January

A Jane Austen Year transports you to Jane Austen’s House in Chawton, the idyllic Hampshire cottage where Jane Austen lived and wrote her globally beloved novels – now a beloved museum.Each month, join us on a seasonal journey through Jane Austen’s novels, the story of her life and the world she lived in. Discover scenes, letters, recipes, and objects from the museum collection, bound together with readings and sounds recorded in the House itself.Each episode is recorded by the people who work at Jane Austen’s House, caring for this special place and protecting it for future generations.January was voiced by: Lizzie Dunford, Jenny Durrant, Jessica Halmshaw, Amelia Harvell, Sophie Reynolds, Rebecca Wood - with a guest appearance by Dominic GerrardFind out more about some of the objects featured in this episode:Letter to Cassandra Austen, 29 January 1813Portrait miniature of Tom LefroySilhouette of Cassandra AustenLetter from Jane Austen to Cassandra, Thursday 14-Friday 15 January 1796Martha Lloyd’s Household BookEpisode websitehttps://janeaustens.house/news/podcast/Script: Sophie ReynoldsCover Artwork:Jessica HalmshawSound & Original Music: Dominic Gerrard This series was written and recorded at Jane Austen’s House in Chawton, Hampshire, in celebration of the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birthday in 2025.There is a book of A Jane Austen Year to accompany this series – find it on our website or in your local bookshop. Every purchase supports our work, caring for and preserving Jane Austen’s House for future generations.