Welcome to McCartney: A Life in Lyrics

Welcome to "McCartney: A Life in Lyrics". This podcast will take you into the mind of one of the greatest songwriters of all time: Paul McCartney. The result is a combination master class, memoir, and improvised journey with one of the most beloved figures in popular music. Each episode focuses on one song from McCartney’s iconic catalog – spanning early Beatles through his more recent solo work. McCartney, together with his friend, the poet Paul Muldoon, dissects the people, experiences, and art that inspired his songwriting. Season One drops weekly starting September 20, and features the stories behind songs like Eleanor Rigby, Let It Be, Magical Mystery Tour, and many more. Subscribe now.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.