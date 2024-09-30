Why Avoiding Investments Is as Important as Investing

Every decade has its story for investors. The 1970s were all about gold. The 1980s were all about Japan. In the 1990s it was the Internet. In the 2000s, we all shoveled money into China and emerging markets. And in the 2010s, we had eyes for nothing but software and American exceptionalism. So what's next? That's the question Jawad Mian, founder and managing editor of Stray Reflections, tries to answer on this week's Merryn Talks Money.