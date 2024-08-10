Introducing: Haunted New Orleans

"If you are one of those people who loves vampire lore, then today's episode is perfect for you– it is the story of the Caskett Girls– an old New Orleans legend that claims the first Vampires to come to America did so right here in the Crescent City– And the place where they kept their coffins, well it's open for tours." The Old Ursuline Convent sits at 1100 Chartres Street in the heart of New Orleans's French Quarter. It is the oldest surviving building in the Mississippi River Valley; and as such, it is a stunning example of the architecture of the French colonial period in the United States. Today the Convent is no longer home to the Ursuline Order of Sisters, but rather is a part of the Catholic Cultural Heritage Center, alongside the iconic St. Louis Cathedral, and is open for tours several days a week; however, according to New Orleans legend, it is also the home to one the city's most enduring pieces of local lore. A tale that claims the very first vampires to ever come to America once called the Ursuline Convent's attic home.