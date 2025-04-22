What 9 Years of Self-Employment Taught Me About Selling Art, Standing Out, and Scaling a Creative Life with Kat

In this solo episode of Art & Cocktails, I’m (Ekaterina Popova) celebrating my nine-year self-employment anniversary—marking the moment I walked out of my corporate job and committed to building a life as a full-time artist and creative entrepreneur. This conversation blends personal storytelling with practical strategies for artists who are just starting out, those in the thick of building, and anyone dreaming of making their creative practice sustainable. I share what worked for me when I had fewer than 300 followers, no gallery representation, and no real roadmap—just passion, urgency, and the willingness to figure it out. You’ll hear what helped me sell my first artworks, grow beyond friends and family, and start showing up professionally long before I felt “ready.” Topics include: How I made my first sales with a small audience What to post and how to talk about your work Why local shows and early wins deserve celebration How I began getting noticed by curators and galleries What I did to prepare for opportunities before they happened Why I built Create! Magazine to support other artists like me The shift from doing everything to scaling through systems Why you don’t need to go viral to succeed How creative leadership changed my business and energy I also talk about growing Create U, embracing structure as a form of freedom, and what I’ve learned about building a business that allows for rest, alignment, and long-term joy—not just hustle. If you’re navigating a season of growth or feel like you're on the edge of something new, I hope this episode encourages you to take your next brave step. Explore resources mentioned in this episode: Sell From the Studio course at Create U: www.createu.co/sell-from-the-studio Submit to Create! Magazine: www.createmagazine.co/call-for-art Read and subscribe to my Substack: artandcocktails.substack.com Thank you so much for listening. I’m honored to be on this creative path with you.