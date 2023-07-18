Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
McCartney: A Life in Lyrics

Podcast McCartney: A Life in Lyrics
Pushkin Industries
"McCartney: A Life in Lyrics" offers listeners the opportunity to sit in on conversations between Paul McCartney and poet Paul Muldoon dissecting the people, experiences, and art that inspired McCartney's songwriting.
ArtsMusicSociety & Culture
Available Episodes

  • Welcome to McCartney: A Life in Lyrics
    Welcome to "McCartney: A Life in Lyrics". This podcast will take you into the mind of one of the greatest songwriters of all time: Paul McCartney. The result is a combination master class, memoir, and improvised journey with one of the most beloved figures in popular music. Each episode focuses on one song from McCartney’s iconic catalog – spanning early Beatles through his more recent solo work. McCartney, together with his friend, the poet Paul Muldoon, dissects the people, experiences, and art that inspired his songwriting. Season One drops weekly starting September 20, and features the stories behind songs like Eleanor Rigby, Let It Be, Magical Mystery Tour, and many more. Subscribe now.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/18/2023
    8:16

About McCartney: A Life in Lyrics

"McCartney: A Life in Lyrics" offers listeners the opportunity to sit in on conversations between Paul McCartney and poet Paul Muldoon dissecting the people, experiences, and art that inspired McCartney’s songwriting. These conversations were held during the past several years as the two collaborated on the best selling book, “The Lyrics: 1965 to Present.” Over two seasons and 24 episodes of “McCartney: A Life in Lyrics”, you’ll hear a combination master class, memoir, and improvised journey with one of the most beloved figures in popular music. Each episode focuses on one song from McCartney’s iconic catalog – spanning early Beatles through his solo work. "McCartney: A Life in Lyrics" is a co-production between Pushkin Industries and iHeartPodcasts.
