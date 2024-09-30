The Next Thriller Audio Drama From Voyage Media... PRIMAL (Starring Bruce Greenwood)
Episode Five
Jess and Blake's relationship is strained after Jess is suspected of being an informant. They discover the suspected target of the domestic attack may not be where they thought all along, and race to stop it.
The Third Threat is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Dan Benamor, Robert M. Lamb and Jack Austin. Executive produced by Ray and Barbara Chadderdon. Adapted by Robert M. Lamb, from the screenplay by Jack Snyder and "The Third Threat" series of books by Barbara Chadderdon. The novels are available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Third-Threat-BARBARA-B-CHADDERDON/dp/B0CGL7H714/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2SKINMIEBW7WS&keywords=the+third+threat&qid=1694114801&s=books&sprefix=the+third+threat%2Cstripbooks%2C194&sr=1-1
Starring Gina Coyle as Jess and Jack Austin as Blake. Additional cast credits available in the show notes. Edited, sounded designed and mixed by Andres Coca. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez.
Episode Four
Jess and Blake are held hostage by the Russian domestic operatives, and must find a way to survive and escape certain death.
Episode Three
Jess is subjected to the nightmarish procedure, and gains seemingly impossible abilities. She joins Blake and the other agents on a raid that goes disastrously wrong.
Episode Two
Jess discovers a sympathetic connection to the Russian operatives, and agonizes over the risky decision to undergo the procedure proposed by American law enforcement to combat their plot.
Our worst fears come true... on the home front. An ordinary woman is swept up into an extraordinary plot against America, by Russian domestic terrorists. She's overheard key details of the plot, but does not speak Russian... until she undergoes an experimental procedure, and becomes America's unlikely best chance against enemies hiding in plain sight.