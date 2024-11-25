Powered by RND
Inverted World Live

Shane Cashman
Inverted World Live investigates the mysteries that lie beneath the surface of everyday life. Host Shane Cashman searches for answers concerning UFO encounters,...
FictionScience Fiction

Available Episodes

  • The Dragon Slayer and The Galactic War w/ Timothy Alberino
    Timothy Alberino discusses the time before the creation of man, a galactic war, the presence of demons, and how UFOs fit into the biblical narrative.    Inverted World Live dissects the strange, unexplained, and mysterious stories from guests and callers. The Inverted World is what you see once you begin to notice facets of reality that others refuse to see. This is the place of UFOs, interdimensional beings, demons, mind control, secret military technology, hauntings, and much more that operates in the shadows of reality. Join Shane Cashman and Alex Ayala as they share and listen to stories from the Inverted World. Today's Guest: Timothy Alberino
    --------  
    1:50:20
  • UFO Disclosure and The Graphene Dream w/ Ian Crossland
    Ian Crossland discusses the future of artifical intelligence, brain computer interfacing, UFO disclosures, hidden dimensions, and the meaning of good and evil.    Inverted World Live dissects the strange, unexplained, and mysterious stories from guests and callers. The Inverted World is what you see once you begin to notice facets of reality that others refuse to see. This is the place of UFOs, interdimensional beings, demons, mind control, secret military technology, hauntings, and much more that operates in the shadows of reality. Join Shane Cashman and Alex Ayala as they share and listen to stories from the Inverted World. Today's Guest: Ian Crossland
    --------  
    2:08:40
  • Interdimensional Experiments At CERN w/Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger
    Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger raises concerns about CERN and the possibility of it opening portals to other dimensions.   Inverted World Live dissects the strange, unexplained, and mysterious stories from guests and callers. The Inverted World is what you see once you begin to notice facets of reality that others refuse to see. This is the place of UFOs, interdimensional beings, demons, mind control, secret military technology, hauntings, and much more that operates in the shadows of reality. Join Shane Cashman and Alex Ayala as they share and listen to stories from the Inverted World.   Today's Guest: Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger
    --------  
    1:40:29
  • The Menendez Brothers, Sons of Sam, and Synchronicities w/Colonel Kurtz
    Colonel Kurtz discusses the updates to the Menendez Brothers case, a theory about the David Berkowitz not acting alone, and Jungian synchronicities.   Inverted World Live dissects the strange, unexplained, and mysterious stories from guests and callers. The Inverted World is what you see once you begin to notice facets of reality that others refuse to see. This is the place of UFOs, interdimensional beings, demons, mind control, secret military technology, hauntings, and much more that operates in the shadows of reality. Join Shane Cashman and Alex Ayala as they share and listen to stories from the Inverted World.   Today's Guest: Colonel Kurtz
    --------  
    1:18:33
  • Inverted World's Shane Cashman joins Josie to talk Ghosts, Aliens, and the Paranormal
    Inverted World's host Shane Cashman joins "Spaces with Josie", a Timcast Media podcast and in this special episode, listeners get a chance to dive into the bizarre and the bewildering, where the ordinary fabric of reality gets a bit of a twist, whether it’s ghosts or aliens or creatures of the unknown. In this Halloween special, Josie and Shane tell ghost stories of their own and tales of creepy adventures, with an array of guests along for the ride, sharing spooky stories of their own! Subcsribe to "Spaces with Josie" on Apple Podcasts or wherever else you get your shows. 
    --------  
    2:01:41

About Inverted World Live

Inverted World Live investigates the mysteries that lie beneath the surface of everyday life. Host Shane Cashman searches for answers concerning UFO encounters, cryptids, ghosts, inter-dimensional beings, secret government experiments, and so much more. Listeners call in to share their encounters with the paranormal.
