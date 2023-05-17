Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Bookmark'd with Sara & Des in the App
Listen to Bookmark'd with Sara & Des in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
Bookmark'd with Sara & Des

Bookmark'd with Sara & Des

Podcast Bookmark'd with Sara & Des
Podcast Bookmark'd with Sara & Des

Bookmark'd with Sara & Des

Destiny Sidwell
add
Welcome to 'Bookmark'd' with Sara &amp; Des, whom you may know from having watched their countless hours of book content on their YouTube channels! Now they're ... More
ArtsBooksComedy
Welcome to 'Bookmark'd' with Sara &amp; Des, whom you may know from having watched their countless hours of book content on their YouTube channels! Now they're ... More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Our top authors, Getting new cars, and last minute trips
    In the second episode of ‘Bookmark’d’ Sara & Des sit down to talk about Des’s week in Jersey, Sara getting her new car, obsessions with book series, addressing the question of if they’re moving in together, and the mysterious world of book arcs. So settle in with your drink of the episode, put a bookmark in your day to sit and chat Keep up with the podcast on insta 🪩https://www.instagram.com/bookmarkdpod/Keep up with Des & Sara 🧸 Sara https://www.instagram.com/saracarrolli/Des https://www.instagram.com/des.sidster/
    5/25/2023
    1:06:58
  • WE'RE STARTING A PODCAST????
    In the very first episode of 'Bookmark'd' Sara and Des talk about the behind the scenes process of starting their podcast! From how this all started to behind the scenes decisions, and so so much more! Keep up with the podcast on insta 🪩https://www.instagram.com/bookmarkdpod/Keep up with Des & Sara 🧸 Sara https://www.instagram.com/saracarrolli/Des https://www.instagram.com/des.sidster/
    5/17/2023
    28:17

More Arts podcasts

About Bookmark'd with Sara & Des

Welcome to 'Bookmark'd' with Sara &amp; Des, whom you may know from having watched their countless hours of book content on their YouTube channels! Now they're introducing 'Bookmark'd'! The podcast where once a week, Sara and Des put a bookmark in their week to sit and chat with each other! So put a bookmark in your week, pop on some headphones, grab a drink, and settle down with Sara &amp; Des every Thursday!

Podcast website

Listen to Bookmark'd with Sara & Des, Read My Lips – Cool Conversations with Creatives and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Bookmark'd with Sara & Des

Bookmark'd with Sara & Des

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Bookmark'd with Sara & Des: Podcasts in Family