Alix Steel and Paul Sweeney harness the power of Bloomberg Intelligence to analyze market news and provide in-depth company and industry research.
  • Instant Reaction: House Passes Funding Bill
    The House passed funding to keep the US government operating until mid-March just hours before a midnight shutdown deadline, capping off a tumultuous two days in which two earlier plans pursued by Speaker Mike Johnson collapsed. For instant reaction and analysis, host Kailey Leinz speaks with Lester Munson, Principal of the International Practice at BGR Group and Republican Strategist, Jeanne Sheehan Zaino, Senior Democracy Fellow with the Center for the Study of the Presidency & Congress and Bloomberg Politics Contributor and Megan Scully, Bloomberg Capitol Influence team leader.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    8:31
  • BI Weekend: Pfizer, Micron Earnings
    Watch Alix and Paul LIVE every day on YouTube: http://bit.ly/3vTiACF.On this podcast: Sam Fazeli, Bloomberg Intelligence, Director of Research for Global Industries and Senior Pharmaceuticals, discusses Pfizer earnings. Patrick Clark, Bloomberg Real Estate Reporter, talks about why real estate may be facing a reckoning in 2025. Jody Lurie, Bloomberg Intelligence Credit Analyst, discusses her travel research for 2025. Suzanne Woolley, Bloomberg Personal Finance Reporter, discusses the Bloomberg Big Take story: 'Need to Grind’: Retirement Crunch Haunts Americans Nearing 60.” Jake Silverman, Bloomberg Intelligence Semiconductor Analyst, discusses Micron earnings. Viktoria Dendidrou, Bloomberg US Treasury Reporter, discusses the Bloomberg Big Take story: “Debt Risks That Lured Bessent to US Treasury Now Loom Large.” Andrew Silverman, Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Policy Analyst, discusses M&A research.The Bloomberg Intelligence radio show with Paul Sweeney and Alix Steel podcasts through Apple’s iTunes, Spotify and Luminary. It broadcasts on Saturdays and Sundays at noon on Bloomberg’s flagship station WBBR (1130 AM) in New York, 106.1 FM/1330 AM in Boston, 99.1 FM in Washington, 960 AM in the San Francisco area, channel 121 on SiriusXM, www.bloombergradio.com, and iPhone and Android mobile apps. Bloomberg Intelligence, the research arm of Bloomberg L.P., has more than 400 professionals who provide in-depth analysis on more than 2,000 companies and 135 industries while considering strategic, equity and credit perspectives. BI also provides interactive data from over 500 independent contributors. It is available exclusively for Bloomberg Terminal subscribers.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    36:12
  • House GOP Leaders Ready Funding Plan
    Watch Alix and Paul LIVE every day on YouTube: http://bit.ly/3vTiACF.Wendy Schiller, Professor at Brown University, joins to discuss the latest on the potential for a government shutdown. Christopher Smart, Managing Partner at Arbroath Group, and former Special Assistant to the President for International Economics, discusses the impact of a potential government shutdown. Sandi Bragar, Chief Client Officer at Aspiriant, discusses her outlook for the markets.Hosts: Paul Sweeney and Norah MulindaSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    23:10
  • Instant Reaction: Trump-Backed Funding Plan Fails
    The Republican-led House rejected a temporary funding plan backed by President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday with just over 24 hours to go before a US government shutdown, capping an extraordinary two days in Washington that tested the limits of the incoming president’s power. For instant reaction and analysis, host Doug Krizner spoke with Bloomberg Capitol Influence deputy team leader Mike Dorning.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7:31
  • US Government Shutdown Looms
    Watch Alix and Paul LIVE every day on YouTube: http://bit.ly/3vTiACF.Henrietta Treyz, Managing Partner and Director of Economic Policy at Veda Partners, discusses the possibility of a government shutdown. David Kudla, Founder, CEO, and Chief Investment Strategist at Mainstay Capital Management, discusses his outlook for the markets. Nathan Dean, Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Policy Analyst, discusses the potential for a government shutdown.Hosts: Paul Sweeney and Alix SteelSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    23:35

