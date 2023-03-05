Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to What if it's True Podcast in the App
Listen to What if it's True Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
What if it's True Podcast

What if it's True Podcast

Podcast What if it's True Podcast
Podcast What if it's True Podcast

What if it's True Podcast

Cameron Buckner
add
The What if its True Podcast features odd stories from ordinary people like you and me. Each episode will have one or more stories the writers claim are true. Y... More
FictionDramaFictionScience Fiction
The What if its True Podcast features odd stories from ordinary people like you and me. Each episode will have one or more stories the writers claim are true. Y... More

Available Episodes

5 of 246
  • Twelve Strange Stories - Best of Vol 9
    Twelve great stories from regular folks like you who have experienced the most strange things.
    5/3/2023
    1:26:43
  • The Creature Stalked Me for Years
    One strange story from a man who claims he was stalked by an invisible entity for year. It caused him great fear and anxiety. To conclude the podcast, I talk about the possibilities of anyone starting a podcast. If you have been thinking about it, I encourage you to do it.
    4/28/2023
    30:35
  • Bigfoot Scared my Grandfather to DEATH
    Two True BIgfoot Encounters
    4/26/2023
    17:52
  • Bigfoot Couldn't Catch Him
    Six weird stories from people liike you. They claim the stories are true. What do you think?
    4/16/2023
    32:55
  • Strange Stories in an A.I. Voice
    I will not be making podcasts with A.I Voices, but I wanted to have some fun with it and to see what you thought. The stories are good. How do you like the narration?
    4/13/2023
    10:36

More Fiction podcasts

About What if it's True Podcast

The What if its True Podcast features odd stories from ordinary people like you and me. Each episode will have one or more stories the writers claim are true. You can dismiss them as told by folks with great imaginations. You might even call them liars. Most people do. If you're like me though, there is always that nagging question you ask, but can't get an answer to. That question: What if it's True?
Podcast website

Listen to What if it's True Podcast, Black Box Radio and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

What if it's True Podcast

What if it's True Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

What if it's True Podcast: Podcasts in Family