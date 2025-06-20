Open app
Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
MSNBC
3
WZRC - 1480 AM
4
94 WIP Sportsradio
5
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
6
FOX News
7
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
8
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
9
CNN
10
KCEA 89.1 FM
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
Devil in the Desert
2
Call Her Daddy
3
The Joe Rogan Experience
4
The Daily
5
The Mel Robbins Podcast
6
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
7
Mick Unplugged
8
Crime Junkie
9
The Tucker Carlson Show
10
Dateline NBC
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
Podcasts
News
The Joy Reid Show
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
The Joy Reid Show
Joy-Ann Reid
News
Politics
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 7
The Impact of Political Ideology on Violence ft. Keith Ellison & Leah Litman | The Joy Reid Show
The conversation delves into the rising political violence in the U.S., particularly following the assassination of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman. Attorney General Keith Ellison reflects on the implications of such violence, the role of law enforcement, and the impact of social media rhetoric. Leah Litman discusses the Supreme Court's conservative majority and its effects on civil rights, as well as the responsibilities of corporations in today's political climate. Ellison emphasizes the need for accountability and the dangers of unchecked political ideologies. CHAPTERS 00:00 - Political Violence and Its Consequences 03:08 - The Legacy of Melissa Hortman 06:02 - The Threat of Political Assassination 09:05 - Law Enforcement and Accountability 12:00 - The Role of Social Media in Political Rhetoric 15:08 - The Impact of Political Ideology on Violence 18:03 - The Future of Law Enforcement and Political Accountability 21:02 - Corporate Responsibility in Political Climate 24:11 - The Supreme Court and Its Conservative Majority 27:12 - Civil Rights and the Conservative Agenda 30:02 - The Future of Democracy and the Supreme Court 33:02 - The Role of the Federalist Society 36:12 - The Path Forward for Democratic Institutions TAKEAWAYS - Political violence has deep historical roots in the U.S. - Melissa Hortman was a dedicated advocate for her community. - The recent assassination highlights the dangers faced by public officials. - Law enforcement must be identifiable to maintain public trust. - Social media plays a significant role in shaping political narratives. - Right-wing violence is a growing concern in the current political climate. - The Supreme Court's conservative majority threatens civil rights advancements. - Corporate entities must align with diverse values to succeed. - The Federalist Society influences the Supreme Court's direction. - Democratic institutions must adapt to safeguard against authoritarianism. You Can Purchase Leah Litman's Book -- https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Lawless/Leah-Litman/9781668054628 SUBSCRIBE to never miss a moment!: https://www.youtube.com/@TheJoyReidShow?sub_confirmation=1#JoyReidShow #JoyAnnReid #TheJoyReidShow #joyreid #JoyReidYouTube #keithellison #politics #politicalnews #politicalviolence ABOUT JOY REID: Joy-Ann Lomena Reid (AKA Joy Reid) is a best-selling American author, political journalist and TV host. She was a national correspondent for MSNBC and is best known for hosting the Emmy-nominated, NAACP Award-winning political commentary and analysis show, The ReidOut, from 2020 to 2025. Her previous anchoring credits include The Reid Report (2014–2015) and AM Joy (2016–2020). STAY CONNECTED WITH THE SHOW: Website: https://www.joyannreid.com Substack: https://substack.com/@joyannreid Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Joy-Reid-Show/61576759980854/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyreidshow/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thejoyreidshow Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/joyannreid.bsky.social FOLLOW JOY ON SOCIAL: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joyreidofficial/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyannreid/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joyreidofficial Want to hear more of our theme song? Check out the Foodchain page on BandCamp: https://thefoodchain.bandcamp.com/track/the-foodchain-basically-ft-jd-era ============================= Copyright Notice: This video and my YouTube channel contains content that is property of The Joy Reid Show, a production of Image Lab Media Group. You are authorized to share the video link and channel, and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to this YouTube Channel is provided. © 2025 The Joy Reid Show The Impact of Political Ideology on Violence ft. Keith Ellison | The Joy Reid Show https://www.youtube.com/@TheJoyReidShow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
44:09
The Joy Reid Show Bonus Episode: Mayor Ras Baraka: A Fight for Justice in Newark, New Jersey
