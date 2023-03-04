We all want to live a life we desire and deserve versus merely existing. Each week, join Travis Howze, U.S. Marine, former Police Officer and Firefighter, World... More
None of This Matters
In this episode I discuss doing whatever it takes to be happy. I go on to talk about letting go and living in moments. I get into living vicariously through your children if you have them. This is all going away for all of us so why not enjoy it while we can? Enjoy!Visit our Sponsor's website www.yourwelder.com or connect with them on social media.facebook.com/yourwelder and instagram.com/yourwelderGrab My Book "Create Your Own Light": https://www.amazon.com/dp/b0892dp6qj/Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/travishowze/Website: www.travishowze.com
5/12/2023
35:03
Confronting Your Abuser
In this episode I discuss the potential disappointment of meeting your heroes. I go on to talk about the abuser / abusee relationship and why we allow abuse to happen from both points of view. I also get into why we can be so angry at times. Enjoy!
4/20/2023
40:30
Know When To Shut Your Mouth
In this episode I discuss the benefits of keeping your mouth shut during various scenarios and having the ability to maintain self-control. I also get into how we can work through the negative feelings associated with relapsing behavior. I go on to talk about the comparison of critical incidents of first responder's vs non first responders. Enjoy!
4/3/2023
40:23
Zero To Zero
In this episode I discuss the difficulty of not being able to emotionally start your own engine and what happens when you give yourself to everyone and everything else around you. I also go on to talk about people taking your kindness for a weakness, medication, and not turning every situation into a worse situation. Enjoy!
3/23/2023
53:59
Soft Front Strong Back
In this episode I discuss having the ability of being strong for those you love while also having the ability to be soft, kind and compassionate at the same time. I go on to talk about the dangers of trauma bonding with like-minded people. I also get into Pink Cloud Recovery and understanding the potential pitfalls of your victories. Enjoy!
We all want to live a life we desire and deserve versus merely existing. Each week, join Travis Howze, U.S. Marine, former Police Officer and Firefighter, World Touring Stand Up Comedian, Motivational Speaker and Best Selling Author as he draws from a lifetime of experiences from unbelievably hysterical stories to unspeakable traumatic events and engages directly with his supporters and listeners, taking off-the-cuff questions and topic suggestions to produce a unique broadcast atmosphere, where you, the listener, has a say in the show. If you struggle with purpose, looking for inspiration, have a friend or loved one who could use support, or simply want to laugh and cry in your vehicle, couch, or go-to place, this podcast is a must for you!