Everyone thought Danny had gone missing. Towards the end of senior year she vanished, leaving everyone confused and devastated including her closest friend in t...
8/7/2023
1:47
Chapter X
In the season 1 finale, A visitor sent for Danny arrives at the house.
11/27/2019
15:14
Chapter IX
The flood gates now open, Danny asks for a favor from Rebecca and Tom. Rebecca fears for her friend.
11/26/2019
14:44
Chapter VIII
Rebecca and Tom overhear Danny's phone call with Ben.
11/25/2019
10:26
Chapter VII
An old tape reveals two contrasting sessions with Ben – one with Danny, and the other with her father.
Everyone thought Danny had gone missing. Towards the end of senior year she vanished, leaving everyone confused and devastated including her closest friend in the world, Becca. GASLIGHT picks up years later when Becca and her new husband receive a visitor during breakfast.
Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Kelsey Asbille, Taran Killam, John Gallagher Jr., Penelope Ann Miller, Chris Ellis and Amandla Stenberg.