In this conversation, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka joins Joy Reid to discuss his recent arrest related to his oversight of a private prison, the political climate surrounding immigration and authoritarianism, and his vision for New Jersey as a candidate for governor. He emphasizes the importance of community organizing and the need for transparency in government actions. SUBSCRIBE to never miss a moment!: https://www.youtube.com/@TheJoyReidShow?sub_confirmation=1#joyreid #JoyReidShow #joyannreid #TheJoyReidShow #JoyReidYouTube #RasBaraka #Mayor #newark #newjersey CHAPTERS: 00:00 Introduction and Context of Arrest 02:54 Protests and Oversight of Private Prisons 06:07 Authoritarianism and Political Climate 08:49 Vision for New Jersey as Governor TAKEAWAYS: - Baraka emphasizes the importance of community representation. - He believes in the need for transparency in private prisons. - The arrest signals a broader issue of authoritarianism in politics. - Baraka advocates for the Immigrant Trust Act in New Jersey. - He stresses the need for collective action among Democratic leaders. - Baraka's experiences reflect the challenges faced by immigrants. - He calls for a united front against federal policies under Trump. - Baraka believes leadership is needed now more than ever. - He highlights the moral responsibility of leaders during chaotic times. - Baraka's vision includes better resources for immigrants in New Jersey. ABOUT JOY REID: Joy-Ann Lomena Reid (AKA Joy Reid) is a best-selling American author, political journalist and TV host. She was a national correspondent for MSNBC and is best known for hosting the Emmy-nominated, NAACP Award-winning political commentary and analysis show, The ReidOut, from 2020 to 2025. Her previous anchoring credits include The Reid Report (2014–2015) and AM Joy (2016–2020). STAY CONNECTED WITH THE SHOW: Website: https://www.joyannreid.com Substack: https://substack.com/@joyannreid Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Joy-Reid-Show/61576759980854/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyreidshow/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thejoyreidshow Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/joyannreid.bsky.social FOLLOW JOY ON SOCIAL: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joyreidofficial/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyannreid/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joyreidofficial ============================= Copyright Notice: This video and my YouTube channel contains content that is property of The Joy Reid Show, a production of Image Lab Media Group. You are authorized to share the video link and channel, and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to this YouTube Channel is provided. © 2025 The Joy Reid Show Mayor Ras Baraka: A Fight for Justice in Newark, New Jersey | The Joy Reid Show https://www.youtube.com/@TheJoyReidShow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
13:50
Trump's Parade: A Failed Spectacle ft. Jason Stanley | The Joy Reid Show
In this episode of the Joy Reid Show, Joy discusses various significant events, including Father's Day, the US Army's 250th birthday, and the controversial military parade requested by Donald Trump. The conversation transitions into the protests against Trump, highlighting the political weaknesses that have been exposed. The discussion then delves into the themes of fascism and authoritarianism, particularly in relation to recent political violence and the assassination of state lawmakers. The episode concludes with an insightful conversation with Jason Stanley, who provides a deeper understanding of fascism and its implications in contemporary society. In this conversation, the speaker delves into the definition and historical context of fascism, drawing parallels between European fascism and contemporary political movements in the United States. The discussion highlights the role of ethno-nationalism, colonialism, and the erasure of history in shaping current political ideologies. The speaker emphasizes the importance of education as a battleground for democracy and critiques the rise of authoritarianism, reflecting on personal experiences and concerns regarding safety and identity in a changing political landscape. ============================= STAY CONNECTED WITH THE SHOW: Website: https://www.joyannreid.com Substack: https://substack.com/@joyannreid Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Joy-Reid-Show/61576759980854/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyreidshow/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thejoyreidshow Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/joyannreid.bsky.social FOLLOW JOY ON SOCIAL: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joyreidofficial/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyannreid/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joyreidofficial Want to hear more of our theme song? Check out the Foodchain page on BandCamp: https://thefoodchain.bandcamp.com/track/the-foodchain-basically-ft-jd-era ============================= Copyright Notice: This video and my YouTube channel contains content that is property of The Joy Reid Show, a production of Image Lab Media Group. You are authorized to share the video link and channel, and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to this YouTube Channel is provided. © 2025 The Joy Reid Show Trump's Parade: A Failed Spectacle ft. Jason Stanley | The Joy Reid Show https://www.youtube.com/@TheJoyReidShow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:13:51
The Crisis of Democracy in America ft. Michael Wolff | The Joy Reid Show
The week has been tumultuous, with significant political events. Michael Wolff discusses Trump's mindset post-election.Trump's delusions about his presidency are profound.The media struggles to characterize Trump's actions accurately.Trump's use of military forces raises concerns about civil-military relations.The parade symbolizes a deeper crisis in military relations.Trump's reality TV background influences his political style.Republicans feel trapped by Trump's influence on the party.The relationship between Trump and Elon Musk is transactional.Trump's self-enrichment as president raises ethical questions. The militarization of domestic policy is a concerning trend.Heavy military presence in cities sends a troubling message.The concept of regime change is being applied to local governance.Erosion of military integrity is evident in current leadership.Celebrating the Army's birthday should focus on dignity, not militarization.Protests like No Kings Day are vital for democracy.Media portrayal can distort public perception of events.Escalating