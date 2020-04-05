Tessa Thompson stars as an idealistic young journalist trying to make a name for herself by following a group of paranormal explorers, obsessed with a seemingly... More
Available Episodes
The End of the Road | Episode 10
On the streets of Phoenix, Arizona, and the otherworldly highway of The Road, two long lost friends approach a final crossroads. Both have a choice to make; to keep going on the road ahead, or turn back to the world they know. However, a few ultimate revelations remain, just a few turns away, which may have already made the choice for them.
5/25/2020
52:43
Only Way is Through | Episode 9
As the doubts about Alice’s existence are seemingly answered, one final question remains; what now? As Alice and Rob head deeper into uncharted territory, Rob’s history with The Road is revealed. The pair are forced to consider their place within the Left/Right Game, as they encounter their most daunting landmark yet.
5/18/2020
52:25
I’m Not Playing Anymore | Episode 8
The search for Alice reaches an impasse on the doorstep of her family home. As night falls on the forest, Alice is forced to fight for her life as Bluejay hunts for Rob’s car key. As the pair battle for the upper hand, Bluejay proves that she’s willing to do anything to leave the convoy, and the Left/Right Game, behind.
5/11/2020
41:26
Rob Guthard Takes on London | Episode 7
The aftermath of the Edinburgh trip unfolds, as the search for Alice starts to have unintentional effects. As the fifth day begins, the final two cars enter uncharted territory. Alice makes a crucial discovery as new and old threats reveal themselves.
5/4/2020
38:17
Stray Thread | Episode 6
Within the halls of Edinburgh University, a final attempt is made to find any trace of Alice Sharman. As the fourth day on the road begins, an unexpected encounter fractures the convoy’s loyalties. In the ensuing fallout, Alice considers what she’s willing to do to ensure the group’s survival.
