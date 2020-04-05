Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Left Right Game

Podcast The Left Right Game
QCODE
Tessa Thompson stars as an idealistic young journalist trying to make a name for herself by following a group of paranormal explorers, obsessed with a seemingly... More

Available Episodes

  • The End of the Road | Episode 10
    On the streets of Phoenix, Arizona, and the otherworldly highway of The Road, two long lost friends approach a final crossroads. Both have a choice to make; to keep going on the road ahead, or turn back to the world they know. However, a few ultimate revelations remain, just a few turns away, which may have already made the choice for them. The Left Right Game is presented by Sonos. Visit sonos.com for more. Produced by Tessa Thompson, Automatik & QCODE.   ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia On Twitter @QCODEMedia
    5/25/2020
    52:43
  • Only Way is Through | Episode 9
    As the doubts about Alice’s existence are seemingly answered, one final question remains; what now? As Alice and Rob head deeper into uncharted territory, Rob’s history with The Road is revealed. The pair are forced to consider their place within the Left/Right Game, as they encounter their most daunting landmark yet. The Left Right Game is presented by Sonos. Visit sonos.com for more. Produced by Tessa Thompson, Automatik & QCODE.   ~~  From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia On Twitter @QCODEMedia
    5/18/2020
    52:25
  • I’m Not Playing Anymore | Episode 8
    The search for Alice reaches an impasse on the doorstep of her family home. As night falls on the forest, Alice is forced to fight for her life as Bluejay hunts for Rob’s car key. As the pair battle for the upper hand, Bluejay proves that she’s willing to do anything to leave the convoy, and the Left/Right Game, behind. The Left Right Game is presented by Sonos. Visit sonos.com for more. Produced by Tessa Thompson, Automatik & QCODE.   ~~  From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia On Twitter @QCODEMedia
    5/11/2020
    41:26
  • Rob Guthard Takes on London | Episode 7
    The aftermath of the Edinburgh trip unfolds, as the search for Alice starts to have unintentional effects. As the fifth day begins, the final two cars enter uncharted territory. Alice makes a crucial discovery as new and old threats reveal themselves. The Left Right Game is presented by Sonos. Visit sonos.com for more. Produced by Tessa Thompson, Automatik & QCODE.   ~~  From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia On Twitter @QCODEMedia
    5/4/2020
    38:17
  • Stray Thread | Episode 6
    Within the halls of Edinburgh University, a final attempt is made to find any trace of Alice Sharman. As the fourth day on the road begins, an unexpected encounter fractures the convoy’s loyalties. In the ensuing fallout, Alice considers what she’s willing to do to ensure the group’s survival. The Left Right Game is presented by Sonos. Visit sonos.com for more. Produced by Tessa Thompson, Automatik & QCODE.   ~~  From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia On Twitter @QCODEMedia
    4/27/2020
    48:29

About The Left Right Game

Tessa Thompson stars as an idealistic young journalist trying to make a name for herself by following a group of paranormal explorers, obsessed with a seemingly harmless pastime known as the Left/Right Game. The journey takes her into a supernatural world that she and the other members of the expedition can neither handle nor survive.
Podcast website

