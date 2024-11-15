SCP-3663 is located in the former maintenance tunnels of Site-54. To prevent demanifestation, no personnel are to be given access to the area, and efforts are to be taken to reduce the tunnels' moisture levels.Content Warnings: mentions of self harm, missing childTranscriptPatrons-Superind, Grendi01, Mdarth18, Mothman_inblack, Zach Abbot, LynneTheLynx, and The Starry Eyed FrogCast & Crew SCP Archives was created by Pacific S. Obadiah & Jon GrilzSCP-7980 was written by MaliceAforethoughtScript by Kevin WhitlockNarrator - Jon GrilzSCP 3663- Janine BowerResearcher Doyle- Stephen IndrisanoArt by Eduardo Valdés-HeviaVideo produced by Dakota MillerTheme Song by Matt Roi Berger Sound Designer - Derrick ValenShowrunner - Daisy McNamaraCreative Director - Pacific S. ObadiahExecutive Producers - Tom Owen & Brad Miska
SCP-7980: “ Z is for Ziggurat”
SCP-7980 is a ziggurat located in an underground cave, accessible from a secondary, smaller cave system in the country of [REDACTED].Content Warnings: Mentions of forced assimilation of reproductive organs by an anomalous force.TranscriptPatronsTobias Jordan, TGZ_Thunder, Ash Foxxy, Eric Holbrook, Dakota Ellis, Dillin Daughtery, James Raff, and RandomRime!Cast & Crew SCP Archives was created by Pacific S. Obadiah & Jon GrilzSCP-7980 was written by Dr. GearsScript by Kevin WhitlockNarrator - Jon GrilzAncient - Atticus JacksonArt by Eduardo Valdés-HeviaVideo produced by Dakota MillerTheme Song by Matt Roi BergerOriginal Music Composed by Dana CreasmanSound Designer - Chris Harris-BeechyShowrunner - Daisy McNamaraCreative Director - Pacific S. ObadiahExecutive Producers - Tom Owen & Brad Miska
SCP-7972: “Y is for Youth”
SCP-7972 is a two-story, four-bedroom modular home constructed by the Bensonwood Company in 1974.Content Warnings: N/ATranscript PatronsHeavy fan 47, Kali Freeman, Poconn, Hana Kursel, Squid Daddy, Germ04, and Ryan Dapper!Cast & Crew SCP Archives was created by Pacific S. Obadiah & Jon GrilzSCP-7972 was written by minminScript by Kevin WhitlockNarrator - Shelby NovakArt by Eduardo Valdés-HeviaVideo produced by Dakota MillerTheme Song by Matt Roi BergerOriginal Music Composed by Dana CreasmanSound Designer - Chris Harris-BeechyShowrunner - Daisy McNamaraCreative Director - Pacific S. ObadiahExecutive Producers - Tom Owen & Brad Miska
SCP-7933: “X is for Xing”
It is currently believed that the resulting ØK-class Artistic Singularity Event will achieve planet-wide assimilation by 12/23/2030.Content Warnings: Monkey based violence, mentions of dismemberment. TranscriptPatronsBryan Haberberger, Z, Apollo 72, Jade, and nullthefemboyCast & Crew SCP Archives was created by Pacific S. Obadiah & Jon GrilzSCP-7933 was written by daveyoufoolScript by Kevin WhitlockNarrator - Jon GrilzAdministrator - Jesse HallSCP-7933 - Chris Harris-BeecheyArt by Eduardo Valdés-HeviaVideo produced by Dakota MillerTheme Song by Matt Roi BergerOriginal Music Composed by Dana CreasmanSound Designer - Chris Harris-BeechyShowrunner - Daisy McNamaraCreative Director - Pacific S. ObadiahExecutive Producers - Tom Owen & Brad Miska
SCP-7931: “X is for Xenotransplantation”
The origin, nature, and motivations of SCP-7931, if any, are unknown at this time. Harvey Vaughn's distress is consistent with infection by a Class Gamma cognitohazard.Content Warnings: Gun Violence, mental domination, non-consensual surgery, and extreme gore and violenceTranscriptPatronsMatthew Sauerbrunn, Dave Baxter, Amanda Moore, and Annina Kervinen!Cast & Crew SCP Archives was created by Pacific S. Obadiah & Jon GrilzSCP-7931 was written by ArcydziegielScript by Kevin WhitlockNarrator -Jon GrilzO5 Agent - Damon AlumsSCP-7931 - Ben CounterDr. Marletov - Rhys TiradoFardin - Brandon NguyenReid - Katrina PecinaHarvey - Stephen IndrisanoDr. Biru - Rissa MontanezContainment Lead - Pacific S. ObadiahArt by Eduardo Valdés-HeviaVideo produced by Dakota MillerTheme Song by Matt Roi BergerOriginal Music Composed by Dana CreasmanSound Designer - Chris Harris-BeechyShowrunner - Daisy McNamaraCreative Director - Pacific S. ObadiahExecutive Producers - Tom Owen
Secure. Contain. Protect. There are things that go bump in the night. Fantastic things. Horrible things. Redacted things. The SCP Foundation was built to keep humanity safe from a world of beings it doesn’t want to know exists. Things of wonder. Things of destruction. And these things have files. A LOT of files.
New episodes weekly.
* * *
Content related to the SCP Foundation, including these podcasts, are licensed under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0. Concepts originate from works on the SCP Foundation Wiki