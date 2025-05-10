A Litter of Bones by JD Kirk - Full Cast Recording

As DCI Logan finally figures out who's responsible for Connor Reid's disappearance, it becomes a race against time to save the missing boy's life in this final episode of the series.
---
Get the full audiobook on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5wiYAO7IEYS5ORlwwDkbNj?si=fb7b61cf19324d4e
Read the book at: https://link.jdkirk.com/dcilogan1
Find out more about JD Kirk at https://jdkirk.com
--------
1:07:30
Episode 8
As the team recover from a terrible shock, strands of the mystery surrounding Connor Reid's disappearance begin to draw together.
---
Get the full audiobook on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5wiYAO7IEYS5ORlwwDkbNj?si=fb7b61cf19324d4e
Read the book at: https://link.jdkirk.com/dcilogan1
Find out more about JD Kirk at https://jdkirk.com
--------
34:18
Episode 7
As DCI Logan tries to dig up the truth about Connor Reid's disappearance, DC Hamza Khaled finds himself in grave danger.
---
Get the full audiobook on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5wiYAO7IEYS5ORlwwDkbNj?si=fb7b61cf19324d4e
Read the book at: https://link.jdkirk.com/dcilogan1
Find out more about JD Kirk at https://jdkirk.com
--------
29:59
Episode 6
DCI Logan's case starts to fall apart, while PC Sinead Bell receives some terrifying news.
Get the full audiobook on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5wiYAO7IEYS5ORlwwDkbNj?si=fb7b61cf19324d4e
Read the book at: https://link.jdkirk.com/dcilogan1
Find out more about JD Kirk at https://jdkirk.com
--------
45:52
Episode 5
The net closes in on the prime suspect in the disappearance of Connor Reid.
Get the full audiobook on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5wiYAO7IEYS5ORlwwDkbNj?si=fb7b61cf19324d4e
Read the book at: https://link.jdkirk.com/dcilogan1
Find out more about JD Kirk at https://jdkirk.com