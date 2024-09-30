Welcome to WSJ’s Take On the Week. Co-hosts Gunjan Banerji, lead writer for Live Markets, and Telis Demos, Heard on the Street’s banking and money columnist, cut through the noise and dive into markets, the economy, and finance—the big trades, key players and business news ahead.
This week, Telis and Gunjan dig into the latest on the Trump trade, the crypto rally and what upcoming retail earnings reports from Target and Walmart could signal about American consumers.
Later, Dominic Rizzo, portfolio manager of T. Rowe Price’s Global Technology Equity Strategy, joins the show to talk about artificial intelligence investment and tech stocks, including companies such as AMD and Synopsys and those in the Magnificent Seven like Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft. And of course the sector’s shining star, Nvidia.

Further Reading
Nvidia Will Dominate Big Tech’s Earnings Season Again
From AI to Hardware Costs: Enterprise Tech Leaders Prepare for Trump 2.0

WSJ’s Take On the Week Is Back
A Message for Our Listeners
We’re going on hiatus. A message for our listeners from WSJ’s Take On the Week producer Jess Jupiter.
Why Record Profits For Big Banks Could Be Good For Consumers
This week, we're expecting earnings reports from three of the biggest U.S. banks: JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo. Josh Brown and Michael Batnick from Ritholtz Wealth Management join us to discuss what these reports could tell us about the finances of consumers and businesses — how much we’re spending, how much we’re saving and whether we’ve been taking risks. Then, we're drilling into oil. A report from the International Energy Agency is expected Friday and will play a role in letting investors know whether the double digit increase we saw in oil prices in Q1 and the 30% increase we saw in gasoline prices will continue. We're speaking with WSJ reporter, David Uberti, about what rising gasoline prices tells us and why the report could move oil prices, stock prices and more. Plus, we're previewing the upcoming CPI report with WSJ reporter Anna Hirtenstein to find out why this week’s data could change the conversation about inflation.

Further Reading
Why Gasoline Prices Are Rising Faster Than Usual This Year
Inflation Victory Is Proving Elusive, Challenging Central Banks and Markets
Is the AI Boom Real? And Will We See It in This Week’s Jobs Report?
The latest earnings season is coming to a close and we are looking forward to the next quarter to learn where profits are headed. What have investors learned about U.S. companies and the economy and which sectors should they be paying close attention to? Gabriela Santos, managing director and chief market strategist for the Americas on the Global Market Insights Strategy Team at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, joins the conversation to share her big takeaways from the latest earnings season. Then, we're shifting gears to jobs as we prepare for the monthly employment report expected on Friday. LinkedIn's chief economist, Karin Kimbrough, shares what's happening with jobs and the growing importance of AI for U.S. employers and job-seekers. Plus, we're talking savings, or lack thereof. A new report from Santander Bank expected this Tuesday shows that most middle-income Americans are missing out on high interest rates from their savings account. We hear from Tim Wennes, president and CEO of Santander U.S. about why he believes people aren't switching to high-interest savings accounts and what banks, like Santander, can do about it.
