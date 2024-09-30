BI Weekend: Pfizer, Micron Earnings

Watch Alix and Paul LIVE every day on YouTube: http://bit.ly/3vTiACF.On this podcast: Sam Fazeli, Bloomberg Intelligence, Director of Research for Global Industries and Senior Pharmaceuticals, discusses Pfizer earnings. Patrick Clark, Bloomberg Real Estate Reporter, talks about why real estate may be facing a reckoning in 2025. Jody Lurie, Bloomberg Intelligence Credit Analyst, discusses her travel research for 2025. Suzanne Woolley, Bloomberg Personal Finance Reporter, discusses the Bloomberg Big Take story: 'Need to Grind’: Retirement Crunch Haunts Americans Nearing 60.” Jake Silverman, Bloomberg Intelligence Semiconductor Analyst, discusses Micron earnings. Viktoria Dendidrou, Bloomberg US Treasury Reporter, discusses the Bloomberg Big Take story: “Debt Risks That Lured Bessent to US Treasury Now Loom Large.” Andrew Silverman, Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Policy Analyst, discusses M&A research.The Bloomberg Intelligence radio show with Paul Sweeney and Alix Steel podcasts through Apple’s iTunes, Spotify and Luminary. It broadcasts on Saturdays and Sundays at noon on Bloomberg’s flagship station WBBR (1130 AM) in New York, 106.1 FM/1330 AM in Boston, 99.1 FM in Washington, 960 AM in the San Francisco area, channel 121 on SiriusXM, www.bloombergradio.com, and iPhone and Android mobile apps. Bloomberg Intelligence, the research arm of Bloomberg L.P., has more than 400 professionals who provide in-depth analysis on more than 2,000 companies and 135 industries while considering strategic, equity and credit perspectives. BI also provides interactive data from over 500 independent contributors. It is available exclusively for Bloomberg Terminal subscribers.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.