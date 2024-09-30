The Biden/Harris Administration has messed up the entire Russian/Ukrainian war and now they're really not doing President Trump any favors! Sean has the latest.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
29:56
Vivek Ramaswamy - November 19th, Hour 2
Vivek Ramaswamy, who will be working with Elon Musk at the Department of Government Efficiency, joins to discuss how he and Elon plan to make changes and reduce America’s absurd debt level. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
31:01
Future in Ukraine - November 19th, Hour 3
Horace Cooper, legal commentator and Co-Chair of the Black Leadership Network Project 21 and author of Put Ya’ll Back in Chains: How Biden’s policies harm Blacks and Rebekah Koffler, Rebekah Koffler, is a Strategic Military Intelligence Analyst and the author of “Putin’s Playbook.” (She served as a senior official in the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and worked with the CIA’s National Clandestine Service). Her experience and knowledge of the Russian military is unmatched - Rebekah’s comments on this new footing from Russia: See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
30:37
Lawfare Still Happening - November 18th, Hour 2
Brett Tolman, former federal prosecutor who served as U.S. Attorney for Utah and Gregg Jarrett, Fox News Legal Analyst and Best Selling Author is here today to take a look at the two huge trial cases we have happening in the United States right now - NY’s efforts to bring down a patriot, Daniel Penny and Georgia’s court room disaster for Laken Riley where an illegal immigrant sits in front of her parents who weep over the loss of their daughter.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
31:28
Oprah for Harris - November 18th, Hour 1
The latest news reports that Vice President Harris paid Oprah's production company millions of dollars as part of the 2024 Presidential campaign. Is it a wonder she received Oprah's endorsement? Has anyone looked into that? Sean has the latest. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.