The Dragon Slayer and The Galactic War w/ Timothy Alberino

Timothy Alberino discusses the time before the creation of man, a galactic war, the presence of demons, and how UFOs fit into the biblical narrative. Inverted World Live dissects the strange, unexplained, and mysterious stories from guests and callers. The Inverted World is what you see once you begin to notice facets of reality that others refuse to see. This is the place of UFOs, interdimensional beings, demons, mind control, secret military technology, hauntings, and much more that operates in the shadows of reality. Join Shane Cashman and Alex Ayala as they share and listen to stories from the Inverted World. Today's Guest: Timothy Alberino