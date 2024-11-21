Episode Four

As Carrie and Jay struggle to prove the deaths are connected, Jonas acquires a nightmarish device that will make him even more dangerous. The Genome Killer: A Goldilocks Genome Thriller is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Chris Leitch, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Elizabeth Reed Aden. Directed by Chris Leitch. Written by Dan Benamor, based on the novel The Goldilocks Genome by Elizabeth Reed Aden. The novel is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Goldilocks-Genome-Medical-Thriller/dp/1684632544 Starring Roshelle Simpson, as Carrie, Kia Joon, as Jonas, Stephanie Ittleson, as Anne, Bill Kates as Dr. Hempstead, Veronica Warner as Olivia The Manager, Carolina Bonetti as Sarah, David Pinion as Rob and Edwin, Annie Abrams as Deidre and Mrs. Hempstead and Sydney Shiotani as Wendy Watanabe and Dr. Wang. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte, who also plays Jay. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you're enjoying the podcast, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now, for future episodes. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices