Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000 in the App
Listen to Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000 in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000

Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000

Podcast Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000
Podcast Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000

Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000

Emily M. Bender and Alex Hanna
add
Artificial Intelligence has too much hype. In this podcast, linguist Emily M. Bender and sociologist Alex Hanna break down the AI hype, separate fact from ficti... More
Technology
Artificial Intelligence has too much hype. In this podcast, linguist Emily M. Bender and sociologist Alex Hanna break down the AI hype, separate fact from ficti... More

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Episode 3: "Can Machines Learn To Behave?" Part 3, September 23, 2022
    Technology researchers Emily M. Bender and Alex Hanna kick off the Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000 series by reading through, "Can machines learn how to behave?" by Blaise Aguera y Arcas, a Google VP who works on artificial intelligence.This episode was recorded in September of 2022, and is the last of three about Aguera y Arcas' post.You can check out future livestreams at https://twitch.tv/DAIR_Institute. Follow us! Emily https://twitter.com/EmilyMBender https://dair-community.social/EmilyMBender Alex https://twitter.com/alexhanna https://dair-community.social/alex Music by Toby Menon.Artwork by Naomi Pleasure-Park. Production by Christie Taylor.
    6/19/2023
    1:03:00
  • Episode 2: "Can Machines Learn To Behave?" Part 2, September 6, 2022
    Technology researchers Emily M. Bender and Alex Hanna kick off the Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000 series by reading through, "Can machines learn how to behave?" by Blaise Aguera y Arcas, a Google VP who works on artificial intelligence.This episode was recorded in September of 2022, and is the second of three about Aguera y Arcas' post.You can check out future livestreams at https://twitch.tv/DAIR_Institute. Follow us! Emily https://twitter.com/EmilyMBender https://dair-community.social/EmilyMBender Alex https://twitter.com/alexhanna https://dair-community.social/alex Music by Toby Menon.Artwork by Naomi Pleasure-Park. Production by Christie Taylor.
    6/19/2023
    1:01:30
  • Episode 1: "Can Machines Learn To Behave?" Part 1, August 31, 2022
    Technology researchers Emily M. Bender and Alex Hanna kick off the Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000 series by reading through, "Can machines learn how to behave?" by Blaise Aguera y Arcas, a Google VP who works on artificial intelligence.This episode was recorded in August of 2022, and is the first of three about Aguera y Arcas' post.You can check out future livestreams at https://twitch.tv/DAIR_Institute. Follow us! Emily https://twitter.com/EmilyMBender https://dair-community.social/EmilyMBender Alex https://twitter.com/alexhanna https://dair-community.social/alex Music by Toby Menon.Artwork by Naomi Pleasure-Park. Production by Christie Taylor.
    5/31/2023
    44:58

More Technology podcasts

About Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000

Artificial Intelligence has too much hype. In this podcast, linguist Emily M. Bender and sociologist Alex Hanna break down the AI hype, separate fact from fiction, and science from bloviation. They're joined by special guests and talk about everything, from machine consciousness to science fiction, to political economy to art made by machines.

Podcast website

Listen to Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000, SANS Internet Stormcenter Daily Cyber Security Podcast (Stormcast) and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000

Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store