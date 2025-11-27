The story of Wicked begins here. Producer Marc Platt, composer Stephen Schwartz, and writer Winnie Holzman trace how Gregory Maguire’s novel became a Broadway sensation – before director Jon M. Chu took on the monumental task of bringing Oz to the big screen. In this episode, Jon’s cast and collaborators, from production designer Nathan Crowley and costume designer Paul Tazewell to casting directors Bernie Telsey and Tiffany Little Canfield, share why his vision, heart, and imagination made him the perfect person to lead this journey. Finally, we hear from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande on how they found their way – by broomstick and bubble – into the roles of a lifetime.

To bring Oz to life, the Wicked team had to defy gravity in more ways than one—filming two epic movies simultaneously. Director Jon M. Chu led an extraordinary team of artists and dreamers, transforming one timeless story into a two-part cinematic event. Writers Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox reveal how the world of Wicked expanded beyond the stage, while producer Marc Platt reflects on the precision and heart it took to make the impossible possible. Oscar winners Nathan Crowley, Frances Hannon, and Paul Tazewell share how every color, costume, and brushstroke helped redefine Oz for a new generation. And from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande to Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, and Bronwyn James, the cast recounts what it meant to live—and act—between two eras at once.

In a story about unlikely friendships, the cast and crew of Wicked found their own—forming the heart and soul of Oz itself. Casting directors Bernie Telsey and Tiffany Little Canfield reveal what it takes to find the perfect Ozian personalities, while actors Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang, and Bronwyn James share stories of auditions, collaboration, and building their characters from the inside out. From accessibility and inclusion to unforgettable on-set memories, every moment reflects the magical spirit that defines Wicked. And finally, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande reflect on the joy of performing Wicked: One Wonderful Night—the live concert at the Dolby Theatre that reunited the cast and celebrated the music of Oz, now streaming on Peacock.

The music of Wicked has always carried the heart of the story—first on Broadway, and now across two epic films. In this episode, composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, music supervisor and arranger Stephen Oremus, and film composer John Powell take us inside the melodies, themes, and collaborative process that shaped Wicked: For Good—from reimagining classic songs to building a new musical vocabulary for Jon M. Chu’s cinematic vision. Director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt reflect on how music guided some of the film’s boldest choices, while Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, and Jeff Goldblum share how performing these numbers—often live—transformed their characters and the world of Oz itself. Spoiler alert: this episode explores musical changes between the Broadway show and the film adaptation—including reimagined numbers and the emotional architecture behind them. But we’re saving the two new songs and the titular number for next week!

In Wicked: For Good, two new songs open a window into what Elphaba and Glinda have never spoken aloud. Composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, executive music producer Stephen Oremus, and director Jon M. Chu reveal how “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble” were crafted to deepen each witch’s inner world — from Elphaba’s reckoning with belonging to Glinda’s emotional awakening. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande share how performing the new material live shaped their portrayal of separation, reunion, confrontation, and the choices that ultimately lead them to “For Good.” And with insight from Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, and cinematographer Alice Brooks, we explore the intense and cinematic turning points that bring the story to its final, unforgettable moments.

About WICKED: The Official Podcast

Welcome to the official Wicked podcast! Consider this your all-access pass to the land of Oz. Presented by Universal Pictures and Vanity Fair, and hosted by Chris Murphy, this series features intimate conversations with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and the cast – along with Director Jon M. Chu and the visionary creative team that brought this beloved story to life. Over eight weeks, we’ll pull back the emerald curtain to uncover the secrets of making Wicked – from building the massive sets and recording the iconic songs, to crafting the dazzling costumes, makeup, and visual language that reimagined Oz for a new generation, all while tackling the challenge of filming two movies at once. Following the release of Wicked: For Good on November 21, we’ll travel even further down the yellow brick road to explore story changes, performances, Easter eggs, and the creative evolution that makes these films one of cinema’s most spellbinding productions.