast.com/
Contact: [email protected]
4/25/2023
39:08
Little Man - Act 2 Part 2
Little Man - Act 2 Part 2

Act 2 Part 2: Doug confides in Carl that he's cool with being a kid again. It's his second chance to finally get his life on track. Ethan has become like the father Doug never had. Now Carl has to break the bad news to Doug: that's not how the do-over works. When Carl told him he'd stay a child if he didn't change his bad ways, he meant 8 years old FOREVER. No growing up all over again. Doug freaks out. This sucks! This isn't fair! Could things get any worse?
4/18/2023
25:25
Little Man - Act 2 Part 1
Little Man - Act 2 Part 1

LITTLE MAN: Act Two, Part 1
Despite a rough first few days, Doug's life as an 8 year-old is going better for him than his life as an unemployed loser at 30. He's actually making friends, standing up to bullies, has a part in the class play, and is kicking ass in school. Julia, Doug's teacher, thinks he's gifted! Carl has good news: one more day and the do-over is officially over. Doug has proven himself a good person and will change back into a grown up. Doug confides in Carl that he's cool with being a kid again. It's his second chance to finally get his life on track. Ethan has become like the father Doug never had. Now Carl has to break the bad news to Doug: that's not how the do-over works. When Carl told him he'd stay a child if he didn't change his bad ways, he meant 8 years old FOREVER. No growing up all over again. Doug freaks out. This sucks! This isn't fair! Could things get any worse?
4/11/2023
26:05
Little Man - Act 1 Part 2
Little Man - Act 1 Part 2

LITTLE MAN: A hysterical irreverent comedy! "SHALLOW HAL" meets "13 GOING ON 30"... with a generous, dusting of "SUPERBAD." Our all-star cast absolutely destroys this script... guaranteed. You'll laugh out loud!

Imagine a world where karma is a magic blue popsicle. LITTLE MAN is a comedy about a foul-mouthed loser who gets an unwanted "do-over" as an 8 year-old. But to turn back into a grown-up, this little d-bag has 10 days to become a decent human being or he'll stay a kid forever. It's hard to be good when you've been bad for so long. Time's running out. Tick tock!

Act 1: Act One - Part 2
Doug's life is a mess until a popsicle from a strange ice cream man turns him into an eight-year-old. To reverse the curse, he has to become a decent human being in just 10 days. But with time running out, can he save himself and become an adult again? The clock is ticking and the stakes are high!
TABLE READ - a one-of-a-kind podcast experience that brings the excitement of a live theater performance to your ears. Each episode features a selection of exceptional, award-winning scripts performed live by a talented cast of 20 working actors in a world-class studio. Featuring some of the most respected writers in the industry. But that's not all - each episode is finished with a full Hollywood music and surround sound mix, giving you the full cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home. Join us for the debut season of TABLE READ, and be a part of the best elements of theater, film, and audio. This is a podcast like no other - don't miss it! Executive produced by Jack Levy, Shaan Sharma, and Mark Knell, TABLE READ is a must-listen for fans of high-quality entertainment. Tune in today and be transported to the world of award-winning storytelling. Visit us online to download scripts, read cast info, get updates, and enjoy a peek behind the scenes: https://www.tablereadpodcast.com/ Visit Manifest Media for all productions: https://www.manifestmediaproductions.com/ contact: [email protected]