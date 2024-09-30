GMO's Jeremy Grantham Warns US Stocks Are About to Be Crushed
Merryn Somerset Webb interviews GMO co-founder and notorious caller of market bubbles Jeremy Grantham. Grantham, who also serves as the firm's long-term investment strategist, leans in to his more than five decades of investing experience to explain the current "super bubble" in the markets. He comments on when we'll see a correction, the fate of the green transition and why he's so concerned about population decline.
42:04
Magnificent 7 Stocks Slip Into Correction, Bitcoin Dips and Trump's "Gold Card" Idea
In this week's roundup, Merryn speaks with Money Distilled newsletter author John Stepek about the souring mood on America's equity market, particularly megacap tech. In case you missed it (or were on holiday like John), the seven behemoths that powered a 54% surge in US stocks over two years tumbled into a collective correction Tuesday. They also discuss the latest moves in Bitcoin and Donald Trump's "gold card" plan.
18:08
Which Golden Visas Are the Shiniest of All?
Want a different passport? Wish you lived somewhere with a better tax policy or even better weather? With enough money, it is possible. It's called citizenship by investment, a process of gaining permanent residency by purchasing property or investing in the economy. On this week's episode of Merryn Talks Money, host Merryn Somerset Webb speaks with Dominic Volek, group head of private clients at Henley & Partners, about why expats are deciding to move—and which countries have the best offers.
21:41
Why Avoiding Investments Is as Important as Investing
Every decade has its story for investors. The 1970s were all about gold. The 1980s were all about Japan. In the 1990s it was the Internet. In the 2000s, we all shoveled money into China and emerging markets. And in the 2010s, we had eyes for nothing but software and American exceptionalism. So what's next? That's the question Jawad Mian, founder and managing editor of Stray Reflections, tries to answer on this week's Merryn Talks Money.
32:34
UK Inflation Rises to 10-Month High, Protecting Your Savings, and Energy Talk
In this week's roundup, Merryn speaks with Money Distilled newsletter author John Stepek about why the inflation reading was so surprising, why it's more important than ever to protect your savings, and why the cost of energy is such a hot topic globally.
Merryn Talks Money with Bloomberg senior columnist Merryn Somerset Webb is your key to understanding how markets work – and how you can make them work for you. Every episode features a relaxed but in-depth conversation with a fund manager, a strategist, a Bloomberg expert or just someone Merryn finds particularly interesting in any given week. Listen in for the kind of insights and explanations everyone can use to help them make better saving and investing choices.