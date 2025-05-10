Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsFictionA Litter of Bones by JD Kirk - Full Cast Recording
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
A Litter of Bones by JD Kirk - Full Cast Recording
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

A Litter of Bones by JD Kirk - Full Cast Recording

Zertex Media Ltd
FictionDrama
A Litter of Bones by JD Kirk - Full Cast Recording
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • Episode 9 (Series Finale)
    As DCI Logan finally figures out who's responsible for Connor Reid's disappearance, it becomes a race against time to save the missing boy's life in this final episode of the series. --- Get the full audiobook on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5wiYAO7IEYS5ORlwwDkbNj?si=fb7b61cf19324d4e Read the book at: https://link.jdkirk.com/dcilogan1 Find out more about JD Kirk at https://jdkirk.com
    --------  
    1:07:30
  • Episode 8
    As the team recover from a terrible shock, strands of the mystery surrounding Connor Reid's disappearance begin to draw together. --- Get the full audiobook on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5wiYAO7IEYS5ORlwwDkbNj?si=fb7b61cf19324d4e Read the book at: https://link.jdkirk.com/dcilogan1 Find out more about JD Kirk at https://jdkirk.com
    --------  
    34:18
  • Episode 7
    As DCI Logan tries to dig up the truth about Connor Reid's disappearance, DC Hamza Khaled finds himself in grave danger. --- Get the full audiobook on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5wiYAO7IEYS5ORlwwDkbNj?si=fb7b61cf19324d4e Read the book at: https://link.jdkirk.com/dcilogan1 Find out more about JD Kirk at https://jdkirk.com  
    --------  
    29:59
  • Episode 6
    DCI Logan's case starts to fall apart, while PC Sinead Bell receives some terrifying news. Get the full audiobook on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5wiYAO7IEYS5ORlwwDkbNj?si=fb7b61cf19324d4e Read the book at: https://link.jdkirk.com/dcilogan1 Find out more about JD Kirk at https://jdkirk.com  
    --------  
    45:52
  • Episode 5
    The net closes in on the prime suspect in the disappearance of Connor Reid. Get the full audiobook on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5wiYAO7IEYS5ORlwwDkbNj?si=fb7b61cf19324d4e Read the book at: https://link.jdkirk.com/dcilogan1 Find out more about JD Kirk at https://jdkirk.com
    --------  
    56:05

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About A Litter of Bones by JD Kirk - Full Cast Recording

Experience JD Kirk’s internationally bestselling Scottish crime fiction novel, A Litter of Bones, with a full cast dramatisation. Produced by BeHear.
Podcast website
FictionDrama

Listen to A Litter of Bones by JD Kirk - Full Cast Recording, Alien Worlds and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/7/2025 - 9:40:58 AM