Artificial Intelligence has too much hype. In this podcast, linguist Emily M. Bender and sociologist Alex Hanna break down the AI hype, separate fact from ficti... More
Episode 3: "Can Machines Learn To Behave?" Part 3, September 23, 2022
Technology researchers Emily M. Bender and Alex Hanna kick off the Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000 series by reading through, "Can machines learn how to behave?" by Blaise Aguera y Arcas, a Google VP who works on artificial intelligence.This episode was recorded in September of 2022, and is the last of three about Aguera y Arcas' post.You can check out future livestreams at https://twitch.tv/DAIR_Institute. Follow us! Emily https://twitter.com/EmilyMBender https://dair-community.social/EmilyMBender Alex https://twitter.com/alexhanna https://dair-community.social/alex Music by Toby Menon.Artwork by Naomi Pleasure-Park. Production by Christie Taylor.
Episode 2: "Can Machines Learn To Behave?" Part 2, September 6, 2022
Technology researchers Emily M. Bender and Alex Hanna kick off the Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000 series by reading through, "Can machines learn how to behave?" by Blaise Aguera y Arcas, a Google VP who works on artificial intelligence.This episode was recorded in September of 2022, and is the second of three about Aguera y Arcas' post.You can check out future livestreams at https://twitch.tv/DAIR_Institute. Follow us! Emily https://twitter.com/EmilyMBender https://dair-community.social/EmilyMBender Alex https://twitter.com/alexhanna https://dair-community.social/alex Music by Toby Menon.Artwork by Naomi Pleasure-Park. Production by Christie Taylor.
Episode 1: "Can Machines Learn To Behave?" Part 1, August 31, 2022
Technology researchers Emily M. Bender and Alex Hanna kick off the Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000 series by reading through, "Can machines learn how to behave?" by Blaise Aguera y Arcas, a Google VP who works on artificial intelligence.This episode was recorded in August of 2022, and is the first of three about Aguera y Arcas' post.You can check out future livestreams at https://twitch.tv/DAIR_Institute. Follow us! Emily https://twitter.com/EmilyMBender https://dair-community.social/EmilyMBender Alex https://twitter.com/alexhanna https://dair-community.social/alex Music by Toby Menon.Artwork by Naomi Pleasure-Park. Production by Christie Taylor.
