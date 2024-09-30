Lawfare Still Happening - November 18th, Hour 2

Brett Tolman, former federal prosecutor who served as U.S. Attorney for Utah and Gregg Jarrett, Fox News Legal Analyst and Best Selling Author is here today to take a look at the two huge trial cases we have happening in the United States right now - NY's efforts to bring down a patriot, Daniel Penny and Georgia's court room disaster for Laken Riley where an illegal immigrant sits in front of her parents who weep over the loss of their daughter.