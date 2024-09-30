Powered by RND
The Tucker Carlson Show

  • Glenn Greenwald: Dangerous New Escalation in Russia, & Our Blackmailed Politicians
    Permanent Washington decides nuclear war is preferable to Donald Trump. Glenn Greenwald on the nihilism of our ruling class. (00:00) Permanent Washington Dangerously Misunderstands Vladimir Putin (23:06) We Are on the Verge of Nuclear War (28:11) The Concerted Effort to Control You (46:06) Intel Agencies, Blackmail, and Mike Johnson’s Shocking Flip-Flop (1:15:09) Has Greenwald Been Targeted by the Intel Agencies? (1:20:31) How Will the Russia/Ukraine Conflict War End? Paid partnerships with: ExpressVPN Get 3 months free at https://ExpressVPN.com/Tucker Alp Pouch Shop now at https://AlpPouch.com Public Square https://PublicSquare.com/ Get the Hallow prayer app 3 months free https://Hallow.com/Tucker Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:09:28
  • Tucker Carlson and Russ Vought Break Down DOGE and All of Trump’s Cabinet Picks So Far
    Russ Vought ran OMB under Trump the first time, and hopefully will again. Here’s what he learned about how the deep state actually works. (00:00) What is the Office of Management and Budget? (07:57) How Our Intel Agencies Overrule the President (34:21) What Will the Congressional Hearings Look Like for Trump’s Appointees? (42:18) The Evil Think Tanks Trying to Undermine You (49:48) They’re Trying to Leave Trump With WWIII (58:06) The Root Problem of Government Corruption PreBorn Save babies and souls https://PreBorn.com/Tucker Liberty Safe https://LibertySafe.com/Tucker Promo code “Tucker” PureTalk https://PureTalk.com/Tucker Get 50% off first month Alp Pouch Shop now at https://AlpPouch.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:56:45
  • Fasting, Prayer, Meditation, & the Global Persecution of Christians (With Hallow CEO Alex Jones)
    Alex Jones is the creator of Hallow, the biggest Christian prayer app of all time. He’s changing the world more profoundly than any politician. Hallow: X: https://x.com/HallowApp Alex ("Alex at Hallow"): X: https://x.com/alexathallow (00:00) The Biggest Prayer App Ever (07:44) Alex’s Spiritual Journey (10:27) The Importance of Silence (18:15) How God Uses Technology (28:39) Mark Wahlberg’s Role in Hallow (44:30) The Growing Hunger for God (59:19) What is Prayer? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:06:01
  • Tucker Carlson: How Joe Rogan Changed Media Forever, How Propaganda Fools People, & Advice to Trump
    Good leaders don’t foment pointless wars. They end them. If you voted for Donald Trump, that’s reason enough to be proud you did. Tucker's interview with Joe Polish at The Genius Network. You can find him on X @joepolish (00:00) The Current State of the United States (05:58) Tucker’s Advice to Trump and American Leaders (25:20) Where Do We Find Real News? (35:39) How Does Propaganda Work? (41:03) Epstein and Diddy (57:51) How God Inspired Tucker to Quit Drinking Paid partnerships with: Alp Pouch Join the VIP list at https://AlpPouch.com PureTalk https://PureTalk.com/Tucker Get 50% off first month Get the Hallow prayer app 3 months free https://Hallow.com/Tucker Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:51:20
  • National Security Expert Elbridge Colby’s Advice to Trump on How to Avoid WWIII & Handle the CIA
    Elbridge Colby is one of the very few experienced national security officials who actually agrees with Donald Trump. He’s likely to play a big role in the new administration. (00:00) The Steps Trump Needs to Take To Avoid WWIII (09:10) The Dangers of War With Iran (18:10) Why Is The Blob Pro-War? (24:52) We Need to Hold the CIA Accountable (32:49) What Should Trump Do About Russia and Ukraine? (48:50) The Pentagon’s Support for Foreign Wars Paid partnerships with: PreBorn Save babies and souls https://PreBorn.com/Tucker PureTalk https://PureTalk.com/Tucker Get 50% off first month Get the Hallow prayer app 3 months free https://Hallow.com/Tucker Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:19:33

About The Tucker Carlson Show

The Tucker Carlson Show is your beacon of free speech and honest reporting in a media landscape dominated by misinformation. The only solution to ending the propaganda spiral is by telling the truth. That's our job. Every day. No matter what.
