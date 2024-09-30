Tucker Carlson and Russ Vought Break Down DOGE and All of Trump’s Cabinet Picks So Far

Russ Vought ran OMB under Trump the first time, and hopefully will again. Here’s what he learned about how the deep state actually works. (00:00) What is the Office of Management and Budget? (07:57) How Our Intel Agencies Overrule the President (34:21) What Will the Congressional Hearings Look Like for Trump’s Appointees? (42:18) The Evil Think Tanks Trying to Undermine You (49:48) They’re Trying to Leave Trump With WWIII (58:06) The Root Problem of Government Corruption PreBorn Save babies and souls https://PreBorn.com/Tucker Liberty Safe https://LibertySafe.com/Tucker Promo code “Tucker” PureTalk https://PureTalk.com/Tucker Get 50% off first month Alp Pouch Shop now at https://AlpPouch.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices