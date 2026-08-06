In 2016, Geoffrey Hinton, one of the inventors of modern AI, predicted that AI would replace radiologists within years. Ten years later, we have a shortage of radiologists. AI has yet to revolutionize the field. What happened, and what does the story of AI and radiology tell us about AI and the future of work?

Saurabh Jha is a radiologist at the University of Pennsylvania. He's written about how he uses AI in his practice, and why radiologists have been slow to adopt AI. Saurabh has also traveled to India and Nepal to understand the very different ways AI is being adopted for radiology in the developing world.

In this episode, Saurabh explains:

Why AI still hasn't made radiologists faster or more productive

The risks of novice radiologists using AI versus the benefits to experts

Why a successful AI model would need to be nearly perfect

How AI is being used to spot tuberculosis in India

Why diagnosing a normal scan is harder than diagnosing disease

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