The Longevity Business Is Booming, But Is There a Limit to Our Lifespan?

Life expectancy has been increasing over the years, and so has the longevity business. WSJ health and wellness reporter Alex Janin tells WSJ's Charlotte Gartenberg about the booming business of extending our healthy years and our lives overall. But, despite the increase in life expectancy in the past few generations, some scientists believe we've already reached a plateau. WSJ health and science reporter Amy Dockser Marcus looks at the debate over the limits to longevity and finds that, no matter the hype, some scientists think you won't live to 100. What do you think about the show? Let us know on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or email us: [email protected] Further reading: Think You Will Live to 100? These Scientists Think You're Wrong The Longevity Vacation: Poolside Lounging With an IV Drip The Longevity Clinic Will See You Now—for $100,000 For This Venture Capitalist, Research on Aging Is Personal; 'Bob Has a Big Fear of Death' Outliving Your Peers Is Now a Competitive Sport