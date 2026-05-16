ThunderBirds in New England and Bigfoot Stories

On a clear summer day in a small Massachusetts town, Tay and her mother were walking their two elderly Shih Tzus near the woods behind the house when the atmosphere suddenly changed. The birds and bugs went silent, the air felt unnaturally still, and both dogs froze while staring straight up. A massive shadow swept over them, so large it seemed to cover the whole area, even though the sky was completely clear. Terrified, Tay grabbed one dog and shouted for her mother to do the same, both women feeling as though something unseen was stalking them and targeting the dogs.Moments later, they heard the loud whoosh of enormous wings and the sound of branches breaking high in the trees, but they still couldn’t see anything except its immense shadow. Tay then watched her neighbor’s sunlit gray roof slowly turn black from one end to the other, as if a giant body had passed over it, before the light returned and everything abruptly went back to normal. When Tay later checked the wooded area, she found broken limbs scattered on the ground, confirming that something very large had moved through the treetops. Though familiar with local birds like eagles and hawks, she was certain this was something far bigger and stranger than anything she had ever encountered in the New England woods.



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