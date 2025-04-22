What 9 Years of Self-Employment Taught Me About Selling Art, Standing Out, and Scaling a Creative Life with Kat
In this solo episode of Art & Cocktails, I’m (Ekaterina Popova) celebrating my nine-year self-employment anniversary—marking the moment I walked out of my corporate job and committed to building a life as a full-time artist and creative entrepreneur. This conversation blends personal storytelling with practical strategies for artists who are just starting out, those in the thick of building, and anyone dreaming of making their creative practice sustainable. I share what worked for me when I had fewer than 300 followers, no gallery representation, and no real roadmap—just passion, urgency, and the willingness to figure it out. You’ll hear what helped me sell my first artworks, grow beyond friends and family, and start showing up professionally long before I felt “ready.” Topics include: How I made my first sales with a small audience What to post and how to talk about your work Why local shows and early wins deserve celebration How I began getting noticed by curators and galleries What I did to prepare for opportunities before they happened Why I built Create! Magazine to support other artists like me The shift from doing everything to scaling through systems Why you don’t need to go viral to succeed How creative leadership changed my business and energy I also talk about growing Create U, embracing structure as a form of freedom, and what I’ve learned about building a business that allows for rest, alignment, and long-term joy—not just hustle. If you’re navigating a season of growth or feel like you're on the edge of something new, I hope this episode encourages you to take your next brave step. Explore resources mentioned in this episode: Sell From the Studio course at Create U: www.createu.co/sell-from-the-studio Submit to Create! Magazine: www.createmagazine.co/call-for-art Read and subscribe to my Substack: artandcocktails.substack.com Thank you so much for listening. I’m honored to be on this creative path with you.
22:17
Unmasking the Artist: Speaking Your Truth, Navigating Motherhood, and More with Sarah Detweiler
In this powerful conversation, Kat sits down with artist Sarah Detweiler to explore the intersections of motherhood, identity, and creative evolution. Sarah opens up about her journey from commercial art to fine art, the deeply personal work in her Hidden Mother series, and her most recent solo show Unmasquerade—a vibrant, layered exploration of ADHD, selfhood, and unmasking in midlife. Together, they unpack the beauty and the bravery of allowing yourself to evolve as an artist—even when it feels risky. This is a raw, affirming episode for anyone navigating transitions and seeking deeper authenticity in their work. Chapters: 00:00 – Introduction and Background 06:33 – Artistic Evolution and Personal Journey 13:33 – The Hidden Mother Series 17:21 – Unmasquerade: New Directions in Art 22:26 – Exploring Identity and ADHD 27:33 – Closing Thoughts and Future Directions 32:12 – Outro ✨ CALL FOR ART Submissions for Create! Magazine’s Summer Issue #52 are now open. Be part of our print + online issue, curated by an international jury. Submit by April 30: www.createmagazine.co/call-for-art 🎓 CREATE U Looking to grow your art career without the overwhelm? Explore our micro-courses designed to help you gain clarity, build momentum, and grow on your terms: www.createu.co Featured Guest: Sarah Detweiler is a Philadelphia-based artist known for her mixed media paintings that weave together hand embroidery, narrative, and figuration. Her work has been exhibited nationally, featured in Create!, Hi-Fructose, Colossal, and The Jealous Curator, and she has had multiple sold-out solo exhibitions at Paradigm Gallery. Follow Sarah on Instagram at @sdartifacts. www.sarahdetweiler.com Listen, take what resonates—and don’t be afraid to grow beyond what you’ve always been.
