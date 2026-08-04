Lately, a new framework has been creeping into AI boosterism: "harm reduction," or "responsible use." Education technology scholar dr. sava saheli singh joins Alex and Emily to unpack narratives around automation inevitability in the classroom. Spoiler alert: they're not actually "reducing harm" to students at all!

An interdisciplinary scholar and filmmaker, sava is currently working on a research project examining secondary school teachers’ experiences of genAI use, and making a film about the future of AI in education. Her speculative short film series on the harms of surveillance technology is available at screeningsurveillance.com.

References:

"Harm Reduction: A Strategy to Mitigate the Risks of AI"Also referenced: MAIHT3k newsletter, "How to talk about 'AI' without adding to the anthropomorphization"



UNESCO "AI competency framework for students"

Fresh AI Hell:

Hallucination rebranded as "critical confabulation"

"Pennsylvania Board of Medicine Alleges Unlawful Practice of Medicine by an AI Chatbot"

"Google's smart home AI will be able to use clothing to identify people"

"Medicare AI program made them suffer in pain. Now they want answers"

"Why do these Castro gay bars have TSA-style face scanners?"

"County With 37 Data Centers Asks Schools to 'Conserve Electricity'"

Palate cleanser: "Florida AG sues OpenAI, seeks to hold CEO Altman personally liable"

Palate cleanser: "Norway imposes near ban on AI in elementary school"

Check out future streams on Twitch. Meanwhile, send us any AI Hell you see.

Find our book The AI Con here, and MAIHT3k merch here.

Subscribe to our newsletter via Buttondown.

Follow us!

Emily

Bluesky: emilymbender.bsky.social

Mastodon: dair-community.social/@EmilyMBender

Alex

Bluesky: alexhanna.bsky.social

Mastodon: dair-community.social/@alex

Twitter: @alexhanna

Music by Toby Menon.

Artwork by Naomi Pleasure-Park.

Production by Ozzy Llinas Goodman.