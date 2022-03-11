Kimber and Sam visit an old friend and attend a Borrasca party, where more truths are uncovered. Kimber’s source is finally revealed. Warning: This episode contains adult content and graphic language. Borrasca merch is here! Pick yours up today: https://shop.qcodemedia.com/categories/borrasca ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Borrasca is presented by Mint Mobile. Mint Mobile is the affordable, premium wireless service that you buy online. To get your new phone plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to www.mintmobile.com/BORRASCA. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The scope of the plan widens as Jimmy Prescott shows up with an offer for Sam. Sam and Kimber prepare for a final showdown. Warning: This episode contains adult content, violence and graphic language.

Sam visits his childhood home looking for answers, but doesn't like what he finds. Warning: This episode contains adult content and graphic language.

Sam and Kimber reach the end of the cold, dark road. Warning: This episode contains adult content, violence and graphic language.

Closure. Warning: This episode contains adult content, violence and graphic language

About Borrasca

About Borrasca

A gripping psychological thriller starring Cole Sprouse as Sam Walker. In the first season we followed Sam as he painstakingly recounts the summer his sister disappeared; the friends he made, the legends he heard, the pain and confusion of loss. Over nine episodes, we uncovered the unspeakable secrets of Drisking, Missouri and the people who live there. After leaving the audience with a jaw dropping cliffhanger, we are finally returning to Sam and the terrible truths of Drisking. Across seven episode of Season 2, a ghost of Sam's past arrives to drag him back to Drisking for revenge. Back to the forests that color his nightmares. Back to the mysteries he never solved. Back… to the gates of Borrasca. Please be advised this show contains adult language, violent acts and triggering situations. It is intended for adult audiences only. Produced by QCODE. Created and written by Rebecca Klingel. Directed by Kristin Burke. Starring Cole Sprouse and Sarah Yarkin.