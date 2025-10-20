Take Control of Your Life by Mel Robbins, Book Summary, Podcast, English

Free (0.00$) Audiobook on Audible (with membership trial) : https://amzn.to/3IByUP0or Buy the book on Amazon : https://amzn.to/4pC2C7fFree (0.00$) for 30 Days Amazon Prime Trial - https://amzn.to/4pkR87ZFree (0.00$) for 6 - Months Amazon Prime Trial for Young Adults Only - https://amzn.to/4pjJMBGUnlimited AMAZON MUSIC only @ 11.99$ - https://amzn.to/3I7FpZRMel Robbins is back! The international bestselling phenomenon and creator of The Five Second Rule and Kick Ass with Mel Robbins returns to help you tackle the single biggest obstacle you face: fear. This life-changing Audible Original features a powerful mix of one-on-one life-coaching sessions and a personal narrative with vital take-aways that you can start using immediately.With humor and wisdom, Mel Robbins expertly tackles the fear of change, rejection, and being alone, as well as imposter syndrome and feeling trapped in the wrong career. Each session is a goldmine of discovery as Mel guides you to find your purpose, improve your relationships, and ultimately take control of your life. In these times of high anxiety, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed - that changes right now. If you want the tools to break free from fear and live to your fullest potential, this is a must-listen.