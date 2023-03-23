Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Pushkin Industries
Every week on What’s Your Problem, entrepreneurs and engineers talk about the future they’re trying to build – and the problems they have to solve to get there.... More
BusinessTechnology
Available Episodes

  • Using Bacteria to Dye Jeans
    Tammy Hsu and Michelle Zhu are the cofounders of Huue.  Their problem is this: how do you get bacteria to produce indigo dye? And how do you do it cheaply and reliably enough to replace the toxic petrochemical process that's currently used to dye billions of pairs of jeans a year? They're working with denim brands to commercialize their bacteria-produced dye. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    24:41
  • The Quest for the Factory-Built House
    Today's show is about a problem people have been trying to solve for a hundred years: how can we mass produce houses, like we do cars? Listen for a house that looks like a UFO, a giant mobile home boom, and a visit to a 21st-century construction site where workers are putting up a factory-built house. This episode's a co-production with our friends at Planet Money, and a follow-up to last week's interview with the founder of Cover.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    27:36
  • Building Houses Like Tesla Builds Cars
    Alexis Rivas is the co-founder and CEO of Cover. His problem is: How do you build houses in a factory, the way you build cars? And how do you do it so they're cheaper and better than a traditionally built house? Cover is following the Tesla model: starting with a high-end product but aiming for the mass market. "Nail it and scale it," he says.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    31:12
  • Human Bones, Made In the Lab
    Nina Tandon is the co-founder and CEO of a tissue engineering company called EpiBone. Her problem is this: How do you grow custom bone from patients' stem cells, at a price that makes sense?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/30/2023
    23:36
  • Tiny Chips, Giant Stakes
    Microchips are the most important driver of technological progress in the modern world, and governments are fighting over who gets to make them. Right now, most cutting-edge chips are made in Taiwan, a country that China claims as part of its territory. The U.S. government is fighting to keep semiconductor technology out of China, and spending tens of billions of dollars to get companies to build more chip factories in the US. Chris Miller is a professor at Tufts University and the author of a book called Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology. In this episode, he talks with Jacob about the extraordinary technology and complex geopolitics of microchips.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/23/2023
    27:02

About What's Your Problem?

Every week on What’s Your Problem, entrepreneurs and engineers talk about the future they’re trying to build – and the problems they have to solve to get there. How do you take a drone delivery service you’ve built in Rwanda and make it work in North Carolina? How do you convince people to buy a house on the Internet? How do you sell thousands of dog ramps to weiner dogs all across America when a pandemic breaks the global supply chain?  Hosted by former Planet Money host Jacob Goldstein, What’s Your Problem helps listeners understand the problems really smart people are trying to solve right now. iHeartMedia is the exclusive podcast partner of Pushkin Industries.
