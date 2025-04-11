Something is wrong with the world.Names have power. Stories remember. And some rules were never meant to be broken.When William Moore begins a simple diary to make sense of a personal tragedy, he stumbles into something far older and stranger than he ever imagined—a folklore-tangled world where memory bends, bargains carry hidden costs, and forgotten things are waking up.The Grimoire Diaries is a haunting new 10 part folk horror audio drama from the creators at Stone Fable. Based on the eerie, eldritch world of William Moore's The Grimoire of Forgotten Fairytales and The Tome of Terrible Truths. Coming soon, with new episodes weekly. Subscribe now, and be careful what you say aloud. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About The Grimoire Diaries

"Recent events have made me realise that perhaps my own memories are not as reliable as I once thought..."William Moore is a sceptic. He works at a quiet bookshop in North London, shelves odd little fairytales, and rolls his eyes at anything resembling the supernatural. But when something awful happens to someone he loves, William is forced to reckon with the idea that nursery rhymes, old gods, and forgotten superstitions might not be stories after all.The Grimoire Diaries is a 10-part audio drama blending horror and folklore, eldritch mystery and dark fantasy—all rooted in the real world. Based on the books The Grimoire of Forgotten Fairytales and The Tome of Terrible Truths, it brings William Moore's unsettling universe to life in a new form.A Stone Fable production.