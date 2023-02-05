Do you wanna hear something scary? Join Blair and Steffany every week as they bring you the creepiest ghost stories, urban legends, and folktales.
Can you hear death coming?
We all equate sounds to different places and emotions. Most of us, if hearing the crashing of waves, can easily be transported to a calm ocean. But when you hear the sound of eerie winds, or a blood curdling scream, we can easily be stricken with fear. Those sounds tell us, death is coming.
First, IT waits in the dark
Followed by captured on camera
Then, killer music
Finally in our featured story, a slow death
5/2/2023
30:55
Planes, Trains, and Death-mobiles
So often we zip around town from home to school to extracurriculars. Some people are jet setting from coast to coast or traveling the world. We're always so focused on getting to where we're going, we forget about HOW we get there. But many terrifying events, accidents and deaths occur during regular travel in trains, planes and automobiles. That leaves a lot of places for unsettled ghosts and deadly spirits to reside. So be mindful on your travels that you don't run into the deadly paranormal, or become one of them.
First, a very bad influence
Followed by a guilt trip of terror
Then, the road trip from hell
Finally in our featured story, a living nightmare
4/25/2023
33:41
Dreaming in Horror
We are filled with all kinds of dreams. Dreams of our future, day dreams, night dreams and lucid dreams. But the dark side of us also has to manifest somewhere. During the night, our deepest and more disturbing thoughts haunt us in our nightmares. We better just pray that we wake up, or could find ourselves trapped with our terrible thoughts forever.
First, it haunts the house
Followed by a deadly wish
Then, torture in the asylum
Finally in our featured story, killer instinct
4/18/2023
32:17
Spring Break From Hell
Many of us look forward to spring break as our first vacation of the new year, when we can be free from school and work. But when we're visiting new places, or have our guard down to relax, THAT is the moment chaos strikes. So stay vigilant and be on the lookout for ghosts in strange places, or entities that will take advantage of your vacay-mode. Otherwise your dream spring break could turn into a nightmare.
First, the monster lurks behind you
Followed by an unwanted guest
Then, beware of entering where you’re not invited
Finally in our featured story, don’t go in the water
4/11/2023
34:33
Abduction
So many of us love to curl up in the safety of our own home while we read a scary book or watch a horror movie. But we only enjoy that because those terrible things aren't happening to us. But with all of the new sightings of UFOs it makes you wonder, how much longer are we really safe? And if out of this world aliens don't harm us, people around us with ill intentions will.
First, the road to danger
Followed by stairway to nowhere
Then, a parents cruel love
Finally in our featured story, invasion from within
