The Impact of Political Ideology on Violence ft. Keith Ellison & Leah Litman | The Joy Reid Show

The conversation delves into the rising political violence in the U.S., particularly following the assassination of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman. Attorney General Keith Ellison reflects on the implications of such violence, the role of law enforcement, and the impact of social media rhetoric. Leah Litman discusses the Supreme Court's conservative majority and its effects on civil rights, as well as the responsibilities of corporations in today's political climate. Ellison emphasizes the need for accountability and the dangers of unchecked political ideologies. CHAPTERS 00:00 - Political Violence and Its Consequences 03:08 - The Legacy of Melissa Hortman 06:02 - The Threat of Political Assassination 09:05 - Law Enforcement and Accountability 12:00 - The Role of Social Media in Political Rhetoric 15:08 - The Impact of Political Ideology on Violence 18:03 - The Future of Law Enforcement and Political Accountability 21:02 - Corporate Responsibility in Political Climate 24:11 - The Supreme Court and Its Conservative Majority 27:12 - Civil Rights and the Conservative Agenda 30:02 - The Future of Democracy and the Supreme Court 33:02 - The Role of the Federalist Society 36:12 - The Path Forward for Democratic Institutions TAKEAWAYS - Political violence has deep historical roots in the U.S. - Melissa Hortman was a dedicated advocate for her community. - The recent assassination highlights the dangers faced by public officials. - Law enforcement must be identifiable to maintain public trust. - Social media plays a significant role in shaping political narratives. - Right-wing violence is a growing concern in the current political climate. - The Supreme Court's conservative majority threatens civil rights advancements. - Corporate entities must align with diverse values to succeed. - The Federalist Society influences the Supreme Court's direction. - Democratic institutions must adapt to safeguard against authoritarianism.