The Genome Killer

Voyage Media
An FDA and FBI agent team up to solve a string of murders occurring around the country, targeting victims seemingly at random through poisoned water... only to ...
FictionDrama

  • Episode Eight
    Carrie and Jonas' final confrontation comes to a violent end. The Genome Killer: A Goldilocks Genome Thriller is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Chris Leitch, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Elizabeth Reed Aden. Directed by Chris Leitch. Written by Dan Benamor, based on the novel The Goldilocks Genome by Elizabeth Reed Aden. The novel is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Goldilocks-Genome-Medical-Thriller/dp/1684632544 Starring Roshelle Simpson, as Carrie, Kia Joon, as Jonas, Stephanie Ittleson, as Anne, Bill Kates as Dr. Hempstead, Veronica Warner as Olivia The Manager, Carolina Bonetti as Sarah, David Pinion as Rob and Edwin, Annie Abrams as Deidre and Mrs. Hempstead and Sydney Shiotani as Wendy Watanabe and Dr. Wang. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte, who also plays Jay. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you're enjoying the podcast, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now, for future episodes. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    22:38
  • Episode Seven
    The fallout from Jonas' unthinkable actions reverberates, as Carrie and Jay desperately try to apprehend him. The Genome Killer: A Goldilocks Genome Thriller is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Chris Leitch, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Elizabeth Reed Aden. Directed by Chris Leitch. Written by Dan Benamor, based on the novel The Goldilocks Genome by Elizabeth Reed Aden. The novel is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Goldilocks-Genome-Medical-Thriller/dp/1684632544 Starring Roshelle Simpson, as Carrie, Kia Joon, as Jonas, Stephanie Ittleson, as Anne, Bill Kates as Dr. Hempstead, Veronica Warner as Olivia The Manager, Carolina Bonetti as Sarah, David Pinion as Rob and Edwin, Annie Abrams as Deidre and Mrs. Hempstead and Sydney Shiotani as Wendy Watanabe and Dr. Wang. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte, who also plays Jay. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you're enjoying the podcast, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now, for future episodes. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    25:07
  • Episode Six
    Jonas' master plan will come to fruition... unless Carrie and Jay can stop him. The Genome Killer: A Goldilocks Genome Thriller is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Chris Leitch, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Elizabeth Reed Aden. Directed by Chris Leitch. Written by Dan Benamor, based on the novel The Goldilocks Genome by Elizabeth Reed Aden. The novel is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Goldilocks-Genome-Medical-Thriller/dp/1684632544 Starring Roshelle Simpson, as Carrie, Kia Joon, as Jonas, Stephanie Ittleson, as Anne, Bill Kates as Dr. Hempstead, Veronica Warner as Olivia The Manager, Carolina Bonetti as Sarah, David Pinion as Rob and Edwin, Annie Abrams as Deidre and Mrs. Hempstead and Sydney Shiotani as Wendy Watanabe and Dr. Wang. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte, who also plays Jay. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you're enjoying the podcast, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now, for future episodes. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    21:21
  • Episode Five
    Carrie visits Jonas' bottling plant, and Carrie and Jay find a vital clue. The Genome Killer: A Goldilocks Genome Thriller is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Chris Leitch, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Elizabeth Reed Aden. Directed by Chris Leitch. Written by Dan Benamor, based on the novel The Goldilocks Genome by Elizabeth Reed Aden. The novel is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Goldilocks-Genome-Medical-Thriller/dp/1684632544 Starring Roshelle Simpson, as Carrie, Kia Joon, as Jonas, Stephanie Ittleson, as Anne, Bill Kates as Dr. Hempstead, Veronica Warner as Olivia The Manager, Carolina Bonetti as Sarah, David Pinion as Rob and Edwin, Annie Abrams as Deidre and Mrs. Hempstead and Sydney Shiotani as Wendy Watanabe and Dr. Wang. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte, who also plays Jay. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you're enjoying the podcast, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now, for future episodes. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    25:29
  • Episode Four
    As Carrie and Jay struggle to prove the deaths are connected, Jonas acquires a nightmarish device that will make him even more dangerous. The Genome Killer: A Goldilocks Genome Thriller is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Chris Leitch, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Elizabeth Reed Aden. Directed by Chris Leitch. Written by Dan Benamor, based on the novel The Goldilocks Genome by Elizabeth Reed Aden. The novel is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Goldilocks-Genome-Medical-Thriller/dp/1684632544 Starring Roshelle Simpson, as Carrie, Kia Joon, as Jonas, Stephanie Ittleson, as Anne, Bill Kates as Dr. Hempstead, Veronica Warner as Olivia The Manager, Carolina Bonetti as Sarah, David Pinion as Rob and Edwin, Annie Abrams as Deidre and Mrs. Hempstead and Sydney Shiotani as Wendy Watanabe and Dr. Wang. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte, who also plays Jay. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you're enjoying the podcast, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now, for future episodes. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    28:41

About The Genome Killer

An FDA and FBI agent team up to solve a string of murders occurring around the country, targeting victims seemingly at random through poisoned water... only to discover the connection that unveils the killer. If you enjoy movies like Zodiac, and TV series like CSI, take a listen to The Genome Killer. Based on Betsy Aden's book, The Goldilocks Genome. The novel is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Goldilocks-Genome-Medical-Thriller/dp/1684632544
