Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington this week for his first visit to the White House since the war in Iran began.



Former CDC head Anthony Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment rights as he sat in before Congress during a hearing led by Sen. Rand Paul concerning the doctor’s COVID diaries.



And Temporary Protected Status lapsed for hundreds of thousands of Haitians living in the U.S. this week.



We cover the most important stories from around the nation in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.



And, in global news, reports suggest that Russia is assisting Iran target U.S. troops as the war between the United States and Iran rages. There are few if any signs of diplomacy from either Washington or Tehran.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Washington to meet with President Donald Trump.



And in what could be a new normal, wildfires are raging across Spain and France.



We cover the most important stories from around the world in the News Roundup.



Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.



See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.



NPR Privacy Policy