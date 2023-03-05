The What if its True Podcast features odd stories from ordinary people like you and me. Each episode will have one or more stories the writers claim are true. Y... More
Twelve Strange Stories - Best of Vol 9
Twelve great stories from regular folks like you who have experienced the most strange things.
5/3/2023
1:26:43
The Creature Stalked Me for Years
One strange story from a man who claims he was stalked by an invisible entity for year. It caused him great fear and anxiety. To conclude the podcast, I talk about the possibilities of anyone starting a podcast. If you have been thinking about it, I encourage you to do it.
4/28/2023
30:35
Bigfoot Scared my Grandfather to DEATH
Two True BIgfoot Encounters
4/26/2023
17:52
Bigfoot Couldn't Catch Him
Six weird stories from people liike you. They claim the stories are true. What do you think?
4/16/2023
32:55
Strange Stories in an A.I. Voice
I will not be making podcasts with A.I Voices, but I wanted to have some fun with it and to see what you thought. The stories are good. How do you like the narration?
