Widow’s Bay not only received a plethora of coveted Emmy nominations, it proved how small town horror remains a stalwart in the hearts of those who love all things spooky. This week we bring you stories inspired by those coastal vibes with an added dose of New England. After all if Maine is good enough for the King of horror himself, who are we to question?



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