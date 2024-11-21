Carrie and Jonas' final confrontation comes to a violent end.
The Genome Killer: A Goldilocks Genome Thriller is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Chris Leitch, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Elizabeth Reed Aden. Directed by Chris Leitch. Written by Dan Benamor, based on the novel The Goldilocks Genome by Elizabeth Reed Aden. The novel is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Goldilocks-Genome-Medical-Thriller/dp/1684632544
Starring Roshelle Simpson, as Carrie, Kia Joon, as Jonas, Stephanie Ittleson, as Anne, Bill Kates as Dr. Hempstead, Veronica Warner as Olivia The Manager, Carolina Bonetti as Sarah, David Pinion as Rob and Edwin, Annie Abrams as Deidre and Mrs. Hempstead and Sydney Shiotani as Wendy Watanabe and Dr. Wang.
Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte, who also plays Jay. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez.
If you're enjoying the podcast, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now, for future episodes.
22:38
Episode Seven
The fallout from Jonas' unthinkable actions reverberates, as Carrie and Jay desperately try to apprehend him.
25:07
Episode Six
Jonas' master plan will come to fruition... unless Carrie and Jay can stop him.

21:21
Episode Five
Carrie visits Jonas' bottling plant, and Carrie and Jay find a vital clue.

25:29
Episode Four
As Carrie and Jay struggle to prove the deaths are connected, Jonas acquires a nightmarish device that will make him even more dangerous.

An FDA and FBI agent team up to solve a string of murders occurring around the country, targeting victims seemingly at random through poisoned water... only to discover the connection that unveils the killer. If you enjoy movies like Zodiac, and TV series like CSI, take a listen to The Genome Killer.
Based on Betsy Aden's book, The Goldilocks Genome. The novel is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Goldilocks-Genome-Medical-Thriller/dp/1684632544