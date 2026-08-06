Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsNews1A
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
1A
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

1A

NPR
News
1A
Latest episode

607 episodes

  • 1A

    AI: What AI Means For The Future Of American Education

    08/06/2026 | 42 mins.
    Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how we work, live, and engage with the world. Whether that’s using ChatGPT to do our taxes or spending hours sifting through AI generated images on social media. 

    It’s also reshaping our education system. Roughly half of U.S. students said they used AI in some way for school, according to a 2025 survey from the Rand Corporation. But some students aren’t on board.

    So, how are students and teachers around the country using this new tool? And what does this mean for the future of school, and how we define what it’s actually for?

    Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

    NPR Privacy Policy
  • 1A

    Economy: Rising Grocery Prices Are Changing How Americans Shop

    08/05/2026 | 44 mins.
    Affording groceries is becoming a struggle for many Americans.

    Food prices are up 33 percent since 2019. That’s according to federal data analyzed by the Associated Press. It’s led some people to change their diets or where they shop. Others are taking more drastic measures by dipping into their savings or going into credit card debt.

    A 2025 survey from the Urban Institute found that one in four people using credit cards to buy food had trouble paying those bills.

    What’s behind the jump in grocery prices? How is it affecting Americans’ financial stability? And how is all of this affecting our economy as a whole?

    Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

    NPR Privacy Policy
  • 1A

    AI: The Data Center Debate, Part Two

    08/04/2026 | 44 mins.
    Data centers.

    They’ve been all over the news. Last month, protesters showed up in 125 cities across the country on a single Saturday to demonstrate against these structures, either proposed or completed.

    But are the politicians listening? We sit down for the second part of our data center deep dive. This time, we talk politics. Why have data centers become a political flashpoint so quickly? And who is calling the shots at the local, state, and federal level?

    Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

    NPR Privacy Policy
  • 1A

    'If You Can Keep It': Should Judges Be Elected?

    08/04/2026 | 43 mins.
    Should judges be elected?

    That’s the question Kansas voters are answering on the ballot this month. A constitutional amendment aims to change how judges are chosen in the state – abandoning the 68-year-old system of appointing judges.

    Proponents of the change say elections put the choice back in voters’ hands. And their arguments aren’t new: Republicans in Kansas have long argued for judicial elections.

    Critics of the amendment say elections politicize the process of picking judges. More than $10 million has been spent in total campaigning in Kansas – and those against the amendment are outspending those for it by huge margins.

    As part of our weekly series “If You Can Keep It,” we take closer look at how judges are picked in this country and what it means for the rulings they issue.

    Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

    NPR Privacy Policy
  • 1A

    The News Roundup For July 31, 2026

    07/31/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington this week for his first visit to the White House since the war in Iran began.

    Former CDC head Anthony Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment rights as he sat in before Congress during a hearing led by Sen. Rand Paul concerning the doctor’s COVID diaries.

    And Temporary Protected Status lapsed for hundreds of thousands of Haitians living in the U.S. this week.

    We cover the most important stories from around the nation in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

    And, in global news, reports suggest that Russia is assisting Iran target U.S. troops as the war between the United States and Iran rages. There are few if any signs of diplomacy from either Washington or Tehran.

    Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Washington to meet with President Donald Trump.

    And in what could be a new normal, wildfires are raging across Spain and France.

    We cover the most important stories from around the world in the News Roundup.

    Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

    NPR Privacy Policy
More News podcasts
Trending News podcasts
About 1A
Listening to the news can feel like a journey. But 1A guides you beyond the headlines – and cuts through the noise. Let's get to the heart of the story, together – on 1A. Support public media by joining NPR+ at plus.npr.org. You’ll get perks for over 25 NPR podcasts, including sponsor-free listening for 1A.
Podcast website
News

Listen to 1A, Morning Wire and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
1A: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 10:54:36 AM
A company fromMADSACK