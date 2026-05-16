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709 episodes
- Paranormal Bedtime Stories - Book 1
https://www.amazon.com/Paranormal-Bedtime-Stories-Collection-Supernatural/dp/B0BPVR1JNB/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1RYNTK0VIJ0PJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.yrsG-KmWQyxIq0sEHNGD-GQneKk6WVWRCACkRZ8zDZCyIyz00apBA_hgMs9TNr4LSXsFo6bJ3jbqKU83aTw7NcUvh0cglzgyIm_hham88q2d8uj17itwidjbVc23oSyMSaNIOTDbiEjtAam87x1a_ay9FdJvv4Xd5wk3Emt6-n9dj5uDW_R2Fh_QIWPS8aIlb06td1UTVXlngxioCGHeOr4g4J86ybgh40byIY33FzQ.btbe3AnjePE-w8NqAOoUxZd_tZcoYWGExno5hp_lgdg&dib_tag=se&keywords=Todd+Chapman&qid=1778948157&sprefix=todd+chapman%2Caps%2C160&sr=8-1
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- ThunderBirds in New England and Bigfoot Stories
On a clear summer day in a small Massachusetts town, Tay and her mother were walking their two elderly Shih Tzus near the woods behind the house when the atmosphere suddenly changed. The birds and bugs went silent, the air felt unnaturally still, and both dogs froze while staring straight up. A massive shadow swept over them, so large it seemed to cover the whole area, even though the sky was completely clear. Terrified, Tay grabbed one dog and shouted for her mother to do the same, both women feeling as though something unseen was stalking them and targeting the dogs.Moments later, they heard the loud whoosh of enormous wings and the sound of branches breaking high in the trees, but they still couldn’t see anything except its immense shadow. Tay then watched her neighbor’s sunlit gray roof slowly turn black from one end to the other, as if a giant body had passed over it, before the light returned and everything abruptly went back to normal. When Tay later checked the wooded area, she found broken limbs scattered on the ground, confirming that something very large had moved through the treetops. Though familiar with local birds like eagles and hawks, she was certain this was something far bigger and stranger than anything she had ever encountered in the New England woods.
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- Black Panter Taken in West Tennessee
A West Tennessee man describes how the local general store served as a gathering place for farmers, where serious stories were sometimes told about mysterious dangers in the woods, including a black panther. One man, Mr. Don, shares a frightening account of seeing a large black animal attack a deer and hearing terrifying screams afterward. Later, the narrator and his friends hear the same kind of scream and see a fast-moving black creature near The Elbow, causing them to flee in fear. The next day, the boys are warned by the town’s men to stay away from the area for over a week while they “take care of” something. When they are finally allowed back, no one explains what happened, and the boys choose not to ask.
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- Texas Man Chases The Chupacabra
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A Texas Musician who grew up hunting in rural Oklahoma and considers himself hard to scare, describes two strange encounters in Texas. The first happened in July 2015 in DeWitt County while he was driving his young son and daughter on a quiet gravel road near an overgrown creek. A bipedal creature stepped out of tall grass about 40 yards ahead—mottled gray with sparse bristly hair, a long snout and tall ears like a kangaroo, and tiny arms held close to its body. It moved with an awkward wobbling gait and crossed into the grass without reacting to the vehicle. He briefly grabbed his pistol and started after it for a closer look, but stopped when he realized his kids were alone in the car and he didn’t know how the animal might behave.He believes the first animal was a real, physical creature—possibly a mutation or escaped exotic animal—neither aggressive nor afraid, and maybe increasing in number as development pushes wildlife around. His second encounter came in February 2019 after leaving a late-night performance at Luckenbach near Fredericksburg. Driving home around 2 a.m., his headlights caught two huge pale-yellow eyes about ten feet above the road at the treeline by a creek. The figure moved, revealing a massive, dark-haired, humanoid form with no visible neck and unusually long arms; it then dropped lower into the brush while watching him pass. Chris kept his speed steady out of fear it might react, then accelerated once he’d put distance between them, and later returned in daylight but found nothing that could explain what he saw.
- Bigfoot Dragged Her Through the Window
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In 1996, Roger—an all‑around skeptic and professional scientist—reconnected with a former college roommate who belonged to a ghost‑hunting club and invited him on an overnight hunt at Beaver Creek State Park in Ohio. Roger joined the group in a remote, heavily wooded area known among enthusiasts for supposed hauntings. After setting up camp, they compared equipment and methods: an EMF meter, digital thermometer for “cold spots,” Polaroid and electronic cameras for “orbs,” an expensive infrared video camera, and an EVP recorder that might capture voices in white noise (which skeptics attribute to pareidolia). The group even encountered a Bigfoot hunter who exchanged business cards with them, prompting good‑natured jokes about how each group probably seemed ridiculous to the other. Once darkness fell, the ghost hunters visited several rumored hotspots—old canal locks and other locations tied to local legends—navigating in near total darkness, where Roger narrowly avoided stepping off an unseen drop at an abandoned lock. After more fruitless searching (including attempts to provoke the spirit of Pretty Boy Floyd), the night finally turned strange at a cemetery with dozens of graves dating back to the 1800s. Using the infrared camera, the group observed bright, rubber‑band‑shaped forms hovering above them, expanding and contracting, then diving into grave mounds or headstones and disappearing, while others seemed to emerge and drift along. Roger couldn’t explain what he saw, and the group watched for about half an hour before returning to camp around 3 a.m.; years later, Roger remains mystified by that inexplicable display.
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About What if it's True Podcast
The What if its True Podcast features odd stories from ordinary people like you and me. Each episode will have one or more stories the writers claim are true. You can dismiss them as told by folks with great imaginations. You might even call them liars. Most people do. If you're like me though, there is always that nagging question you ask, but can't get an answer to. That question: What if it's True?Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/what-if-it-s-true-podcast--5445587/support.Podcast website
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