Sources & Methods
Sources & Methods
Sources & Methods

NPR
NewsPolitics
Sources & Methods
  • MAGA and 'The Mission' of the intelligence community
    Ideology is the enemy of intelligence, says Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Tim Weiner. His recent book, a history of the modern CIA, is called The Mission: The CIA in the 21st Century. A version of this interview previously aired on NPR's All Things Considered. We're off the rest of the week and back with a regular Thursday episode on December 4. Email the show at [email protected]+ supporters hear every episode without sponsor messages and unlock access to our complete archive. Sign up at plus.npr.org.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy
  • Trump and MBS: Who's wooing whom?
    Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has positioned himself as a global power broker with money to invest. President Trump considers him an ally. How have the U.S.-Saudi ties deepened under Trump?Guest host Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with national security correspondent Greg Myre and international correspondent Aya Batrawy about Prince Mohammed's return to Washington, and the U.S. plan for an international security team to enter, demilitarize and govern Gaza.Email the show at [email protected]+ supporters hear every episode without sponsor messages and unlock access to our complete archive. Sign up at plus.npr.org.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy
  • Peace through strength? America first? Is there a Trump doctrine?
    President Trump has an ad-hoc approach to foreign policy. How well is it working?Guest host Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with national security correspondent Greg Myre and Russia correspondent Charles Maynes about Trump's second term approach to foreign policy, and how that's playing out across the globe including Russia. And is Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear talk just bluster, or the beginning of a new arms race?An earlier version of this episode contained a confusing reference to the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty. That agreement -- unlike the New START Treaty -- will not expire in February. We have edited the audio for clarity. Email the show at [email protected]+ supporters hear every episode without sponsor messages and unlock access to our complete archive. Sign up at plus.npr.org.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy
  • Insiders reveal 'wrecking ball' at Trump's DOJ: how two reporters got the scoop
    Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Carol Leonnig and Aaron C. Davis sit down with Mary Louise Kelly to talk about their book Injustice: How Politics and Fear Vanquished America’s Justice Department. They reveal why career prosecutors at Department of Justice were slow to explore the Trump administration's efforts to subvert the 2020 election -- and how they got insiders to talk.Email the show at [email protected]+ supporters hear every episode without sponsor messages and unlock access to our complete archive. Sign up at plus.npr.org.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy
  • The GOP's extremism problem and what it means for national security
    Tucker Carlson interviewed white nationalist Nick Fuentes, and now the right is divided on whether that’s okay.Host Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Odette Yousef, a national security correspondent focusing on extremism, about the divide that seems to be opening up on the American political right after Carlson’s interview. And Pentagon Correspondent Tom Bowman talks about the death and legacy of former defense secretary and vice president, Dick Cheney.Email the show at [email protected]+ supporters hear every episode without sponsor messages and unlock access to our complete archive. Sign up at plus.npr.org.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy
About Sources & Methods

National security, unlocked. Each Thursday, host Mary Louise Kelly and a team of NPR correspondents discuss the biggest national security news of the week. With decades of reporting from battlefields and the halls of power, they bring you inside the Pentagon, State Department, and intelligence community to help you understand America's shifting role in the world, and how events in faraway places matter here at home. Additional episodes feature interviews with power players from the NatSec world -- current and former military officials, intelligence experts, diplomatic leaders, and more.Email the show at [email protected]. NPR+ supporters hear every episode sponsor-free and can access our complete archive. Learn more and support public media at plus.npr.org.
NewsPolitics

