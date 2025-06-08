About The Shadow

"The Shadow" was a hugely popular and influential American radio program, considered a classic of old-time radio and a significant contributor to the superhero genre.Here's a breakdown of key facts about "The Shadow" radio program:Debut and Run: The character of "The Shadow" first appeared on radio on July 31, 1930, as a mysterious narrator for CBS's Detective Story Hour. Due to his popularity, he soon became the star of his own show, which officially premiered on September 26, 1937, and ran until 1954.Format: The show was a radio drama primarily featuring crime, mystery, and suspense stories. Each episode typically began with a crime or threat, and The Shadow would use his unique abilities to solve the mystery and bring villains to justice. It was known for its eerie and atmospheric storytelling, often incorporating melodramatic plots.The Character:Identity: The Shadow is actually the alter ego of Lamont Cranston, a wealthy "man about town."Powers/Abilities: While in print, The Shadow was a master of disguise, combat, and detection, the radio version emphasized his "hypnotic power to cloud men's minds so that they cannot see him," effectively making him invisible. He also sometimes exhibited other psychic abilities like telepathy.Catchphrases: The show is famous for its iconic opening: "Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows!" accompanied by an ominous laugh. At the end of each episode, he would remind listeners, "The weed of crime bears bitter fruit. Crime does not pay! The Shadow knows!"Voice Actors: A number of actors voiced The Shadow over its long run, but some of the most notable include:Frank Readick Jr.: He played the role of the mysterious narrator and, later, the character himself in the early years. His sibilant voice became highly recognizable.Orson Welles: One of the most celebrated figures in entertainment, Welles famously played The Shadow from 1937 to 1938, and his portrayal is often considered one of the most memorable.Bill Johnstone: He voiced The Shadow from 1938-1943.Bret Morrison: Morrison had the longest tenure, playing The Shadow from 1945 until the show's final broadcast in 1954, and earlier in 1943-1944.Companion: The Shadow was often accompanied by his loyal companion and confidante, Margo Lane, who was portrayed by various actresses including Agnes Moorehead.Legacy: "The Shadow" radio program was immensely popular during its run and significantly contributed to the development of the superhero genre. It inspired comic books, novels, and other adaptations, and its catchphrases have become ingrained in American popular culture. The show was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1989.