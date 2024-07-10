SEASON TWO FINALE
"How do you fight a monster?"
Trap Street was written and directed by Tony Martinez.
Produced by Michael P. Greco and Tony Martinez.
Starring:
Michael P. Greco as Josh Mayfield.
Lindsay Elston as MC Henderson.
Featuring:
Dale Inghram as Richard.
Kirsten Rutherford as Abbie.
Ed Cunningham as Morgan.
You can find more information at Trap Street Podcast.
Contact: [email protected]
Our first show, Strange Air, is available on your favorite platform. The leads are Natalie Lander and Patrick Fabian from Better Call Saul.
To advertise on this podcast, please contact Sean Howard at the Fable & Folly Network: [email protected].
Thanks for listening!
25:12
Episode 15 - The Rise of Evil
"I am your destiny."
Trap Street was written and directed by Tony Martinez.
Produced by Michael P. Greco and Tony Martinez.
Starring:
Ed Cunningham as Morgan.
Episode 15 - The Rise of Evil
Contact: [email protected]
Our first show, Strange Air, is available on your favorite platform. The leads are Natalie Lander and Patrick Fabian from Better Call Saul.
To advertise on this podcast, please contact Sean Howard at the Fable & Folly Network: [email protected].
Thanks for listening!
35:34
Episode 14 - Without Direction
"This is uncharted territory."
Trap Street was written and directed by Tony Martinez.
Produced by Michael P. Greco and Tony Martinez.
Starring:
Michael P. Greco as Josh Mayfield.
Lindsay Elston as MC Henderson.
Featuring:
Timothy Davis-Reed as The Host.
Keiko Agena as The Historian.
Ed Cunningham as Morgan.
Episode 14 - Without Direction
Contact: [email protected]
Our first show, Strange Air, is available on your favorite platform. The leads are Natalie Lander and Patrick Fabian from Better Call Saul.
To advertise on this podcast, please contact Sean Howard at the Fable & Folly Network: [email protected].
Thanks for listening!
21:34
Episode 13 - A History Lesson
"The past can be more than a memory."
Trap Street was written and directed by Tony Martinez.
Produced by Michael P. Greco and Tony Martinez.
Starring:
Michael P. Greco as Josh Mayfield.
Lindsay Elston as MC Henderson.
Featuring:
Keiko Agena as The Historian.
Nan McNamara as Mom.
Rene Mujica as Dad.
Episode 13 - A History Lesson
Contact: [email protected]
Our first show, Strange Air, is available on your favorite platform. The leads are Natalie Lander and Patrick Fabian from Better Call Saul.
To advertise on this podcast, please contact Sean Howard at the Fable & Folly Network: [email protected].
Thanks for listening!
20:53
Episode 12 - How Maps are Made
"This story's going to get a whole lot crazier."
Trap Street was written and directed by Tony Martinez.
Produced by Michael P. Greco and Tony Martinez.
Starring:
Michael P. Greco as Josh Mayfield.
Lindsay Elston as MC Henderson.
Featuring:
Timothy Davis-Reed as The Host.
Episode 12 - How Maps are Made
Contact: [email protected]
Our first show, Strange Air, is available on your favorite platform. The leads are Natalie Lander and Patrick Fabian from Better Call Saul.
To advertise on this podcast, please contact Sean Howard at the Fable & Folly Network: [email protected].
Thanks for listening!
An unemployed gamer has received a mysterious email with two attachments. The first is an image of a woman with red hair and green eyes. The second is an old map of a town called Ocean Bay. What this young man does next will determine the fate of the entire human race. (From the creators of Strange Air.)