tensions in the Middle East are linked to U.S. policy.The Trump administration's actions reflect authoritarian tendencies.Public protests are essential to counteract anti-democratic movements. ============================= STAY CONNECTED WITH THE SHOW: Website: https://www.joyannreid.com Substack: https://substack.com/@joyannreid Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Joy-Reid-Show/61576759980854/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyreidshow/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thejoyreidshow Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/joyannreid.bsky.social FOLLOW JOY ON SOCIAL: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joyreidofficial/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyannreid/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joyreidofficial Want to hear more of our theme song? Check out the Foodchain page on BandCamp: https://thefoodchain.bandcamp.com/track/the-foodchain-basically-ft-jd-era ============================= Copyright Notice: This video and my YouTube channel contains content that is property of The Joy Reid Show, a production of Image Lab Media Group. You are authorized to share the video link and channel, and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to this YouTube Channel is provided. © 2025 The Joy Reid Show The Crisis of Democracy in America ft. Michael Wolff | The Joy Reid Show https://www.youtube.com/@TheJoyReidShow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:13:52
The Truth Behind Trump's South Africa Policy Ft. Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool | The Joy Reid Show
In this episode of the Joy Reid Show, Joy Reid discusses the controversial actions of the Trump administration regarding South Africa, particularly focusing on the expulsion of former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool and the narrative of white genocide. The conversation explores the implications of these actions on international relations, the arrival of white Afrikaner refugees in the U.S., and the historical context surrounding these events. Reid critically examines the political motivations behind the white genocide narrative and its impact on both South Africa and the U.S. ============================= STAY CONNECTED WITH THE SHOW: Website: https://www.joyannreid.com Substack: https://substack.com/@joyannreid Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Joy-Reid-Show/61576759980854/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyreidshow/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thejoyreidshow Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/joyannreid.bsky.social FOLLOW JOY ON SOCIAL: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joyreidofficial/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyannreid/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joyreidofficial ============================= Copyright Notice: This video and my YouTube channel contains content that is property of The Joy Reid Show, a production of Image Lab Media Group. You are authorized to share the video link and channel, and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to this YouTube Channel is provided. © 2025 The Joy Reid Show The Truth Behind Trump's South Africa Policy Ft. Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool | The Joy Reid Show https://www.youtube.com/@TheJoyReidShow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:00:25
Show more
More News podcasts
Morning Wire
News, Daily News
The Tucker Carlson Show
News, News Commentary
The 13th Step
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
Serial
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
The Daily
News, Daily News
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
Pod Save America
News, Politics
The Charlie Kirk Show
News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
Pivot
News, Technology, News Commentary
The Bulwark Podcast
News, News Commentary, Politics
Trending News podcasts
Lovett or Leave It
Comedy, News
On the Media
History, News, Science, News Commentary, Social Sciences
The Andrew Klavan Show
News, News Commentary
Real Time with Bill Maher
News
The Political Scene | The New Yorker
News, Politics
The Remnant with Jonah Goldberg
News, Politics
The New Yorker Radio Hour
Arts, News, Books, News Commentary, Politics
Amicus With Dahlia Lithwick | Law, justice, and the courts
Government, News, News Commentary
Fast Politics with Molly Jong-Fast
News, Politics
Real Coffee with Scott Adams
News, News Commentary
The Beat with Ari Melber
Government, News, Politics
TRIGGERnometry
News, Society & Culture, Politics
WSJ Opinion: Potomac Watch
News, Society & Culture
Garage Logic
News
NBC Meet the Press
News, News Commentary, Politics
The Jesse Kelly Show
News, News Commentary
The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle
News, Politics
Fearless with Jason Whitlock
News, Sports, Sports News
TrueAnon
News
Left, Right & Center
News
PBS News Hour - Full Show
News, Daily News
The Victor Davis Hanson Show
History, News, Society & Culture, Politics
Post Reports
News, Daily News
The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show
News, Society & Culture, Daily News, Politics
NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas
Government, News, Politics
Political Gabfest
Government, News, Politics
The Five
News, Politics
The Rest Is Politics
Government, News, Politics
State of the World from NPR
News, Daily News
The Sean Hannity Show
News, Daily News
About The Joy Reid Show
A daily dose of Joy-Ann Reid's takes and analysis of the news, politics and culture. If it's hot and happening, and matters to you, it's here.
News
Politics
Listen to The Joy Reid Show, Morning Wire and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
The Joy Reid Show
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.18.5
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/22/2025 - 3:56:52 PM