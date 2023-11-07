Enjoy this sample chapter of "Dirty Diana," the first book in a thrilling three-part series inspired by the #1 fiction podcast. Join Diana as she navigates the tension between the security of her marriage and the allure of a more passionate past.
Introducing: SIGHTINGS – A New Weekly Series from QCODE & Reverb Exploring the World’s Most Mysterious and Unexplained Phenomena
From Roswell, to Amityville, to Loch Ness and beyond — step inside the world’s most mysterious supernatural events. From Reverb and QCODE comes new original series SIGHTINGS. Each week we'll unlock a thrilling story that immerses you in the action, followed by a mind-bending discussion that will leave you questioning what’s real and what’s impossible.
Episode one dives into the Kelly-Hopkinsville Alien Encounter. Invasions are many families' worst nightmares. But what happens when the invaders are from another world altogether? Step into the shoes of one rural family as their peaceful night devolves into a terrifying encounter. Will they run? Will they hide? Or will they stand their ground and fight?
The Dirty Diana Novel!
Dive into "Dirty Diana," the first book in a thrilling three-part series inspired by the #1 fiction podcast. Join Diana as she navigates the tension between the security of her marriage and the allure of a more passionate past.
AMANDA / ERIKA | Episode 6
In the Season One finale, ERIKA (Ava Grey) fantasizes about her first time, while AMANDA (Mackenzie Davis) refuses to have her own desires silenced. A moment of reconnection with Oliver takes Diana by surprise, and Petra makes a bold move, putting Diana's career at risk--but it's Diana who makes the boldest move of all.
JADA | Episode 5
JADA (Rosa Salazar) shares an intimate fantasy about her NYC neighbor. Crashing a party brings Diana and Petra closer as Oliver drifts farther away; and dangerous surprises threaten to upend Diana's carefully delineated lives.
As an escape from her carefully curated life and dying marriage, Diana (Demi Moore) secretly runs an erotic website where women reveal their intimate sexual fantasies. Starring and executive produced by Demi Moore.
This six-part adult drama is created & directed by Shana Feste and produced by QCODE Media, an award-winning storytelling company specializing in immersive scripted fiction. For more information please visit qcodemedia.com.
