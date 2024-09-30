Listen to Stories from the Village of Nothing Much in the App

Our stories today take you on a journey for some special residents of the Village of Nothing Much. We'll start in a cozy kitchen, flipping through recipes at the table when a special delivery arrives in Grandmother's Grimoire. Then, we'll stop to look at the moon and discover a hidden treasure along a dark street in The Curios Shop. Finally, we'll set the kettle to boil and drop an extra stick of cinnamon in the simmering pot as we await a guest in Behind the Curtain.

Our stories today take us into the warm Curios Shop on a chilly day, out to the Inn to investigate a dark knot in a tall tree in the side yard, and through the iron gate at the graveyard to read the names on the stones. We'll sip tea, consider our dreams, find friends, and mend what is broken in Sycamore and the Gravestones parts 1, 2, & 3.

Our stories today invite you to slow down and enjoy doing very little. We'll start with The Joy of Missing Out, where we can climb back into bed after the first cup of coffee is gone and read till our eyes won't stay open. Then, we'll stroll to the cafe downtown and sit at the table by the window while we study the menu. And when the rain begins to fall, we'll be glad we've got a Table for One. Finally, we'll slide our umbrella in the stand at the front door and put the big pot on the stove, in A Rainy Day, Making Soup. And if you stay around after the last story, I have some book recommendations for you, as well as my usual ramblings.

Our stories today take you down a woody trail, into the heart of downtown Nothing Much, and through to the park as the cold fog burns off. We'll start with The Middle Path, remembering to let movement be a pleasure, and a walk in the brisk air be a reset to the senses. Then we'll stop to watch the train come into the station, and carry a newly bought bunch of flowers home, in Bells and Whistles. Finally, we'll rise on a chilly morning to get the paper from the front stoop and admire the ice on the windows in First Frost.

Our stories today are tales about a small A-frame cabin deep in the woods. We'll visit it as fallen leaves gather in piles around the garden, then further into autumn when chill rain begins to fall, and finally a winter visit with the first deep snow of the season. We'll spark a fire in the grate, choose a jigsaw puzzle from the stack in the closet, eat well, and sleep deep.

About Stories from the Village of Nothing Much

In the Village of Nothing Much, everyday life is full of glimmers of ordinary magic. From the Inn on the Lake to the Farmer’s Market, from the bookshop in downtown to the cabin in the woods, enjoy soothing stories that lean into small pleasures and celebrate community. Based on the enormously popular podcast Nothing Much Happens, these family-friendly stories are an antidote to anxiety and a dose of simple goodness. Listen on your commute, on a walk, or whenever you want to visit a place where people are kind and simple things are enjoyed.