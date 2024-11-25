The Dragon Slayer and The Galactic War w/ Timothy Alberino
Timothy Alberino discusses the time before the creation of man, a galactic war, the presence of demons, and how UFOs fit into the biblical narrative. Today's Guest: Timothy Alberino Twitter/X: @TimothyAlberino Instagram: @TimothyAlberino
--------
1:50:20
UFO Disclosure and The Graphene Dream w/ Ian Crossland
Ian Crossland discusses the future of artifical intelligence, brain computer interfacing, UFO disclosures, hidden dimensions, and the meaning of good and evil. Today's Guest: Ian Crossland Twitter/X: @IanCrossland
--------
2:08:40
Interdimensional Experiments At CERN w/Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger raises concerns about CERN and the possibility of it opening portals to other dimensions. Today's Guest: Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger https://www.astridstuckelberger.com/ Twitter/X: @Stuckelberger
--------
1:40:29
The Menendez Brothers, Sons of Sam, and Synchronicities w/Colonel Kurtz
Colonel Kurtz discusses the updates to the Menendez Brothers case, a theory about the David Berkowitz not acting alone, and Jungian synchronicities. Today's Guest: Colonel Kurtz Twitter/X: @colonelkurtz99
--------
1:18:33
Inverted World's Shane Cashman joins Josie to talk Ghosts, Aliens, and the Paranormal
Inverted World's host Shane Cashman joins "Spaces with Josie", a Timcast Media podcast and in this special episode, listeners get a chance to dive into the bizarre and the bewildering, where the ordinary fabric of reality gets a bit of a twist, whether it’s ghosts or aliens or creatures of the unknown. In this Halloween special, Josie and Shane tell ghost stories of their own and tales of creepy adventures, with an array of guests along for the ride, sharing spooky stories of their own! Subcsribe to "Spaces with Josie" on Apple Podcasts or wherever else you get your shows.
