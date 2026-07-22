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Acephale: Horror Fiction

Jeffrey Walker
Fiction
Acephale: Horror Fiction
Latest episode

74 episodes

  • Acephale: Horror Fiction

    The Atrophy Eater

    07/17/2026 | 53 mins.
    A security guard at an assisted living home becomes concerned when one of the residents inexplicably goes missing.

    Music by CO.AG and The Lighthouse Keeper

    For access to my audiobook, go to patreon.com/acephale

    Merch: Acephale Store

    Buy my books on Amazon: The Acephale Volumes Book 1, SOLACE: A NOVEL

    Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Acephale: Horror Fiction

    Bleeding Through

    06/01/2026 | 59 mins.
    A woman becomes fascinated by a graffiti book she finds at a flea market. But she begins to feel uneasy once she learns the fate of the book's creator.

    Music by The Lighthouse Keeper

    For access to my audiobook, go to patreon.com/acephale

    Merch: Acephale Store

    Buy my books on Amazon: The Acephale Volumes Book 1, SOLACE: A NOVEL

    Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Acephale: Horror Fiction

    The Way of All Flesh

    05/04/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    A half-baked plan to rob a drug house upends the lives of two men.

    Music by CO.AG and The Lighthouse Keeper

    For access to my audiobook, go to patreon.com/acephale

    Merch: Acephale Store

    Buy my books on Amazon: The Acephale Volumes Book 1, SOLACE: A NOVEL

    Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Acephale: Horror Fiction

    Blood Market

    04/03/2026 | 50 mins.
    A man begins to develop a suspicion his neighbor is a serial killer.

    Music by CO.AG and The Lighthouse Keeper

    For access to my audiobook, go to patreon.com/acephale

    Merch: Acephale Store

    Buy my books on Amazon: The Acephale Volumes Book 1, SOLACE: A NOVEL

    Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Acephale: Horror Fiction

    Familiar

    03/04/2026 | 49 mins.
    A woman's life begins to unravel when she receives a scam text.

    Music by CO.AG

    For access to my audiobook, go to patreon.com/acephale

    Merch: Acephale Store

    Buy my books on Amazon: The Acephale Volumes Book 1, SOLACE: A NOVEL

    Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Acephale: Horror Fiction
Stories of cosmic and existential horror. Written and performed by Jeffrey Walker. No AI is used in the creation of this podcast. Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/acephale Buy my book: The Acephale Volumes Book 1 Merch: Acephale Store Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction Twitter: @jeffwalkersdead Contact: acephalehf@gmail.com Cover image by @godmachine
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