29:29
Radical Joy, Creativity, and Abundance: Creating from Consciousness with Ingrid V. Wells
What if joy, trust, and intention were the most powerful tools in your art practice? In this illuminating episode of Art & Cocktails, Kat is joined by Ingrid V. Wells—an artist known for her vibrant, playful still lifes that explore deep themes like resilience, consciousness, and energetic alignment. Her work invites viewers to reconnect with joy as a revolutionary creative force. Together, they explore how to cultivate a powerful internal state before creating, why joy is a radical act, and how to access your highest creative flow. Ingrid shares her approach to creating from consciousness, letting go of pressure, and trusting the energetic pull of your artistic vision. This is a beautiful reminder to return to your own creative truth and show up with more self-trust, presence, and purpose. About Ingrid: Ingrid V. Wells is a San Francisco–based painter whose work has been exhibited internationally and featured in Create! Magazine, W Magazine, Hyperallergic, and more. She is also the founder of TWIRL and serves as Fine Arts Assistant Director at California College of the Arts. Collect Ingrid’s artwork at pxpcontemporary.com Follow her on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ingridvwells/ Explore more: www.ingridvwells.com Booklist for Creative Enlightenment Work with Kat to Gain Momentum in The Studio: https://aqsociety.com/studio-momemtum Submit your work to Create! Magazine: www.createmagazine.co/call-for-art
32:00
Finding Your Voice and Visual Language with Jennifer Peart, Visionary Landscape Artist
In this inspiring episode of Art & Cocktails, host Kat sits down with visionary landscape artist Jennifer Peart, whose work explores the intersection of nature, mid-century design, and science fiction. They dive deep into Jennifer's creative inspirations, her experience at the Superfine Art Fair, and how she seamlessly weaves sustainability, community, and imagination into every aspect of her art practice. Grab your favorite drink and join us for this lovely conversation! Highlights from the episode: Jennifer’s unique path from community college to a "Hogwarts for art" women's college. How teaching art to children transformed her understanding of creativity and brain development. Balancing her day job with her studio practice and the importance of rest and inspiration cycles. The powerful intersection of nature, sci-fi, and visionary storytelling in her stunning artwork. Books Mentioned: Octavia Butler’s novels – Exploring visionary futures through compelling narratives. Ursula K. Le Guin’s works – Imagining alternative societal structures and peaceful anarchies. Special thanks to our episode sponsor: Create! Magazine – Empowering contemporary artists through opportunities, visibility, and community. www.createmagazine.co Stay connected with Jennifer: https://www.jenniferpeart.com Boynes Artist Award Create! Magazine proudly announces the 12th edition of the Boynes Artist Award, dedicated to discovering, supporting, and celebrating visual artists worldwide. Submissions open April 1st, with an early bird deadline of May 30th and a final deadline of July 30th, 2025. The first-place winner receives a double-page spread in Create! Magazine, a $2,000 cash award, a dedicated social media ad campaign, and an exclusive interview. For more information and to submit your art, visit boynesartistaward.com. Enjoyed this episode? Please subscribe, rate, and leave a review to support the Art & Cocktails podcast!
29:41
From Scarcity to Expansion: Healing Your Relationship with Money as an Artist with Kat
In this episode, Kat dives into a powerful and often emotional topic that touches every creative at some point—money. Whether you’ve struggled with pricing your work, avoided your bank account, or internalized the “starving artist” myth, this episode offers a grounded, compassionate space to begin rewriting your story. Drawing from personal experiences, years of trial and error, and psychology-backed tools, Kat walks you through how to heal your relationship with money, reframe limiting beliefs, and step into empowered abundance—without losing your integrity. What You’ll Learn: Why being an artist is not a punishment or a vow of poverty How to identify and shift your inherited money beliefs The difference between scarcity patterns and your true identity Practical tools: tracking your numbers, affirmations, EFT tapping, subliminals, and more How to embrace abundance as a creative and build a thriving, aligned career Resources Mentioned: Money: A Love Story by Kate Northrup The Biology of Belief by Dr. Bruce Lipton EFT Tapping with Brad Yates (YouTube) Subliminal tools from Yes Supply www.createmegazine.com www.aqsociety.com 💌 For behind-the-scenes reflections and more tools, visit: https://artandcocktails.substack.com Share this episode with a fellow artist who’s ready to thrive.
Art & Cocktails: Exploring the World of Contemporary Art, Creativity, Business, and Inspiration
Join host Ekaterina Popova, artist and founder of Create! Magazine, as she uncorks the vibrant and multifaceted world of contemporary art, creative entrepreneurship, mindset, and creativity one episode at a time. Welcome to "Art & Cocktails," a podcast where artists, creatives, dreamers, and artpreneurs gather to share their journeys and their art over their favorite drinks.
Building on the success of the "Create!" podcast, Ekaterina steers the artistic conversation towards more intimate, heart-to-heart discussions that fuel the spirit and inspire the artist's soul. Tune in for insightful, honest discussions with leading artists, curators, writers, coaches, leaders, and artpreneurs who not only share their journeys in the creative world but also enjoy a "fireside chat" over a glass of wine or a cup of tea. This podcast offers a rich blend of inspiration, art business insights, and the simple joy of sipping your favorite beverage while discussing what lights your heart on fire.
Pour your favorite drink into a beautiful cup, get comfy, and settle down for a session of "Art & Cocktails" each week. Let's celebrate the artist in all of us with a toast to creativity and the limitless possibilities it brings to our lives.