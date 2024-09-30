The gang discuss Donald Trump's "joke" to the House GOP that it's possible he'll run for a third term. Plus, Trump's insane Cabinet nominees, the mistakes of Merrick Garland and Elon Musk's weird, and potentially doomed, relationship with Trump.
1:01:58
Born From Anger
It’s been three days since Donald Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris to be our 47th president. The gang attempts to start to unravel the question of what the Democratic Party must do to win working class voters, and debate what type of insanity we should root for from a second Trump term.
1:00:15
The Finish Line (The Secret Podcast Preview)
Sarah and JVL have a lot of thoughts about Trump’s threat against Liz Cheney, Larry Hogan’s latest, and the refusal of some leaders to get off the sidelines.
Also about J-Lo and Hustlers. Which is a wildly under-rated movie.
21:44
This Is It
The gang assemble for their last official episode before the election on Tuesday. They give their final thoughts on where the race is at, alongside discussion on the closing arguments of both candidates and President Joe Biden’s gaffe last night.
59:30
It Might Happen Here (The Secret Podcast Preview)
Sarah and JVL look at the polling and the vibes and come to slightly different conclusions.
Then Sarah lets it rip about John Kelly. (Again.)
And then JVL goes to the Dark Place. It’s a real journey.
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, break down campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds. http://www.thebulwark.com