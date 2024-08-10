A long-lost archive of 90s horror, finally recovered and brought to light... with horrifying tales of murder, madness, monsters, and life after death!
Fear Daily is an independent podcast hosted by Brandon Schexnayder and written by Brennan Storr, with Joanna Smith serving as the consulting editor, audio production by Rachel Boyd and sound design by Southern Gothic Media.
This podcast is a work of fiction. Names, characters, places, and incidents are either products of the author's imagination or are used fictitiously. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or to real events or locations, is entirely coincidental.
28:56
Fun Train | Operators Are Standing By
21:58
Introducing: Haunted New Orleans
"If you are one of those people who loves vampire lore, then today’s episode is perfect for you– it is the story of the Caskett Girls– an old New Orleans legend that claims the first Vampires to come to America did so right here in the Crescent City– And the place where they kept their coffins, well it’s open for tours."
The Old Ursuline Convent sits at 1100 Chartres Street in the heart of New Orleans's French Quarter. It is the oldest surviving building in the Mississippi River Valley; and as such, it is a stunning example of the architecture of the French colonial period in the United States. Today the Convent is no longer home to the Ursuline Order of Sisters, but rather is a part of the Catholic Cultural Heritage Center, alongside the iconic St. Louis Cathedral, and is open for tours several days a week; however, according to New Orleans legend, it is also the home to one the city's most enduring pieces of local lore. A tale that claims the very first vampires to ever come to America once called the Ursuline Convent's attic home.
40:11
Elephant Graveyard | Deadfall
All the nightmares the 1990s tried to forget, finally brought together in one terrifying archive... horrifying tales of the supernatural, madness, and life after death.
Fear Daily is an independent podcast hosted by Brandon Schexnayder and written by Brennan Storr, with Joanna Smith serving as the consulting editor, audio production by Rachel Boyd and sound design by Southern Gothic Media.
This podcast is a work of fiction. Names, characters, places, and incidents are either products of the author's imagination or are used fictitiously. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or to real events or locations, is entirely coincidental.
45:01
18 Streetlights | Coming Home
All the nightmares the 1990s tried to forget, finally brought together in one terrifying archive... horrifying tales of the supernatural, madness, and life after death.
Fear Daily is an independent podcast hosted by Brandon Schexnayder and written by Brennan Storr, with Joanna Smith serving as the consulting editor, audio production by Rachel Boyd and sound design by Southern Gothic Media.
This podcast is a work of fiction. Names, characters, places, and incidents are either products of the author's imagination or are used fictitiously. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or to real events or locations, is entirely coincidental.
Fear Daily takes you into the shadows of the past, unearthing the 1990's most terrifying tales of monsters, madness, and life after death. Join us as we explore the ghost stories and supernatural encounters left on an old online bulletin board that continues to operate somewhere in an unknown part of the Pennsylvania Rust Belt - a time capsule of society's greatest fears.
Written by Brennan Storr, creator of The Ghost Story Guys, and hosted by Brandon Schexnayder, creator of Southern Gothic... Fear Daily is guaranteed to be the stuff of nightmares.