Close to 600, 000 people in the U.S. don't have a home of their own, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Of those in America experiencing homelessness, 40 percent of them are living outdoors or in buildings not meant for human habitation.Often, this takes the form of homeless encampments. Equally often, cities cities spend time and money forcing people out of them. One option cities are looking to are sanctioned encampments. These are places where unhoused folks can pitch a tent and live without the threat of law enforcement telling them to leave. They can have varying degrees of services, from basic sanitation like porta-potties, to on-site case management. We discuss camping bans, homeless navigation centers, and housing-first approaches. This show was part of 1A's Remaking America collaboration with six partner stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
5/4/2023
38:24
Best Of: The Problem With Politeness And The Matter With Manners
We are all – to some degree – stressed. And that can affect just how much we feel like saying hello to that person on the street or holding the elevator for the person we see around the corner.We discuss whether small gestures of manners and etiquette matter anymore.
5/3/2023
34:14
1A Remaking America: The Birmingham Movement, 60 Years Later
On May 2, 1963, hundreds of school-age kids in Birmingham, Alabama, woke up with a plan. Through coded messages broadcast by local radio DJs, they were given the signal to leave the classroom and meet at the park for a peaceful protest against segregation in the city. These actions by students brought national attention—and a new momentum—to the civil rights movement, support for which had been waning as more adults were jailed and reluctant to be arrested.Civil rights leaders, including James Bevel, recruited young people to participate in a peaceful demonstration which became known as the Children's Crusade. Hundreds of kids were arrested by police for parading without a permit. Images of police dogs and firehoses being used on students in the city highlighted the injustices in Birmingham and prompted President John F. Kennedy to express support for federal civil rights legislation. We discuss the Children's Crusade and it's impact 60 years later. This conversation was recorded in April as part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country, including WBHM. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
5/3/2023
47:20
How Are States Spending Opioid Settlement Funds?
The settlement of opioid lawsuits means that states are seeing an influx of money. Purdue, Walgreens, and Johnson & Johnson are just a few of the companies pumping over $50 billion into state and municipal budgets for addiction treatment and prevention.But what that treatment and prevention looks like is up to interpretation. Conversations about how to spend the money are turning contentious. In Pennsylvania, advocates are pushing back against some of that money going to law enforcement. In New York and San Francisco, groups pushing to fund safe injection sites are running into roadblocks.And there's another issue. Many states aren't being transparent about how the funds are being spent.Aneri Pattani of Kaiser Health News shares her reporting on where those settlement funds are going. We discuss how states are spending that money, and what goes into making those decisions.
5/1/2023
43:49
The Sounds Of America: 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)'
Every year, 25 audio recordings are added to the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress. The registry contains recordings of all types, from music and radio broadcasts to dramatic performances and speeches. This does not mean they necessarily originated in America or that they were created by Americans. But all have had some significant impact on American culture or history. Our series, "The Sounds of America" takes a closer look at some of these selections.This edition profiles the British pop duo Eurythmics, best known for their 1983 hit "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).Eurythmics members Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart take us inside the story of the song, the part played by a U.S. disc jockey, being dirt poor, and the role of a cow.The Sounds of America is produced by Jennie Cataldo for Accompany Studios.