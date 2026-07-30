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190 episodes

  • Embedded

    We Keep Us Safe: Circles of Silence

    07/30/2026 | 47 mins.
    EPISODE 8: As the lawsuit over Antonio Mays Jr.’s death goes to trial, more clues bring us closer to identifying the person who shot him at close range. Will Antonio’s father finally get answers, and will anyone be held accountable?

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  • Embedded

    We Keep Us Safe: Inside the White Jeep

    07/16/2026 | 36 mins.
    EPISODE 6: An interview with a protester who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting leads to a tip that changes the entire investigation.

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  • Embedded

    We Keep Us Safe: The Sentinels

    07/16/2026 | 41 mins.
    EPISODE 7: The hunt for Antonio’s killer leads us to a mysterious security group called the Sentinels. For the first time, former members speak about their operation at CHOP and describe the person they say shot Antonio at close range.

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  • Embedded

    We Keep Us Safe: The Chase

    07/09/2026 | 36 mins.
    EPISODE 5: What really happened the night Antonio Mays Jr. was killed? Protesters claim he was attacking CHOP and they had to defend themselves. But new evidence from that night turns everything we thought we knew about the shooting upside down.

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  • Embedded

    We Keep Us Safe: Pocket’s World

    07/02/2026 | 38 mins.
    EPISODE 4: Who was Antonio Mays Jr.? What was he up to at CHOP? A deep dive into Antonio’s last few weeks leads to perplexing rumors, new details about the night he was killed and conversations with the people whose lives were changed by his death. 

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About Embedded
NPR's home for audio documentaries brings untold stories to light through deeply reported narrative series. We go to hidden corners of the headlines to explore what's been sealed off, undisclosed, or overlooked – and the people at the heart of those stories. Support public media by joining NPR+ at plus.npr.org. You’ll get perks for over 25 NPR podcasts, including early access and sponsor-free listening for Embedded (Embedded perks may vary between seasons).
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