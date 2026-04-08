Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsFiction13 Days of Halloween
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
13 Days of Halloween
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

13 Days of Halloween

iHeartPodcasts and Grim & Mild
Fiction
13 Days of Halloween
Latest episode

58 episodes

  • 13 Days of Halloween

    Havoc Town | E1 | Bury the Hatchet

    08/26/2025 | 26 mins.
    The peace is broken in sleepy Havock, New Hampshire, when a man with an ax to grind barrels into town.

    **Search for Havoc Town to subscribe and listen now. More episodes available, with new episodes every week.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • 13 Days of Halloween

    Introducing: Havoc Town

    08/19/2025 | 2 mins.
    Hi, Bridgewater listeners! We're excited to share with you a sneak peek at iHeartPodcasts' latest release, Havoc Town!
    Havoc Town: A strange plague has struck Abbesstown, NH, a sleepy farming village in the foothills of the White Mountain: Fever, the vomiting of blood, wild night terrors that wrack the victims. No medicine seems to work against it, and so the Reverend Josiah Abbess, believing something infernal is at work in his flock, begins his campaign to root out the evil. What follows becomes known as The Abbesstown Vampire Panic.
    200 years later, and the peace is once again violently shattered when a man drives his truck into the side of city hall, attacking those who come to assist him with an ax. Wild-eyed and sweating blood, ranting of a coming storm, he is finally taken down by the town’s police and brought to the hospital.
    In the following days, a familiar old plague follows. In the midst of the ensuing panic, Jury Havock, scion to the Havock business empire, appears. He is cool-headed. Pragmatic. Determined to get control over the sickness overtaking the population. But Corinne Abbess, the last of her disgraced bloodline, is suspicious of this would-be messiah and becomes determined to uncover the truth about his sudden appearance in town, and all of the unbelievable events that follow.

    Listen to Havoc Town on the iHeartRadio App or wherever you get your podcasts!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • 13 Days of Halloween

    S4/E13 | Penance

    10/31/2023 | 34 mins.
    Through its Facilities, Programs, and Services, the Pendleton provides Residents with time, space, and opportunity to Reflect. However, the Rehabilitative efforts of the Institution can only go so far. Resident Reflection shall be the sole responsibility of both Resident and Reflection in parallel with each particular Sin. 
    WHEREVER YOU GO, HERE YOU ARE
    –––
    Written by Alexander Williams. Starring Natalie Morales, Miguel Perez, Sandra Valladares, Blaire Chandler, Morgan Brown, Jeff Bowser, Sunday Boling, Erin Aster, Raphael Corkhill, Joseph Whipp, Rachel Rosenbloom, Chris Jai Alex, Jay Jones, Anna Homler, and Wilbur Fitzgerald.  
    –––
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • 13 Days of Halloween

    S4/E12 | Exploration

    10/30/2023 | 21 mins.
    Error 5016fbcccf92f0f63cd4b04b9ada09e4 Entry Not Found 
    The entry you are looking for does not exist.
    –––
    Written by Robert Lamb and Alexander Williams. Starring Natalie Morales, Miguel Perez, Wayne Bastrup, Alex Boling, Steve B. Green, Chris Jai Alex, and Raphael Corkhill. 
    –––
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • 13 Days of Halloween

    S4/E11 | Escape

    10/29/2023 | 32 mins.
    [...]including but not limited to: Escape, Attempted Escape, Possession of Materials plausibly utilized for Escape, Conspiracy to Escape, and Tampering With Intention to facilitate Escape. Actions constituting any immediate or direct Threat to Health, Safety, and/or Security shall be dealt with accordingly, up to and concluding[...]
    –––
    Written by Alexander Williams & Matthew Riddle. Starring Natalie Morales, Alex Boling, Tara Buck, Jay Jones, Raphael Corkhill, Rachel Rosenbloom, Anna Homler, and Noah Feinberg. 
    –––
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More Fiction podcasts
Trending Fiction podcasts
About 13 Days of Halloween
Season Four: Penance Without warning, Sayuri has been locked up in the Pendleton Rehabilitation Center, and no one is willing or able to tell her why. Actually, getting any information from her fellow inmates or the labyrinthine bureaucracy that runs the facility seems impossible. But is the Pendleton really a prison, or something else?  Starring Natalie Morales. New episodes air daily from October 19th through Halloween.
Podcast website
Fiction

Listen to 13 Days of Halloween, Table Read and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
13 Days of Halloween: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.15.5 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/5/2026 - 4:04:36 PM
A company fromMADSACK