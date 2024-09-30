Ep 12: The Strike Force Five Says Goodbye (with a Special Guest)
The Strike Force Five says goodbye with a very special guest. Thank you for listening and supporting our staffs.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
58:21
Ep 11: The Return of Strike Force Wives!
America’s favorite game show disaster is back! Part two of “Strike Force Wives!” hosted by the befuddling Jimmy Fallon.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:09:10
Ep 10: The Strike is Over But the Podcast Isn’t Yet
The WGA strike is over but we still have a few podcasts left!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
44:39
Ep 9: David Letterman Makes it Six
The greatest of them all, David Letterman joins “Strike Force Five!” All proceeds from this podcast go to supporting our staffs.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:15:19
Ep 8: The Talk Show Hosts Name Sneaky Great Talk Show Guests
Great unsung guests and much more on episode 8 of “Strike Force Five!” All proceeds go to support our out of work late night staffs during the strike.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Late night talk show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver are teaming up for a new podcast to support their striking writers and out of work staffs. Strike Force Five! welcomes you to a conversation between five rival colleagues for an inside look at late night television.