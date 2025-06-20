Powered by RND
  • The Impact of Political Ideology on Violence ft. Keith Ellison & Leah Litman | The Joy Reid Show
    The conversation delves into the rising political violence in the U.S., particularly following the assassination of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman. Attorney General Keith Ellison reflects on the implications of such violence, the role of law enforcement, and the impact of social media rhetoric. Leah Litman discusses the Supreme Court's conservative majority and its effects on civil rights, as well as the responsibilities of corporations in today's political climate. Ellison emphasizes the need for accountability and the dangers of unchecked political ideologies. CHAPTERS 00:00 - Political Violence and Its Consequences 03:08 - The Legacy of Melissa Hortman 06:02 - The Threat of Political Assassination 09:05 - Law Enforcement and Accountability 12:00 - The Role of Social Media in Political Rhetoric 15:08 - The Impact of Political Ideology on Violence 18:03 - The Future of Law Enforcement and Political Accountability 21:02 - Corporate Responsibility in Political Climate 24:11 - The Supreme Court and Its Conservative Majority 27:12 - Civil Rights and the Conservative Agenda 30:02 - The Future of Democracy and the Supreme Court 33:02 - The Role of the Federalist Society 36:12 - The Path Forward for Democratic Institutions TAKEAWAYS - Political violence has deep historical roots in the U.S. - Melissa Hortman was a dedicated advocate for her community. - The recent assassination highlights the dangers faced by public officials. - Law enforcement must be identifiable to maintain public trust. - Social media plays a significant role in shaping political narratives. - Right-wing violence is a growing concern in the current political climate. - The Supreme Court's conservative majority threatens civil rights advancements. - Corporate entities must align with diverse values to succeed. - The Federalist Society influences the Supreme Court's direction. - Democratic institutions must adapt to safeguard against authoritarianism. You Can Purchase Leah Litman's Book -- https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Lawless/Leah-Litman/9781668054628 SUBSCRIBE to never miss a moment!: https://www.youtube.com/@TheJoyReidShow?sub_confirmation=1#JoyReidShow #JoyAnnReid #TheJoyReidShow #joyreid #JoyReidYouTube #keithellison #politics #politicalnews #politicalviolence ABOUT JOY REID: Joy-Ann Lomena Reid (AKA Joy Reid) is a best-selling American author, political journalist and TV host. She was a national correspondent for MSNBC and is best known for hosting the Emmy-nominated, NAACP Award-winning political commentary and analysis show, The ReidOut, from 2020 to 2025. Her previous anchoring credits include The Reid Report (2014–2015) and AM Joy (2016–2020). STAY CONNECTED WITH THE SHOW: Website: https://www.joyannreid.com Substack: https://substack.com/@joyannreid Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Joy-Reid-Show/61576759980854/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyreidshow/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thejoyreidshow Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/joyannreid.bsky.social FOLLOW JOY ON SOCIAL: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joyreidofficial/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyannreid/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joyreidofficial Want to hear more of our theme song? Check out the Foodchain page on BandCamp: https://thefoodchain.bandcamp.com/track/the-foodchain-basically-ft-jd-era ============================= Copyright Notice: This video and my YouTube channel contains content that is property of The Joy Reid Show, a production of Image Lab Media Group. You are authorized to share the video link and channel, and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to this YouTube Channel is provided. © 2025 The Joy Reid Show The Impact of Political Ideology on Violence ft. Keith Ellison | The Joy Reid Show https://www.youtube.com/@TheJoyReidShow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    44:09
  • The Joy Reid Show Bonus Episode: Mayor Ras Baraka: A Fight for Justice in Newark, New Jersey
    In this conversation, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka joins Joy Reid to discuss his recent arrest related to his oversight of a private prison, the political climate surrounding immigration and authoritarianism, and his vision for New Jersey as a candidate for governor. He emphasizes the importance of community organizing and the need for transparency in government actions. SUBSCRIBE to never miss a moment!: https://www.youtube.com/@TheJoyReidShow?sub_confirmation=1#joyreid #JoyReidShow #joyannreid #TheJoyReidShow #JoyReidYouTube #RasBaraka #Mayor #newark #newjersey CHAPTERS: 00:00 Introduction and Context of Arrest 02:54 Protests and Oversight of Private Prisons 06:07 Authoritarianism and Political Climate 08:49 Vision for New Jersey as Governor TAKEAWAYS: - Baraka emphasizes the importance of community representation. - He believes in the need for transparency in private prisons. - The arrest signals a broader issue of authoritarianism in politics. - Baraka advocates for the Immigrant Trust Act in New Jersey. - He stresses the need for collective action among Democratic leaders. - Baraka's experiences reflect the challenges faced by immigrants. - He calls for a united front against federal policies under Trump. - Baraka believes leadership is needed now more than ever. - He highlights the moral responsibility of leaders during chaotic times. - Baraka's vision includes better resources for immigrants in New Jersey. ABOUT JOY REID: Joy-Ann Lomena Reid (AKA Joy Reid) is a best-selling American author, political journalist and TV host. She was a national correspondent for MSNBC and is best known for hosting the Emmy-nominated, NAACP Award-winning political commentary and analysis show, The ReidOut, from 2020 to 2025. Her previous anchoring credits include The Reid Report (2014–2015) and AM Joy (2016–2020). STAY CONNECTED WITH THE SHOW: Website: https://www.joyannreid.com Substack: https://substack.com/@joyannreid Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Joy-Reid-Show/61576759980854/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyreidshow/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thejoyreidshow Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/joyannreid.bsky.social FOLLOW JOY ON SOCIAL: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joyreidofficial/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyannreid/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joyreidofficial ============================= Copyright Notice: This video and my YouTube channel contains content that is property of The Joy Reid Show, a production of Image Lab Media Group. You are authorized to share the video link and channel, and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to this YouTube Channel is provided. © 2025 The Joy Reid Show Mayor Ras Baraka: A Fight for Justice in Newark, New Jersey | The Joy Reid Show https://www.youtube.com/@TheJoyReidShow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    13:50
