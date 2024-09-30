Powered by RND
Strike Force Five

Strike Force Five
Late night talk show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver are teaming up for a new podcast to support their striking writers and out of work staffs.
  Ep 12: The Strike Force Five Says Goodbye (with a Special Guest)
    The Strike Force Five says goodbye with a very special guest. Thank you for listening and supporting our staffs.
    --------  
    58:21
  Ep 11: The Return of Strike Force Wives!
    America's favorite game show disaster is back! Part two of "Strike Force Wives!" hosted by the befuddling Jimmy Fallon.
    --------  
    1:09:10
  Ep 10: The Strike is Over But the Podcast Isn't Yet
    The WGA strike is over but we still have a few podcasts left!
    --------  
    44:39
  Ep 9: David Letterman Makes it Six
    The greatest of them all, David Letterman joins "Strike Force Five!" All proceeds from this podcast go to supporting our staffs.
    --------  
    1:15:19
  Ep 8: The Talk Show Hosts Name Sneaky Great Talk Show Guests
    Great unsung guests and much more on episode 8 of "Strike Force Five!" All proceeds go to support our out of work late night staffs during the strike.
    --------  
    59:41

About Strike Force Five

Late night talk show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver are teaming up for a new podcast to support their striking writers and out of work staffs. Strike Force Five! welcomes you to a conversation between five rival colleagues for an inside look at late night television.
