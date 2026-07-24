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19 episodes
- The first five episodes are available now. Subscribe today!
Loved, hated, and an endlessly controversial figure in modern sports, Georgia Frontiere's story is one of ambition, power, scandal, and a relentless quest for respect and legacy. Inheriting the LA RAMS after the sudden and mysterious death of her sixth husband, Georgia, once dubbed a "trophy wife," defies expectations by taking her shot at a Super Bowl trophy. MADAM RAM follows the extraordinary rise of Georgia Frontiere, played by Toni Collette, from aspiring opera singer and entertainer to a trailblazing NFL owner. Eccentric and fearless, she navigates a male-dominated world using astrological charts to guide her decisions.
Expect the Unexpected | Episode 1
Georgia Rosenbloom recounts her rise to power as the Rams’ owner following her husband’s mysterious death, navigating grief, media scrutiny, and the complexities of her new role, all while preparing for the battleground that lies ahead.
This episode contains graphic language.
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Madam Ram is a QCODE, LuckyChap, The Cantillon Company and Vocab Films production, created by Michelle Rosenfarb.
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This series is a dramatization of certain facts and actual events. Dialogue, scenes, characters
and some events have been fictionalized, modified or created for dramatic purposes.
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All episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes along with episode commentary and roundtable discussions with creators. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
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Follow us for more information:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On X @QCODEMedia
Visit QCODEMedia.com
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- Closure.
Warning: This episode contains adult content, violence and graphic language
Borrasca merch is here! Pick yours up today: https://shop.qcodemedia.com/categories/borrasca
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Borrasca is presented by Mint Mobile. Mint Mobile is the affordable, premium wireless service that you buy online. To get your new phone plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to www.mintmobile.com/BORRASCA.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Sam and Kimber reach the end of the cold, dark road.
Warning: This episode contains adult content, violence and graphic language.
Borrasca merch is here! Pick yours up today: https://shop.qcodemedia.com/categories/borrasca
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Borrasca is presented by Mint Mobile. Mint Mobile is the affordable, premium wireless service that you buy online. To get your new phone plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to www.mintmobile.com/BORRASCA.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Sam visits his childhood home looking for answers, but doesn’t like what he finds.
Warning: This episode contains adult content and graphic language.
Borrasca merch is here! Pick yours up today: https://shop.qcodemedia.com/categories/borrasca
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Borrasca is presented by Mint Mobile. Mint Mobile is the affordable, premium wireless service that you buy online. To get your new phone plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to www.mintmobile.com/BORRASCA.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- The scope of the plan widens as Jimmy Prescott shows up with an offer for Sam. Sam and Kimber prepare for a final showdown.
Warning: This episode contains adult content, violence and graphic language.
Borrasca merch is here! Pick yours up today: https://shop.qcodemedia.com/categories/borrasca
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Borrasca is presented by Mint Mobile. Mint Mobile is the affordable, premium wireless service that you buy online. To get your new phone plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to www.mintmobile.com/BORRASCA.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Borrasca
A gripping psychological thriller starring Cole Sprouse as Sam Walker. In the first season we followed Sam as he painstakingly recounts the summer his sister disappeared; the friends he made, the legends he heard, the pain and confusion of loss. Over nine episodes, we uncovered the unspeakable secrets of Drisking, Missouri and the people who live there. After leaving the audience with a jaw dropping cliffhanger, we are finally returning to Sam and the terrible truths of Drisking. Across seven episode of Season 2, a ghost of Sam’s past arrives to drag him back to Drisking for revenge. Back to the forests that color his nightmares. Back to the mysteries he never solved. Back… to the gates of Borrasca. Please be advised this show contains adult language, violent acts and triggering situations. It is intended for adult audiences only. Produced by QCODE. Created and written by Rebecca Klingel. Directed by Kristin Burke. Starring Cole Sprouse and Sarah Yarkin. Borrasca is presented by Mint Mobile. Mint Mobile is the affordable, premium wireless service that you buy online. To get your new phone plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to www.mintmobile.com/BORRASCA. QCODE+ subscribers on Apple Podcasts will get early access to new episodes before anyone else and exclusive bonus content. Learn more at apple.co/qcode.Podcast website
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Borrasca: Podcasts in Family