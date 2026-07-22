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74 episodes
- A security guard at an assisted living home becomes concerned when one of the residents inexplicably goes missing.
Music by CO.AG and The Lighthouse Keeper
For access to my audiobook, go to patreon.com/acephale
Merch: Acephale Store
Buy my books on Amazon: The Acephale Volumes Book 1, SOLACE: A NOVEL
Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- A woman becomes fascinated by a graffiti book she finds at a flea market. But she begins to feel uneasy once she learns the fate of the book's creator.
Music by The Lighthouse Keeper
For access to my audiobook, go to patreon.com/acephale
Merch: Acephale Store
Buy my books on Amazon: The Acephale Volumes Book 1, SOLACE: A NOVEL
Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- A half-baked plan to rob a drug house upends the lives of two men.
Music by CO.AG and The Lighthouse Keeper
For access to my audiobook, go to patreon.com/acephale
Merch: Acephale Store
Buy my books on Amazon: The Acephale Volumes Book 1, SOLACE: A NOVEL
Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- A man begins to develop a suspicion his neighbor is a serial killer.
Music by CO.AG and The Lighthouse Keeper
For access to my audiobook, go to patreon.com/acephale
Merch: Acephale Store
Buy my books on Amazon: The Acephale Volumes Book 1, SOLACE: A NOVEL
Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- A woman's life begins to unravel when she receives a scam text.
Music by CO.AG
For access to my audiobook, go to patreon.com/acephale
Merch: Acephale Store
Buy my books on Amazon: The Acephale Volumes Book 1, SOLACE: A NOVEL
Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Acephale: Horror Fiction
Stories of cosmic and existential horror. Written and performed by Jeffrey Walker. No AI is used in the creation of this podcast. Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/acephale Buy my book: The Acephale Volumes Book 1 Merch: Acephale Store Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction Twitter: @jeffwalkersdead Contact: acephalehf@gmail.com Cover image by @godmachine
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Acephale: Horror Fiction: Podcasts in Family