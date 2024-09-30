Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsNewsThe Next Level
Listen to The Next Level in the App
Listen to The Next Level in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Next Level

Podcast The Next Level
The Bulwark
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear the...
More
NewsPoliticsNewsNews Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 240
  • Trump 2028?
    The gang discuss Donald Trump's "joke" to the House GOP that it's possible he'll run for a third term. Plus, Trump's insane Cabinet nominees, the mistakes of Merrick Garland and Elon Musk's weird, and potentially doomed, relationship with Trump. Go to greenchef.com/nextlevel50 and use code nextlevel50 for 50% off your first box plus 20% off your next two months! For 25% off, plus free shipping on your first set of sheets, head to BollAndBranch.com/nextlevel Upgrade your closet with Rhone and use THENEXTLEVEL to save 20% at https://www.rhone.com/THENEXTLEVEL
    --------  
    1:01:58
  • Born From Anger
    It’s been three days since Donald Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris to be our 47th president. The gang attempts to start to unravel the question of what the Democratic Party must do to win working class voters, and debate what type of insanity we should root for from a second Trump term. Get 15% off OneSkin with the code THENEXTLEVEL at https://www.oneskin.co/ #oneskinpod Go to zbiotics.com/NEXTLEVEL to learn more and get 15% off your first order when you use NEXTLEVEL at checkout Get 10 FREE meals at HelloFresh.com/freethenextlevel
    --------  
    1:00:15
  • The Finish Line (The Secret Podcast Preview)
    Sarah and JVL have a lot of thoughts about Trump’s threat against Liz Cheney, Larry Hogan’s latest, and the refusal of some leaders to get off the sidelines. Also about J-Lo and Hustlers. Which is a wildly under-rated movie. Want to hear the whole thing? Full, ad-free episodes of the Secret Podcast are available exclusively to Bulwark+ members. Sign up here: https://www.thebulwark.com/subscribe
    --------  
    21:44
  • This Is It
    The gang assemble for their last official episode before the election on Tuesday. They give their final thoughts on where the race is at, alongside discussion on the closing arguments of both candidates and President Joe Biden’s gaffe last night. This holiday season, give the gift of Soul. Head to GetSoul.com and use code THENEXTLEVEL for 30% off your order.
    --------  
    59:30
  • It Might Happen Here (The Secret Podcast Preview)
    Sarah and JVL look at the polling and the vibes and come to slightly different conclusions. Then Sarah lets it rip about John Kelly. (Again.) And then JVL goes to the Dark Place. It’s a real journey. Want to hear the whole thing? Full, ad-free episodes of the Secret Podcast are available exclusively to Bulwark+ members. Sign up here: https://www.thebulwark.com/subscribe
    --------  
    26:25

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About The Next Level

Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, break down campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds. http://www.thebulwark.com
Podcast website

Listen to The Next Level, The Charlie Kirk Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Next Level: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:24:12 AM