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12 episodes
- The first five episodes are available now. Subscribe today!
Loved, hated, and an endlessly controversial figure in modern sports, Georgia Frontiere's story is one of ambition, power, scandal, and a relentless quest for respect and legacy. Inheriting the LA RAMS after the sudden and mysterious death of her sixth husband, Georgia, once dubbed a "trophy wife," defies expectations by taking her shot at a Super Bowl trophy. MADAM RAM follows the extraordinary rise of Georgia Frontiere, played by Toni Collette, from aspiring opera singer and entertainer to a trailblazing NFL owner. Eccentric and fearless, she navigates a male-dominated world using astrological charts to guide her decisions.
Expect the Unexpected | Episode 1
Georgia Rosenbloom recounts her rise to power as the Rams’ owner following her husband’s mysterious death, navigating grief, media scrutiny, and the complexities of her new role, all while preparing for the battleground that lies ahead.
This episode contains graphic language.
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Madam Ram is a QCODE, LuckyChap, The Cantillon Company and Vocab Films production, created by Michelle Rosenfarb.
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This series is a dramatization of certain facts and actual events. Dialogue, scenes, characters
and some events have been fictionalized, modified or created for dramatic purposes.
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All episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes along with episode commentary and roundtable discussions with creators. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
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Follow us for more information:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On X @QCODEMedia
Visit QCODEMedia.com
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- On the streets of Phoenix, Arizona, and the otherworldly highway of The Road, two long lost friends approach a final crossroads. Both have a choice to make; to keep going on the road ahead, or turn back to the world they know. However, a few ultimate revelations remain, just a few turns away, which may have already made the choice for them.
The Left Right Game is presented by Sonos. Visit sonos.com for more.
Produced by Tessa Thompson, Automatik & QCODE.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
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- As the doubts about Alice’s existence are seemingly answered, one final question remains; what now? As Alice and Rob head deeper into uncharted territory, Rob’s history with The Road is revealed. The pair are forced to consider their place within the Left/Right Game, as they encounter their most daunting landmark yet.
The Left Right Game is presented by Sonos. Visit sonos.com for more.
Produced by Tessa Thompson, Automatik & QCODE.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- The search for Alice reaches an impasse on the doorstep of her family home. As night falls on the forest, Alice is forced to fight for her life as Bluejay hunts for Rob’s car key. As the pair battle for the upper hand, Bluejay proves that she’s willing to do anything to leave the convoy, and the Left/Right Game, behind.
The Left Right Game is presented by Sonos. Visit sonos.com for more.
Produced by Tessa Thompson, Automatik & QCODE.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- The aftermath of the Edinburgh trip unfolds, as the search for Alice starts to have unintentional effects. As the fifth day begins, the final two cars enter uncharted territory. Alice makes a crucial discovery as new and old threats reveal themselves.
The Left Right Game is presented by Sonos. Visit sonos.com for more.
Produced by Tessa Thompson, Automatik & QCODE.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Left Right Game
Tessa Thompson stars as an idealistic young journalist trying to make a name for herself by following a group of paranormal explorers, obsessed with a seemingly harmless pastime known as the Left/Right Game. The journey takes her into a supernatural world that she and the other members of the expedition can neither handle nor survive.Podcast website
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The Left Right Game: Podcasts in Family