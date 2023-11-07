Introducing: SIGHTINGS – A New Weekly Series from QCODE & Reverb Exploring the World’s Most Mysterious and Unexplained Phenomena

From Roswell, to Amityville, to Loch Ness and beyond — step inside the world’s most mysterious supernatural events. From Reverb and QCODE comes new original series SIGHTINGS. Each week we'll unlock a thrilling story that immerses you in the action, followed by a mind-bending discussion that will leave you questioning what’s real and what’s impossible. Episode one dives into the Kelly-Hopkinsville Alien Encounter. Invasions are many families' worst nightmares. But what happens when the invaders are from another world altogether? Step into the shoes of one rural family as their peaceful night devolves into a terrifying encounter. Will they run? Will they hide? Or will they stand their ground and fight? Be among the first to listen to episodes 1 and 2 today: lnk.to/sightings