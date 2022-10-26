Stories of cosmic and existential horror. Written and performed by Jeffrey Walker.
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/acephale
Instagram: @acephalehorrorfiction
Annihilator
A woman is unsettled when her daughter claims to have seen a ghost.
Music by Inner Alchemy: Patreon / YouTube
4/25/2023
39:58
Vanity Scars
A man becomes suspicious of his wife after she undergoes a surgical procedure.
Music by Jordan Hatfield
3/20/2023
40:24
Lesser Gods
The guests at a ski resort are met with horrifying circumstances during a particularly heavy snow storm.
Music by Oliver Michael and G-Yerro
2/19/2023
43:13
Theatre of Pain
While researching the life of an avant-garde filmmaker, an amateur documentarian uncovers a dark truth.
Music by Favst, Kyle Preston, and Alon Peretz
12/20/2022
42:35
Degradation Trip
After being hired to retrieve a package from a residence in Nevada, a pair of petty criminals begin to suspect that this job isn't what it seems.
Music by Wicked Cinema and Dresden, The Flamingo
Shout outs:
WE'RE NOT MEANT TO KNOW
The Formiddread Horror
Goblin Market
Nightlight
Story Garden
Ghosts on this Road
Knifepoint Horror
Contact: [email protected]
Cover art by Alex McGrath @fractaltaco