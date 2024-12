Spookfest 24'

It's that perfectly spoooky time of year, so why don't we all settle in as Mr. Graves guides us through a set of spooky monologues from creators and performers throughout the audio drama community. Mr. Graves - Ryan Joseph Murphy0:55 - "The Harvester" - Written by Brady Flanagan, Performed by Matt Rukstar, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 5:54 - "Good Morning, Neo Boston" - Written by Brady Flanagan, Performed by Amy Rauch, Sound Design by Matt Rukstar 9:47 - "The Cristalsis Incident" - Written by Matt Rukstar, Performed by AJ DeLong, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 12:43 - "Dear Reyna" - Written by Matthew Curran, Performed by Nikko Abanilla, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 17:13 - "The Cloven" - Written by Brady Flanagan, Performed by Gregory Dwyer, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 21:17 - "The Debt" - Written by Brady Flanagan, Performed by Loretta Chang, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 26:51 - "Local Anasthetic" - Written by Ted Heavner, Performed by Allison Cossitt, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 31:30 - "Captain... uhhhhh... Bob?" - Written by Brady Flanagan, Performed by Rae Witte, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 36:02 - "Disparity" - Written by Matthew Curran, Performed by AJ DeLong, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 44:40 - "New Start" - Written by Gregory Dwyer, Performed by Allison Cossitt, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 50:44 - "Warning" - Written by Brady Flanagan, Performed by Laura Mirsky, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 55:47 - "The Harrowing" - Written by Scribblar Johnny, Performed by M Jeffrey Howard, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 59:08 - "Deadbeat God" - Written by Kier Zhou, Performed by Marco Rigazio, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 1:02:49 - "God Speed" - Written by Brady Flanagan, Performed by Anthony Lovato, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 1:07:35 - "Work Presentation" - Written by Brady Flanagan, Performed by Chris Bauso, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 1:12:40 - "It Calls From the Deep" - Written by Brady Flanagan, Performed by Barry Ricks, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 1:16:03 - "Jason Vorhees" - Written by Kier Zhou, Performed by Tyler M, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 1:21:44 - "Breaking News" - Written by Matthew Curran, Performed by AJ Fidalgo, Sound Design by Matt Rukstar 1:25:33 - "Alcoholic-holics Anonymous" - Written by Brady Flanagan, Performed by Marnie Warner, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 1:29:02 - "Prisoner" - Written by Brady Flanagan, Performed by Emily Morse-Lee, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 1:34:23 - "Museum of the Macabre" - Written by Brady Flanagan, Performed by Jess McCoy, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 1:38:30 - "The Stillborn Tribe" - Written by Matthew Curran, Performed by Nikko Abanilla, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 1:42:03 - "Good Morning, Charles" - Written by Scribblar Johnny, Performed by Allison Cossitt, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 1:45:10 - "Plugging the Leak" - Written by Brady Flanagan, Performed by Lena Gray, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 1:48:44 - "The Party" - Written by Brady Flanagan, Performed by Tyler M, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 1:52:33 - "The Rider Comes" - Written by Brady Flanagan, Performed by Jon DeBenedict, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 1:57:17 - "New to the Neighborhood" - Written by Brady Flanagan, Performed by Umbriel, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 2:00:54 - "Birthday" - Written by Brady Flanagan, Performed by Kat McQueen, Sound Design by Brady Flanagan 2:05:06 - "Die Amongst the Stars" - Written by Matt Rukstar, Performed by Mr. Iron, Sound Design by Matt Rukstar"Transcript Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.