  • Trump's Parade: A Failed Spectacle ft. Jason Stanley | The Joy Reid Show
    In this episode of the Joy Reid Show, Joy discusses various significant events, including Father's Day, the US Army's 250th birthday, and the controversial military parade requested by Donald Trump. The conversation transitions into the protests against Trump, highlighting the political weaknesses that have been exposed. The discussion then delves into the themes of fascism and authoritarianism, particularly in relation to recent political violence and the assassination of state lawmakers. The episode concludes with an insightful conversation with Jason Stanley, who provides a deeper understanding of fascism and its implications in contemporary society. In this conversation, the speaker delves into the definition and historical context of fascism, drawing parallels between European fascism and contemporary political movements in the United States. The discussion highlights the role of ethno-nationalism, colonialism, and the erasure of history in shaping current political ideologies. The speaker emphasizes the importance of education as a battleground for democracy and critiques the rise of authoritarianism, reflecting on personal experiences and concerns regarding safety and identity in a changing political landscape. ============================= STAY CONNECTED WITH THE SHOW: Website: https://www.joyannreid.com Substack: https://substack.com/@joyannreid Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Joy-Reid-Show/61576759980854/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyreidshow/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thejoyreidshow Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/joyannreid.bsky.social FOLLOW JOY ON SOCIAL: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joyreidofficial/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyannreid/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joyreidofficial Want to hear more of our theme song? Check out the Foodchain page on BandCamp: https://thefoodchain.bandcamp.com/track/the-foodchain-basically-ft-jd-era ============================= Copyright Notice: This video and my YouTube channel contains content that is property of The Joy Reid Show, a production of Image Lab Media Group. You are authorized to share the video link and channel, and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to this YouTube Channel is provided. © 2025 The Joy Reid Show Trump's Parade: A Failed Spectacle ft. Jason Stanley | The Joy Reid Show https://www.youtube.com/@TheJoyReidShow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:13:51
  • The Crisis of Democracy in America ft. Michael Wolff | The Joy Reid Show
    The week has been tumultuous, with significant political events. Michael Wolff discusses Trump's mindset post-election.Trump's delusions about his presidency are profound.The media struggles to characterize Trump's actions accurately.Trump's use of military forces raises concerns about civil-military relations.The parade symbolizes a deeper crisis in military relations.Trump's reality TV background influences his political style.Republicans feel trapped by Trump's influence on the party.The relationship between Trump and Elon Musk is transactional.Trump's self-enrichment as president raises ethical questions. The militarization of domestic policy is a concerning trend.Heavy military presence in cities sends a troubling message.The concept of regime change is being applied to local governance.Erosion of military integrity is evident in current leadership.Celebrating the Army's birthday should focus on dignity, not militarization.Protests like No Kings Day are vital for democracy.Media portrayal can distort public perception of events.Escalating tensions in the Middle East are linked to U.S. policy.The Trump administration's actions reflect authoritarian tendencies.Public protests are essential to counteract anti-democratic movements. ============================= STAY CONNECTED WITH THE SHOW: Website: https://www.joyannreid.com Substack: https://substack.com/@joyannreid Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Joy-Reid-Show/61576759980854/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyreidshow/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thejoyreidshow Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/joyannreid.bsky.social FOLLOW JOY ON SOCIAL: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joyreidofficial/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyannreid/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joyreidofficial Want to hear more of our theme song? Check out the Foodchain page on BandCamp: https://thefoodchain.bandcamp.com/track/the-foodchain-basically-ft-jd-era ============================= Copyright Notice: This video and my YouTube channel contains content that is property of The Joy Reid Show, a production of Image Lab Media Group. You are authorized to share the video link and channel, and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to this YouTube Channel is provided. © 2025 The Joy Reid Show The Crisis of Democracy in America ft. Michael Wolff | The Joy Reid Show https://www.youtube.com/@TheJoyReidShow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:13:52
  • The Truth Behind Trump's South Africa Policy Ft. Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool | The Joy Reid Show
    In this episode of the Joy Reid Show, Joy Reid discusses the controversial actions of the Trump administration regarding South Africa, particularly focusing on the expulsion of former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool and the narrative of white genocide. The conversation explores the implications of these actions on international relations, the arrival of white Afrikaner refugees in the U.S., and the historical context surrounding these events. Reid critically examines the political motivations behind the white genocide narrative and its impact on both South Africa and the U.S. ============================= STAY CONNECTED WITH THE SHOW: Website: https://www.joyannreid.com Substack: https://substack.com/@joyannreid Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Joy-Reid-Show/61576759980854/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyreidshow/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thejoyreidshow Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/joyannreid.bsky.social FOLLOW JOY ON SOCIAL: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joyreidofficial/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyannreid/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joyreidofficial ============================= Copyright Notice: This video and my YouTube channel contains content that is property of The Joy Reid Show, a production of Image Lab Media Group. You are authorized to share the video link and channel, and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to this YouTube Channel is provided. © 2025 The Joy Reid Show The Truth Behind Trump's South Africa Policy Ft. Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool | The Joy Reid Show https://www.youtube.com/@TheJoyReidShow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:00:25

A daily dose of Joy-Ann Reid's takes and analysis of the news, politics and culture. If it's hot and happening, and matters to you, it's here.
