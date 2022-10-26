Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Acephale: Horror Fiction

Podcast Acephale: Horror Fiction
Jeffrey Walker
Stories of cosmic and existential horror. Written and performed by Jeffrey Walker. Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/acephale Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction
Fiction
Available Episodes

  • Annihilator
    A woman is unsettled when her daughter claims to have seen a ghost. Music by Inner Alchemy: Patreon / YouTube  For access to my audiobook, go to patreon.com/acephale Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction Twitter: @jeffwalkersdead Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    39:58
  • Vanity Scars
    A man becomes suspicious of his wife after she undergoes a surgical procedure. Music by Jordan Hatfield For access to my audiobook, go to patreon.com/acephale Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction Twitter: @jeffwalkersdead Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/20/2023
    40:24
  • Lesser Gods
    The guests at a ski resort are met with horrifying circumstances during a particularly heavy snow storm.  Music by Oliver Michael and G-Yerro For access to my audiobook, go to patreon.com/acephale Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction Twitter: @jeffwalkersdead Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2/19/2023
    43:13
  • Theatre of Pain
    While researching the life of an avant-garde filmmaker, an amateur documentarian uncovers a dark truth. Music by Favst, Kyle Preston, and Alon Peretz  For access to my audiobook, go to patreon.com/acephale Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction Twitter: @jeffwalkersdead Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    12/20/2022
    42:35
  • Degradation Trip
    After being hired to retrieve a package from a residence in Nevada, a pair of petty criminals begin to suspect that this job isn't what it seems. Music by Wicked Cinema and Dresden, The Flamingo For access to my audiobook, go to patreon.com/acephale Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction Twitter: @jeffwalkersdead Shout outs: WE'RE NOT MEANT TO KNOW The Formiddread Horror Goblin Market Nightlight Story Garden Ghosts on this Road Knifepoint Horror Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    10/26/2022
    43:37

About Acephale: Horror Fiction

Stories of cosmic and existential horror. Written and performed by Jeffrey Walker. Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/acephale Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction Twitter: @jeffwalkersdead Contact: [email protected] Cover art by Alex McGrath @fractaltaco
