0. Tuning In

It's a normal Tuesday night –– the crew of The Witching Hour are heading out as you're heading in and ready to tantalize you with tales of murder, mystery, and malevolence. But, of course, this is Wolf Bluff. There is no such thing as a normal night.About Longtime, First Time:Welcome to Wolf Bluff. Kindly remember that the woods are theirs, and the town is ours. Somewhere deep in the Southeast, as the town of Wolf Bluff locks its doors and dampens its fireplaces, radio host Rex McHattie and his producer Kit Greenville are sound-checking their nightly call-in show, The Witching Hour. Between midnight and three AM, callers from all over the Wolf Bluff tell their best, most harrowing tales of mystery, murder, and malevolence. But the scariest stories might just be happening off the air...When a mysterious entity begins to plague Rex and disrupt his nightly show, he's more frustrated than curious. Newly sober after an accident that almost took his life the previous year, he's a staunch skeptic of the supernatural despite his line of work. But with the uptick in missing person cases, the unexplained glow from The Woods, and a ghostly presence that won't seem to leave him alone, Rex is thrown into a mystery that may just unravel the entire town.Cast:Dan Gallun as Rex McHattieKristen Fields as Kit GreenvilleDustin LaFleur as Hank LeVentNoah Litton as Tom GreenvilleTaryn Pray as Suzanne O'ConnorDeiondre Teagle as RalphieKrystyn Ryder as Fiona NitswengerLongtime, First Time is an original narrative podcast produced by KNUCKLEDRAGGER STUDIOS.