SCP Archives

Podcast SCP Archives
Bloody FM
Secure. Contain. Protect. There are things that go bump in the night. Fantastic things. Horrible things. Redacted things. The SCP Foundation was built to keep h...
FictionScience FictionFictionDramaArts

Available Episodes

5 of 219
  • SCP-3663: "The Tunnel Monster"
      SCP-3663 is located in the former maintenance tunnels of Site-54. To prevent demanifestation, no personnel are to be given access to the area, and efforts are to be taken to reduce the tunnels' moisture levels.Content Warnings: mentions of self harm, missing childTranscriptPatrons-Superind, Grendi01, Mdarth18, Mothman_inblack, Zach Abbot, LynneTheLynx, and The Starry Eyed FrogCast & Crew SCP Archives was created by Pacific S. Obadiah & Jon GrilzSCP-7980  was written by MaliceAforethoughtScript by Kevin WhitlockNarrator - Jon GrilzSCP 3663- Janine BowerResearcher Doyle- Stephen IndrisanoArt by Eduardo Valdés-HeviaVideo produced by Dakota MillerTheme Song by Matt Roi Berger Sound Designer - Derrick ValenShowrunner - Daisy McNamaraCreative Director - Pacific S. ObadiahExecutive Producers - Tom Owen & Brad Miska    Presented by Bloody FM
    13:58
  • SCP-7980: “ Z is for Ziggurat”
    SCP-7980 is a ziggurat located in an underground cave, accessible from a secondary, smaller cave system in the country of [REDACTED].Content Warnings: Mentions of forced assimilation of reproductive organs by an anomalous force.TranscriptPatronsTobias Jordan, TGZ_Thunder, Ash Foxxy, Eric Holbrook, Dakota Ellis, Dillin Daughtery, James Raff, and RandomRime!Cast & Crew SCP Archives was created by Pacific S. Obadiah & Jon GrilzSCP-7980  was written by Dr. GearsScript by Kevin WhitlockNarrator - Jon GrilzAncient - Atticus JacksonArt by Eduardo Valdés-HeviaVideo produced by Dakota MillerTheme Song by Matt Roi BergerOriginal Music Composed by Dana CreasmanSound Designer - Chris Harris-BeechyShowrunner - Daisy McNamaraCreative Director - Pacific S. ObadiahExecutive Producers - Tom Owen & Brad Miska Presented by Bloody FM
    15:25
  • SCP-7972: “Y is for Youth”
    SCP-7972 is a two-story, four-bedroom modular home constructed by the Bensonwood Company in 1974.Content Warnings: N/ATranscript PatronsHeavy fan 47, Kali Freeman, Poconn, Hana Kursel, Squid Daddy, Germ04, and Ryan Dapper!Cast & Crew SCP Archives was created by Pacific S. Obadiah & Jon GrilzSCP-7972  was written by minminScript by Kevin WhitlockNarrator - Shelby NovakArt by Eduardo Valdés-HeviaVideo produced by Dakota MillerTheme Song by Matt Roi BergerOriginal Music Composed by Dana CreasmanSound Designer - Chris Harris-BeechyShowrunner - Daisy McNamaraCreative Director - Pacific S. ObadiahExecutive Producers - Tom Owen & Brad Miska Presented by Bloody FM
    7:46
  • SCP-7933: “X is for Xing”
    It is currently believed that the resulting ØK-class Artistic Singularity Event will achieve planet-wide assimilation by 12/23/2030.Content Warnings: Monkey based violence, mentions of dismemberment. TranscriptPatronsBryan Haberberger, Z, Apollo 72, Jade, and nullthefemboyCast & Crew SCP Archives was created by Pacific S. Obadiah & Jon GrilzSCP-7933  was written by daveyoufoolScript by Kevin WhitlockNarrator - Jon GrilzAdministrator - Jesse HallSCP-7933 - Chris Harris-BeecheyArt by Eduardo Valdés-HeviaVideo produced by Dakota MillerTheme Song by Matt Roi BergerOriginal Music Composed by Dana CreasmanSound Designer - Chris Harris-BeechyShowrunner - Daisy McNamaraCreative Director - Pacific S. ObadiahExecutive Producers - Tom Owen & Brad Miska Presented by Bloody FM
    14:29
  • SCP-7931: “X is for Xenotransplantation”
    The origin, nature, and motivations of SCP-7931, if any, are unknown at this time. Harvey Vaughn's distress is consistent with infection by a Class Gamma cognitohazard.Content Warnings: Gun Violence, mental domination, non-consensual surgery, and extreme gore and violenceTranscriptPatronsMatthew Sauerbrunn, Dave Baxter, Amanda Moore, and Annina Kervinen!Cast & Crew SCP Archives was created by Pacific S. Obadiah & Jon GrilzSCP-7931  was written by ArcydziegielScript by Kevin WhitlockNarrator -Jon GrilzO5 Agent - Damon AlumsSCP-7931 - Ben CounterDr. Marletov - Rhys TiradoFardin - Brandon NguyenReid - Katrina PecinaHarvey - Stephen IndrisanoDr. Biru - Rissa MontanezContainment Lead - Pacific S. ObadiahArt by Eduardo Valdés-HeviaVideo produced by Dakota MillerTheme Song by Matt Roi BergerOriginal Music Composed by Dana CreasmanSound Designer - Chris Harris-BeechyShowrunner - Daisy McNamaraCreative Director - Pacific S. ObadiahExecutive Producers - Tom Owen    Presented by Bloody FM
    57:30

About SCP Archives

Secure. Contain. Protect. There are things that go bump in the night. Fantastic things. Horrible things. Redacted things. The SCP Foundation was built to keep humanity safe from a world of beings it doesn’t want to know exists. Things of wonder. Things of destruction. And these things have files. A LOT of files. New episodes weekly. * * * Content related to the SCP Foundation, including these podcasts, are licensed under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0. Concepts originate from works on the SCP Foundation Wiki
