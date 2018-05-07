Introducing "Devil in the Desert"

In 2012, a woman was found with her hands bound in the Mojave Desert. She led authorities to a grisly crime scene where a barbaric attack had taken place. This moment marked the beginning of an international manhunt and a sting operation that turned a once-devoted wife into an informant. Authorities zeroed in on the so-called mastermind behind the attack: Hossein Nayeri, a charming man who had ties to the emerging medical marijuana industry in California. Told with police tapes, secretly recorded informant calls and footage of a prison break, "Devil in the Desert" unravels a crime so brutal that it still haunts investigators today. "Devil in the Desert" is a six-part series from 20/20 and ABC Audio. Follow the show for weekly episodes on Tuesdays.