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762 episodes
- Widow’s Bay not only received a plethora of coveted Emmy nominations, it proved how small town horror remains a stalwart in the hearts of those who love all things spooky. This week we bring you stories inspired by those coastal vibes with an added dose of New England. After all if Maine is good enough for the King of horror himself, who are we to question?
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- Cobweb, Infested, Sting, the list of recent films guaranteed to set off your arachnophobia is long but this mini beast inspired episode is to celebrate the upcoming release of the new MCU offering, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Allow us to bring you Japanese folklore, cautionary tales and a classic retelling of a children’s scary story.
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- Hello Witches. The new Werewolf trailer was finally released, and it inspired us to create an episode about tales of creatures and their lore. Dangerous demons, creepy cryptids, crickets and a wailing woman - we have spooky stories and nefarious narratives to send a shiver down your spine.
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- Hi Witches. Hope you all had a fun 4th of July weekend celebrating America’s 250th birthday! I know I sure did.Everyone at Something Scary was enjoying themselves — in fact, we actually took the whole week off!But we’ve got a great podcast for you today, with tales from the otherworld……..and beyond. Hope you enjoy.And as always, keep sending up your stories and keep listening!
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About Something Scary
Something Scary is a horror podcast that brings listeners ghost stories, urban legends, and folktales from around the world. Hosted by Blair Bathory, the podcast features spine-chilling tales that explore the supernatural, from hauntings to strange encounters and gripping mysteries. Each week, they delve into the unknown, offering eerie narratives that are sure to leave you feeling unsettled. If you’re a fan of bone-chilling storytelling and unexplained phenomena, Something Scary is your go-to for all things spooky. Wanna hear something scary without ads? Click here: https://somethingscary.supercast.tech/ For advertising opportunities please email moorea@underscoretalent.comPodcast website
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