How AI Is Transforming Hollywood’s Visual Effects Industry
Hollywood studios are making big bets that artificial-intelligence models could help make movie magic cheaper than ever, including in the visual effects industry. And after Lions Gate Entertainment announced a new partnership with Runway to develop new tools trained on its catalog, AI may be even more integrated in the production process. Host Danny Lewis speaks with editor, director and producer Jon Dudkowski, who has worked on shows including “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Umbrella Academy” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” He gives us a peek behind the scenes at how movies and TV are made, and how AI could change the industry.
Further reading:
Lionsgate, Studio Behind ‘John Wick,’ Signs Deal With AI Startup Runway
Who Owns SpongeBob? AI Shakes Hollywood’s Creative Foundation
Meet Hollywood’s AI Doomsayer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt
The Outlook for Streaming: How Netflix Sees It
Will Cloud Streaming Kill the Videogame Console?
Videogame cartridges and discs have mostly been replaced by downloads. Now, some console makers like Microsoft want to move videogames into the cloud-streaming business. Joost van Dreunen, an industry analyst and CEO of market research firm Aldora, joins WSJ’s Danny Lewis to talk about the new technology behind streaming complex, interactive videogames and how it could change the multibillion-dollar industry.
Further reading:
Xbox Lost the Console War. Now It’s Redefining Gaming.
The Tricky—but Potentially Lucrative—Task of Streaming Videogames
Microsoft Plans Boldest Games Bet Since Activision Deal, Changing How ‘Call of Duty’ Is Sold
The Road Ahead for Xbox with Phil Spencer
Colin Kaepernick’s AI Startup Lumi and the Future of Storytelling
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick says we all have stories to tell and that artificial intelligence can help. This summer, the activist, author and CEO launched Lumi Story AI. Backed by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, Kaepernick says the platform is meant to “democratize storytelling.” WSJ’s Andrew Beaton interviewed Kaepernick last week at WSJ Tech Live about the new venture and what his many life experiences have taught him about being a CEO.
Science of Success: Table-Tennis Star Ni Xia Lian’s Olympic Longevity
Most athletes’ competitive years are in their 20s and 30s, but 61-year-old Ni Xia Lian has been playing professional table tennis for nearly 50 years. The Chinese-born Luxembourgish table-tennis player was one of the oldest athletes at this summer’s Paris Olympics. On the Science of Success, WSJ’s Ben Cohen speaks with Ni and Tommy Danielsson, her coach and husband, about how she’s maintained her longevity in competitive sports.
The Longevity Business Is Booming, But Is There a Limit to Our Lifespan?
Life expectancy has been increasing over the years, and so has the longevity business. WSJ health and wellness reporter Alex Janin tells WSJ’s Charlotte Gartenberg about the booming business of extending our healthy years and our lives overall. But, despite the increase in life expectancy in the past few generations, some scientists believe we’ve already reached a plateau. WSJ health and science reporter Amy Dockser Marcus looks at the debate over the limits to longevity and finds that, no matter the hype, some scientists think you won’t live to 100.
Further reading:
Think You Will Live to 100? These Scientists Think You’re Wrong
The Longevity Vacation: Poolside Lounging With an IV Drip
The Longevity Clinic Will See You Now—for $100,000
For This Venture Capitalist, Research on Aging Is Personal; ‘Bob Has a Big Fear of Death’
Outliving Your Peers Is Now a Competitive Sport
What will the future look like? The Future of Everything offers a view of the nascent trends that will shape our world. In every episode, join our award-winning team on a new journey of discovery. We’ll take you beyond what’s already out there, and make you smarter about the scientific and technological breakthroughs on the horizon that could transform our lives for the better.